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Shaver series 9000 SW9700/67 Wet and dry electric shaver

SW9700/67

4.4
| (2091) Κριτικές | 88% χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν
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Κριτικές

Αυτές οι κριτικές υποβάλλονται σε διαχείριση από το Bazaarvoice και συμμορφώνονται με την Πολιτική Αυθεντικότητας του Bazaarvoice, που υποστηρίζεται από τεχνολογία καταπολέμησης της απάτης και ανθρώπινη ανάλυση. Λεπτομέρειες μπορείτε να βρείτε στη διεύθυνση
Οι απόψεις των πελατών με τη μορφή αξιολογήσεων προϊόντων και βαθμολογιών με αστέρια είναι χρήσιμες για όλους. Σας βοηθούν να μάθετε περισσότερα για το προϊόν και να λάβετε μια απόφαση αγοράς. Κάθε πελάτης που έχει αγοράσει ένα προϊόν online ή από κατάστημα μπορεί να υποβάλει κριτική

4.4

από 5

2091

Κριτικές

88%

χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν

17/11/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Επαληθευμένος αγοραστής

IT'S THE BEST SHAVER

This shaver is the best I have had it shaves so close and is so easy to use. I am happy to recommend it .

Πλεονεκτήματα

It shaves close, it is easy to use

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 9000 S9711/31 Wet and dry electric shaver

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 9000 S9711/31 Wet and dry electric shaver

12/10/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Επαληθευμένος αγοραστής

Great Shaver

Good close shave battery indicator awesome, Cleaner very efficient only down side how often do I have to use the wet electric cleaner

Πλεονεκτήματα

Great shave good cleaner sterilidrt

Μειονεκτήματα

None

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 9000 S9711/31 Wet and dry electric shaver

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 9000 S9711/31 Wet and dry electric shaver

02/10/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

My best Philips shaver so far

Have been using Philishaves, as they used to be called, for over 50 years, apart from a short and unsuccesful dalliance with a foil shaver in the 1980’s. The quality and comfort of the shaving experience has consistently improved over that time, particularly the last 10 years. For me, this shaver is the pinnacle, so far, and I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend this to any Philishave devotee, but would caution against opting for the much more expensive (provided that you shop around) Prestige series, unless they are convinced that they need it’s digital fancies, which add nothing to the actual shave.

Πλεονεκτήματα

Excellent close and gentle shave, with choice of settings to suit you.

Μειονεκτήματα

None, unless you need digital charging

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 9000 S9711/31 Wet and dry electric shaver

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 9000 S9711/31 Wet and dry electric shaver

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