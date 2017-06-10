2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών
Μη διαθέσιμο πλέον
49PUS6551/12
Εξαιρετικά λεπτή τηλεόραση LED 4K με Android
Η σειρά Philips 6500 ξεχωρίζει για την υπέροχη ποιότητα κατασκευής. Ζήστε την εμπειρία του 4K Ultra HD και γνωρίστε έναν ολόκληρο κόσμο ψυχαγωγίας με το Android TV. Το λεπτό πλαίσιο και η βάση χαρίζουν μια κομψή πινελιά στον χώρο σας.
123 εκ. (49")
Τηλεόραση 4K Ultra HD LED
Τετραπύρηνος, 16 GB, επεκτάσιμος
DVB T/C/T2/T2-HD/S/S2
Το Υψηλό δυναμικό εύρος Plus είναι ένα νέο πρότυπο βίντεο. Επαναπροσδιορίζει την οικιακή ψυχαγωγία χάρη στις τεχνολογικές εξελίξεις σε θέματα αντίθεσης και χρωμάτων. Απολαύστε μια εκπληκτική εμπειρία για όλες τις αισθήσεις σας, που αποτυπώνει τα αρχικά πλούσια και ζωντανά χρώματα, αλλά απεικονίζει με μεγαλύτερη ακρίβεια την πρόθεση του δημιουργού του περιεχομένου. Το τελικό αποτέλεσμα; Πιο φωτεινά σημεία, μεγαλύτερη αντίθεση, μεγαλύτερο εύρος χρωμάτων και καλύτερη λεπτομέρεια από ποτέ.
Ο τετραπύρηνος επεξεργαστής της Philips συναντά τη δύναμη του Android προσφέροντας μια συναρπαστική εμπειρία παιχνιδιού. Με το Android στην τηλεόρασή σας μπορείτε να πλοηγείστε, να ανοίγετε εφαρμογές και να βλέπετε βίντεο πολύ γρήγορα, εύκολα και διασκεδαστικά.
Η τηλεόραση Ultra HD έχει τέσσερις φορές μεγαλύτερη ανάλυση από μια συμβατική τηλεόραση Full HD. Με πάνω από 8 εκατομμύρια pixel και τη μοναδική μας τεχνολογία αναβάθμισης Ultra Resolution, προσφέρει την καλύτερη δυνατή ποιότητα εικόνας. Όσο υψηλότερη είναι η ποιότητα του αρχικού περιεχομένου, τόσο καλύτερες εικόνες και ανάλυση θα απολαμβάνετε. Απολαύστε βελτιωμένη ευκρίνεια, μεγαλύτερη αίσθηση βάθους, κορυφαία αντίθεση, ομαλή φυσική κίνηση και άψογες λεπτομέρειες.
Βρείτε συχνές ερωτήσεις, εγχειρίδια χρήστη, πληροφορίες ασφάλειας και συμβουλές
3.4
από 5
169
Κριτικές
Tevlin1
10/06/2017
United Kingdom
Επαληθευμένος αγοραστής
A Viewing experience
The TV is excellent. We have had an HD ready TV for a number of years but this 4K smart tv is a whole new experience. The picture quality is excellent and the ambience lighting is great. There are some great features included like the 4 HDMI slots and extra USB features. We are still new to it and look forward to finding many other exciting benefits of this model.
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για 6000 series 43PUS6551 4K Ultra Slim TV powered by Android TV™
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για 6000 series 43PUS6551 4K Ultra Slim TV powered by Android TV™
UncleDave
03/02/2017
United Kingdom
Great upscaling and 4K performance
Having bought an early Philips ambilight HD TV in 2006, I wanted to replace it with an ambilight UHD. Anyone who has had ambilight won’t need to ask why that was important, let’s just say that for certain things - notably movies - it enhances your viewing to the extent that you won’t want to go back. I wanted three things - compatability with Sky and BT 4K transmissions and other 4K sources, ambilight, and upscaling. It met, indeed exceeded, my expectations, and while this is not a technical review and is entirely subjective, I do expect a lot from my technology investments and research them thoroughly before buying. So, that was my quest, and it's not a criticism of the TV, rather the industry, that I found - as ten years ago - that what is available in the shops isn't what you read current tech reviews about. If you’re lucky you’ll get last year's models, maybe even the year before’s. I could have bought a later model from Germany on eBay but for about a thousand pounds more (this cost me around £750 at ao.com). So, this wasn't the model I wanted, rather what I settled on. It only has two sided ambilight rather than the three of the model I wanted or the ambilux of the latest models. First things first - It’s BIG. Setting up, I found the internal 4K demo and called my wife in and said “isn’t that a great picture?” to which she replied “it’s too big”. And it might be for some rooms. You should do your measurements - there are guides online to help you figure out the right screen size for your room - because it can be overwhelming, indeed, unpleasant, when viewed too close. We are a bit too close but it works well. It’s odd at first, because you can’t take the whole picture in, you are forced to look at certain bits but that makes it much more lifelike. It may seem improbable, but when people on screen are shown waist up it’s almost as though they’re there with you, particularly in UHD. You won’t be able to set it up alone, unless you have the wingspan of an albatross and at least three arms. Fixing the TV to the stand is somewhat precarious and, though it seems fixed well enough now, it still seems rather flimsy. However, we managed it and I ploughed my way through the menus to get it working the way I wanted. The menus are semi-intuitive, by which I mean some are and some just don’t make sense, but if you persevere you will eventually suss it out. There was no printed manual, so I had the manual ready on my iPad to refer to though I didn’t need it too much. Plugging things in wasn’t as easy as I thought because a couple of my cables had to be replaced because the inputs are mostly on one side whereas on my old TV they were in the middle. Use HDMI 1 & 2 for 4K, the other 2 inputs won’t handle it. I also bought a 4K Blu Ray player, so I don’t know whether the superb upscaling I get from most DVDs and Standard Blu Rays was down to the player, the TV, or both. What I can say is a good HD source - Sky, Digital mastered DVDs, Blu Ray - will provide a picture much better than an HD TV. Watching a couple of old favourite films, my wife and I noticed things we hadn’t seen in umpteen previous viewings. With some HD sources, you’d swear you’re watching UHD, it’s that good. Obviously, the quality of upscaling will depend on the source, but even some VHS tapes (played through our old DVD/VHS combi) were close to HD while some DVDs of TV source material I’ve tried weren’t much better. If you’re buying this for use with HD sources you won’t be disappointed, it will make a difference while you wait to use it with UHD which will, presumably, get cheaper. 4K Blu Rays really pop, unless you’re watching something like The Revenant which you might as well watch in black and white on a 50s TV for all the use the ambilight will make of a largely monochromatic wilderness. It’s when you see facial and other close-ups that you realise how good the picture is. The best to really show off 4K that I’ve watched so far is the new Ghostbusters, which came free with my player, and which really looks good. I am still waiting for Sky Q to be installed, but as there’s not a great deal of 4K content I don’t think (I hope!) it would alter my opinion. Sport - at least the sports I watch - cricket, rugby and football - really look great. I can’t wait for the new cycling classics season to start! The ambilight has many more options than my old TV but doesn’t seem as effective. Difficult to explain that as it’s obviously subjective, but because of the design of the TV cupboard we have it on, we can’t get it quite close enough to the recommended distance from the wall. Having said that, it still makes a difference that I don’t want to go back. I tested the internet capability and it’s OK, though the interface is not as good as that on the Blu Ray player. But then, I quickly unadopted smartphones and I can’t see why anyone would want to access the internet with a tiny screen and a fiddly keyboard, so I know I’m in a minority there! My reticence does mean you get a proper review rather than a couple of words however!
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για 6000 series 55PUS6551 4K Ultra Slim TV powered by Android TV™
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για 6000 series 55PUS6551 4K Ultra Slim TV powered by Android TV™
Nosey
20/07/2016
United Kingdom
Superb picture and a TV that exceeds expectations.
Our first 4k TV and smart TV. Brilliant picture and easy installation. Like the way I can link to my tablet. Good sound when linked to my Philips sound bar. We've had Philips TVs since 1978 and never been disappointed. Also very easy to connect other devices and Sky TV.
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για 6000 series 43PUS6551 4K Ultra Slim TV powered by Android TV™
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για 6000 series 43PUS6551 4K Ultra Slim TV powered by Android TV™
Με βάση τα αποτελέσματα του δοκιμαστικού προγράμματος Ambilight στη Σουηδία, τη Δανία, τη Φινλανδία, τη Νορβηγία, το Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο, τη Γερμανία, την Αυστρία και τη Γαλλία μεταξύ 24 Φεβρουαρίου 2023 και 28 Φεβρουαρίου 2025. Κατά τη διάρκεια αυτής της περιόδου, το 99,91% των συμμετεχόντων επέλεξε να κρατήσει την Ambilight TV του, παρά την πολιτική επιστροφής με πλήρη επιστροφή χρημάτων χωρίς να απαιτείται αιτιολόγηση.
Η διαθεσιμότητα του EPG και η κάλυψη των προγραμμάτων (έως και 8 ημερών) εξαρτάται από τη χώρα και τον πάροχο.
Οι διάθεση των εφαρμογών Android διαφέρουν ανάλογα με τη χώρα. Για περισσότερες λεπτομέρειες επισκεφθείτε Google Play Store της χώρας σας.
Κατανάλωση ενέργειας σε kWh ανά έτος, με βάση την κατανάλωση ισχύος της τηλεόρασης με 4ωρη λειτουργία ανά ημέρα επί 365 ημέρες. Η πραγματική κατανάλωση ενέργειας εξαρτάται από τον τρόπο χρήσης της τηλεόρασης.
Τα προσφερόμενα παιχνίδια στο cloud διαφέρουν ανάλογα με τον πάροχο.
Η τηλεόραση υποστηρίζει τη λήψη DVB για 'ελεύθερες' μεταδόσεις. Ενδέχεται να μην υποστηρίζονται συγκεκριμένοι πάροχοι DVB. Μπορείτε να βρείτε μια ενημερωμένη λίστα στην ενότητα Συνήθεις ερωτήσεις της τοποθεσίας web υποστήριξης της Philips. Για ορισμένους παρόχους, απαιτείται Περιορισμένη πρόσβαση και εγγραφή. Επικοινωνήστε με τον πάροχό σας για περισσότερες πληροφορίες.
(Philips) συμβατό μόνο με συγκεκριμένη συσκευή αναπαραγωγής Philips.
Η λειτουργία του Google Cast εξαρτάται από τις εφαρμογές και τις συσκευές Google Cast Ready. Για περισσότερες λεπτομέρειες επισκεφθείτε τη σελίδα προϊόντος του Google Cast.
Η εφαρμογή Philips TV Remote και οι σχετικές λειτουργίες διαφέρουν ανά μοντέλο τηλεόρασης, πάροχο και χώρα, καθώς και ανά μοντέλο έξυπνης συσκευής και ανά λειτουργικό σύστημα. Για περισσότερες λεπτομέρειες, επισκεφθείτε τη διεύθυνση www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
Οι παροχές της εφαρμογής Smart TV διαφέρουν ανά μοντέλο τηλεόρασης και χώρα. Για περισσότερες λεπτομέρειες επισκεφθείτε τη διεύθυνση www.philips.com/smarttv.
Εγγραφή USB μόνο για ψηφιακά κανάλια. Η δυνατότητα εγγραφής ενδέχεται να περιορίζεται από προστασία κατά της αντιγραφής προγραμμάτων (CI+). Ενδέχεται να ισχύουν περιορισμοί ανάλογα με τη χώρα και το κανάλι.