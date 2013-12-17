2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών
Μη διαθέσιμο πλέον
Τεχνολογία Lift & Cut
Σύστημα Flex & Float
Πτυσσόμενο τρίμερ
Το σύστημα δύο λεπίδων Lift & Cut ανασηκώνει τις τρίχες για άνετο ξύρισμα
Αυτόματη προσαρμογή σε κάθε καμπύλη του προσώπου και του λαιμού σας, για πιο απαλό ξύρισμα
Αυτή η ξυριστική μηχανή σας προσφέρει πάνω από 35 λεπτά αυτονομίας, δηλαδή χρόνο για περίπου 14 ξυρίσματα, με φόρτιση 1 ώρας. Με μία φόρτιση 3 λεπτών θα έχετε αρκετή ισχύ για ένα ξύρισμα.
Βραβεία
4.0
από 5
225
Κριτικές
89%
χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν
kenson
17/12/2013
United Kingdom
cannot fault it
this razor is the best i have had,it makes you want to shave,I think its Philiping amazing. (I like it).
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 3000 HQ6990/16 Dry electric shaver
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 3000 HQ6990/16 Dry electric shaver
Dave27
28/10/2013
United Kingdom
A close shave
I've had this shaver 3 years now, and despite getting a new at896 this will still be used while travelling, Philips without any doubt make the very best rotary shavers, which is why I only buy Philips, in the 3 years I've had the hq6990 it has never let me down, the heads have never been replaced and yet still cut like they were new, its very light, easy to use, charges quickly and will continue to be used for years to come, and the Philips 2 year warranty is brilliant for peace of mind.
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 3000 HQ6990/16 Dry electric shaver
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 3000 HQ6990/16 Dry electric shaver
JohnnyT
16/09/2012
United Kingdom
Easy, reliable.
This is the first electric shaver I had after only having very cheap ones, and this was a few years ago. I still have not had to buy another because I am so happy with this one. Don't get me wrong, it doesn't give the closeness of a wet razor shave, but it is still good enough. Whenever I am going to be away from home I always take this and don't even bother bringing the cable because the battery life seems to get me through an awful lot of shaving.
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 3000 HQ6990/16 Dry electric shaver
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 3000 HQ6990/16 Dry electric shaver