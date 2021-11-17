2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών
Μη διαθέσιμο πλέον
4.4
από 5
2091
Κριτικές
88%
χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν
My Philip
17/11/2021
United Kingdom
Επαληθευμένος αγοραστής
IT'S THE BEST SHAVER
This shaver is the best I have had it shaves so close and is so easy to use. I am happy to recommend it .
Πλεονεκτήματα
It shaves close, it is easy to use
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 9000 S9711/31 Wet and dry electric shaver
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 9000 S9711/31 Wet and dry electric shaver
Gordons2
12/10/2021
United Kingdom
Επαληθευμένος αγοραστής
Great Shaver
Good close shave battery indicator awesome, Cleaner very efficient only down side how often do I have to use the wet electric cleaner
Πλεονεκτήματα
Great shave good cleaner sterilidrt
Μειονεκτήματα
None
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 9000 S9711/31 Wet and dry electric shaver
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 9000 S9711/31 Wet and dry electric shaver
Philishave man
02/10/2021
United Kingdom
My best Philips shaver so far
Have been using Philishaves, as they used to be called, for over 50 years, apart from a short and unsuccesful dalliance with a foil shaver in the 1980’s. The quality and comfort of the shaving experience has consistently improved over that time, particularly the last 10 years. For me, this shaver is the pinnacle, so far, and I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend this to any Philishave devotee, but would caution against opting for the much more expensive (provided that you shop around) Prestige series, unless they are convinced that they need it’s digital fancies, which add nothing to the actual shave.
Πλεονεκτήματα
Excellent close and gentle shave, with choice of settings to suit you.
Μειονεκτήματα
None, unless you need digital charging
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 9000 S9711/31 Wet and dry electric shaver
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 9000 S9711/31 Wet and dry electric shaver