Having bought an early Philips ambilight HD TV in 2006, I wanted to replace it with an ambilight UHD. Anyone who has had ambilight won’t need to ask why that was important, let’s just say that for certain things - notably movies - it enhances your viewing to the extent that you won’t want to go back. I wanted three things - compatability with Sky and BT 4K transmissions and other 4K sources, ambilight, and upscaling. It met, indeed exceeded, my expectations, and while this is not a technical review and is entirely subjective, I do expect a lot from my technology investments and research them thoroughly before buying. So, that was my quest, and it's not a criticism of the TV, rather the industry, that I found - as ten years ago - that what is available in the shops isn't what you read current tech reviews about. If you’re lucky you’ll get last year's models, maybe even the year before’s. I could have bought a later model from Germany on eBay but for about a thousand pounds more (this cost me around £750 at ao.com). So, this wasn't the model I wanted, rather what I settled on. It only has two sided ambilight rather than the three of the model I wanted or the ambilux of the latest models. First things first - It’s BIG. Setting up, I found the internal 4K demo and called my wife in and said “isn’t that a great picture?” to which she replied “it’s too big”. And it might be for some rooms. You should do your measurements - there are guides online to help you figure out the right screen size for your room - because it can be overwhelming, indeed, unpleasant, when viewed too close. We are a bit too close but it works well. It’s odd at first, because you can’t take the whole picture in, you are forced to look at certain bits but that makes it much more lifelike. It may seem improbable, but when people on screen are shown waist up it’s almost as though they’re there with you, particularly in UHD. You won’t be able to set it up alone, unless you have the wingspan of an albatross and at least three arms. Fixing the TV to the stand is somewhat precarious and, though it seems fixed well enough now, it still seems rather flimsy. However, we managed it and I ploughed my way through the menus to get it working the way I wanted. The menus are semi-intuitive, by which I mean some are and some just don’t make sense, but if you persevere you will eventually suss it out. There was no printed manual, so I had the manual ready on my iPad to refer to though I didn’t need it too much. Plugging things in wasn’t as easy as I thought because a couple of my cables had to be replaced because the inputs are mostly on one side whereas on my old TV they were in the middle. Use HDMI 1 & 2 for 4K, the other 2 inputs won’t handle it. I also bought a 4K Blu Ray player, so I don’t know whether the superb upscaling I get from most DVDs and Standard Blu Rays was down to the player, the TV, or both. What I can say is a good HD source - Sky, Digital mastered DVDs, Blu Ray - will provide a picture much better than an HD TV. Watching a couple of old favourite films, my wife and I noticed things we hadn’t seen in umpteen previous viewings. With some HD sources, you’d swear you’re watching UHD, it’s that good. Obviously, the quality of upscaling will depend on the source, but even some VHS tapes (played through our old DVD/VHS combi) were close to HD while some DVDs of TV source material I’ve tried weren’t much better. If you’re buying this for use with HD sources you won’t be disappointed, it will make a difference while you wait to use it with UHD which will, presumably, get cheaper. 4K Blu Rays really pop, unless you’re watching something like The Revenant which you might as well watch in black and white on a 50s TV for all the use the ambilight will make of a largely monochromatic wilderness. It’s when you see facial and other close-ups that you realise how good the picture is. The best to really show off 4K that I’ve watched so far is the new Ghostbusters, which came free with my player, and which really looks good. I am still waiting for Sky Q to be installed, but as there’s not a great deal of 4K content I don’t think (I hope!) it would alter my opinion. Sport - at least the sports I watch - cricket, rugby and football - really look great. I can’t wait for the new cycling classics season to start! The ambilight has many more options than my old TV but doesn’t seem as effective. Difficult to explain that as it’s obviously subjective, but because of the design of the TV cupboard we have it on, we can’t get it quite close enough to the recommended distance from the wall. Having said that, it still makes a difference that I don’t want to go back. I tested the internet capability and it’s OK, though the interface is not as good as that on the Blu Ray player. But then, I quickly unadopted smartphones and I can’t see why anyone would want to access the internet with a tiny screen and a fiddly keyboard, so I know I’m in a minority there! My reticence does mean you get a proper review rather than a couple of words however!