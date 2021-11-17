Have been using Philishaves, as they used to be called, for over 50 years, apart from a short and unsuccesful dalliance with a foil shaver in the 1980’s. The quality and comfort of the shaving experience has consistently improved over that time, particularly the last 10 years. For me, this shaver is the pinnacle, so far, and I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend this to any Philishave devotee, but would caution against opting for the much more expensive (provided that you shop around) Prestige series, unless they are convinced that they need it’s digital fancies, which add nothing to the actual shave.