Αρχική σελίδα
Philips - Κάντε κλικ εδώ για να περιηγηθείτε στην αρχική σελίδα

Αναζήτηση όρων

1

3000 Series

Κάλυμμα μπλέντερ

HR2191/01
Συνολική αξιολόγηση / 5
  • Ομαλή ανάμειξη χωρίς σβώλους σε 45 δευτερόλεπτα* Ομαλή ανάμειξη χωρίς σβώλους σε 45 δευτερόλεπτα* Ομαλή ανάμειξη χωρίς σβώλους σε 45 δευτερόλεπτα*
    -{discount-value}

    3000 Series Κάλυμμα μπλέντερ

    HR2191/01
    Συνολική αξιολόγηση / 5

    Ομαλή ανάμειξη χωρίς σβώλους σε 45 δευτερόλεπτα*

    Σχεδιασμένο για τη βελτίωση της καθημερινής ανάμειξης, με ισχύ 600W και την απόδοση λεπίδας που χρειάζεστε για να αναμειγνύετε όλα τα υλικά που θέλετε, ακόμη και για να θρυμματίζετε πάγο. Παρέχει λεία υφή με την ελάχιστη προσπάθεια και σε ελάχιστο χρόνο. Προβολή όλων των πλεονεκτημάτων

    3000 Series Κάλυμμα μπλέντερ

    Ομαλή ανάμειξη χωρίς σβώλους σε 45 δευτερόλεπτα*

    Σχεδιασμένο για τη βελτίωση της καθημερινής ανάμειξης, με ισχύ 600W και την απόδοση λεπίδας που χρειάζεστε για να αναμειγνύετε όλα τα υλικά που θέλετε, ακόμη και για να θρυμματίζετε πάγο. Παρέχει λεία υφή με την ελάχιστη προσπάθεια και σε ελάχιστο χρόνο. Προβολή όλων των πλεονεκτημάτων

    Ομαλή ανάμειξη χωρίς σβώλους σε 45 δευτερόλεπτα*

    Σχεδιασμένο για τη βελτίωση της καθημερινής ανάμειξης, με ισχύ 600W και την απόδοση λεπίδας που χρειάζεστε για να αναμειγνύετε όλα τα υλικά που θέλετε, ακόμη και για να θρυμματίζετε πάγο. Παρέχει λεία υφή με την ελάχιστη προσπάθεια και σε ελάχιστο χρόνο. Προβολή όλων των πλεονεκτημάτων

    3000 Series Κάλυμμα μπλέντερ

    Ομαλή ανάμειξη χωρίς σβώλους σε 45 δευτερόλεπτα*

    Σχεδιασμένο για τη βελτίωση της καθημερινής ανάμειξης, με ισχύ 600W και την απόδοση λεπίδας που χρειάζεστε για να αναμειγνύετε όλα τα υλικά που θέλετε, ακόμη και για να θρυμματίζετε πάγο. Παρέχει λεία υφή με την ελάχιστη προσπάθεια και σε ελάχιστο χρόνο. Προβολή όλων των πλεονεκτημάτων

    Παρόμοια προϊόντα

    Εμφάνιση όλων Κάλυμμα μπλέντερ
      Δήλωση

      Εγγραφείτε στο ενημερωτικό μας δελτίο

      Ομαλή ανάμειξη χωρίς σβώλους σε 45 δευτερόλεπτα*

      Μοναδικό σύστημα ProBlend

      • Σύστημα ProBlend
      • Μέγιστη χωρητικότητα 2 L
      • Ωφέλιμη χωρητικότητα 1,25 L
      • 2 ταχύτητες + στιγμιαία λειτουργία
      • Πλαστική κανάτα
      Unique ProBlend system ensures smooth consistency

      Unique ProBlend system ensures smooth consistency

      Unique ProBlend system perfectly combines 3 technologies, custom-designed to ensure smooth blending with no lumps in just 45 seconds*. The 600W power motor drives the blending flow to circulate all your ingredients evenly, while the innovative blade design is specially shaped to maximize the cutting area. Last but not least, the jar is designed with unique ribs to continuously guide ingredients back into the blending flow.

      Crushes ice into fine pieces in just 45 seconds**

      Crushes ice into fine pieces in just 45 seconds**

      Use the ProBlend system plus the Pulse setting to crush ice cubes into fine pieces in just 45 seconds**. Perfect for your favorite chilled drinks and smoothies, and great for special desserts.

      2 speeds + Pulse settings to choose from

      2 speeds + Pulse settings to choose from

      Produce a wide range of drinks and enable fast ingredient preparation for your favorite meals with 2 speed and Pulse settings to choose from. Use for ingredients from herbs, spices and veggies, to grinding coffee, and even crushing ice to make a delicious chilled smoothie.

      Large jar perfectly sized for your family's needs

      Large jar perfectly sized for your family's needs

      Serves up to 6 drinks (based on 200ml glass size) thanks to 1.25L effective capacity.***

      Download the NutriU app for healthy, tasty family favorites

      Download the NutriU app for healthy, tasty family favorites

      Download and discover the NutriU app with +200 ideas on how to make your favorite drinks, meals and snacks with the help of your new blender. Healthy cooking should be simple and leave your family wanting more. That is why the NutriU app offers a variety of healthy alternatives of your favorite dishes. From healthy chocolate desserts to nutrient-packed main meals, we create our recipes healthy but without compromising on delicious taste.

      MTP sensor prevents motor overheating

      MTP sensor prevents motor overheating

      Special Motor Thermo Protection (MTP) sensor is designed to prevent the motor from overheating and protects from over-current condition during use.

      Ergonomic and robust design for ease of use

      Ergonomic and robust design for ease of use

      The design has been carefully considered to be both ergonomic and robust, while also being modern and stylish, sized to fit in all types of kitchen. The jar shape is comfortable to grip and the rotary knob enables easy operation.

      Εύκολο πλύσιμο και στο πλυντήριο πιάτων

      Εύκολο πλύσιμο και στο πλυντήριο πιάτων

      The jar has a removable lid to make cleaning easy. The jar, blades and lid are all dishwasher safe.

      Κοφτερές λεπίδες από ανοξείδωτο ατσάλι

      Κοφτερές λεπίδες από ανοξείδωτο ατσάλι

      Durable stainless steel blades stay sharp and free from rust or tarnishing for longer.

      Suction feet for no vibrations during use

      Suction feet for no vibrations during use

      The blender features suction feet for stability and to ensure it doesn’t vibrate during use.

      2 χρόνια εγγύηση

      2 χρόνια εγγύηση

      For additional peace of mind, the blender comes with a 2-year warranty.

      Τεχνικές προδιαγραφές

      • Τεχνικές υπηρεσίες

        Εγγύηση
        2 years global warranty
        Διετής εγγύηση διεθνώς
        Yes

      • Τεχνικές προδιαγραφές

        Ισχύς
        600W W
        Χρώμα
        Black
        Λειτουργίες προϊόντος
        • Problend technology with 4 star stainless steel blade
        • Durability: Motor Thermo protection sensor
        • Easy to clean: Dishwasher safe
        • Jar size: 2L maximum capacity
        • Jar size: 1.25L effective capacity
        • Speed settings: 2 speed+pulse
        • Easy to store: Integrated power and cord storage
        • Doesn’t vibrate: Suction feet
        • Jar material: Plastic
        Πλένεται στο πλυντήριο πιάτων
        Yes
        Μήκος καλωδίου
        0,85 m m
        Περιβάλλον εργασίας ελέγχου ταχύτητας
        Περιστροφικό κουμπί
        Επαρκής χωρητικότητα
        1,25 l L
        Κατασκευάζεται στην
        Κίνα
        Μέγιστη χωρητικότητα κανάτας
        2 l
        Διαστάσεις προϊόντος (ΜxΠxΥ)
        168x192x381 mm mm

      • Εγγύηση

        Διετής εγγύηση διεθνώς
        Yes

      • Φινίρισμα

        Υλικό κατασκευής κανάτας
        Plastic
        Υλικό κατασκευής σκελετού
        Plastic and stainless steel
        Υλικό κατασκευής μαχαιριών
        Stainless steel

      Ζητήστε υποστήριξη για αυτό το προϊόν

      Βρείτε συχνές ερωτήσεις, τρόπους αντιμετώπισης προβλημάτων, εγχειρίδια χρήσης και συμβουλές

      Προτεινόμενα προϊόντα

        Πρόσφατες προβολές

          Κριτικές

          Γίνετε ο πρώτος που θα σχολιάσει αυτό το θέμα

          • * Δοκιμή στη λειτουργία MAX σε διάφορες συνταγές
          • ** στην περίπτωση ενός ποτηριού 200 ml

          Ανακαλύψτε

          το My Philips

          Εγγραφείτε για αποκλειστικά προνόμια

          Εγγραφείτε στο newsletter μας

          * Αυτό το πεδίο είναι υποχρεωτικό

          Συμβουλές και συμβουλές

          Αποκλειστικές προσφορές και έγκαιρη πρόσβαση σε προσφορές

          Ενημέρωση για τις καινοτομίες της Philips και συμβουλές για έναν υγιεινό τρόπο ζωής

          *
          *

          Τι σημαίνει αυτό;

          Ο ιστοτοπός μας εμφανίζεται καλύτερα με την τελευταία έκδοση του Microsoft Edge, του Google Chrome ή του Firefox.