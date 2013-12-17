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Ο υγιεινός τρόπος ζωής ξεκινά εδώ. Εγγραφείτε και λάβετε αποκλειστικές προσφορές

2 χρόνια εγγύηση

Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς

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Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών

  • Lift & Cut
  • Lift & Cut
  • Lift & Cut
  • Lift & Cut
  • Lift & Cut
  • Lift & Cut
  • Lift & Cut
  • Lift & Cut
  • Lift & Cut
  • Lift & Cut
  • Lift & Cut
  • Lift & Cut
  • Lift & Cut
  • Lift & Cut

Μη διαθέσιμο πλέον

Ηλεκτρική ξυριστική μηχανή 3000

HQ6990/16

4
| (225) Κριτικές | 89% χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν

1 βραβείο

Lift & Cut
Βαθύ και άνετο ξύρισμα σε οικονομική τιμή. Το σύστημα Flex & Float σε συνδυασμό με τις λεπίδες Lift & Cut εγγυάται βαθύ και άνετο ξύρισμα.
Δείτε όλα τα οφέλη

Για βαθύ ξύρισμα

Lift & Cut

  • Τεχνολογία Lift & Cut

  • Σύστημα Flex & Float

  • Πτυσσόμενο τρίμερ

Οι λεπίδες Lift & Cut ανασηκώνουν τις τρίχες για βαθύ ξύρισμα

Το σύστημα δύο λεπίδων Lift & Cut ανασηκώνει τις τρίχες για άνετο ξύρισμα

Το σύστημα Flex & Float προσαρμόζεται στις καμπύλες του προσώπου και του λαιμού

Το σύστημα Flex & Float προσαρμόζεται στις καμπύλες του προσώπου και του λαιμού

Αυτόματη προσαρμογή σε κάθε καμπύλη του προσώπου και του λαιμού σας, για πιο απαλό ξύρισμα

Πάνω από 35 λεπτά αυτονομίας, με φόρτιση 1 ώρας

Πάνω από 35 λεπτά αυτονομίας, με φόρτιση 1 ώρας

Αυτή η ξυριστική μηχανή σας προσφέρει πάνω από 35 λεπτά αυτονομίας, δηλαδή χρόνο για περίπου 14 ξυρίσματα, με φόρτιση 1 ώρας. Με μία φόρτιση 3 λεπτών θα έχετε αρκετή ισχύ για ένα ξύρισμα.

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Κριτικές

Αυτές οι κριτικές υποβάλλονται σε διαχείριση από το Bazaarvoice και συμμορφώνονται με την Πολιτική Αυθεντικότητας του Bazaarvoice, που υποστηρίζεται από τεχνολογία καταπολέμησης της απάτης και ανθρώπινη ανάλυση. Λεπτομέρειες μπορείτε να βρείτε στη διεύθυνση
Οι απόψεις των πελατών με τη μορφή αξιολογήσεων προϊόντων και βαθμολογιών με αστέρια είναι χρήσιμες για όλους. Σας βοηθούν να μάθετε περισσότερα για το προϊόν και να λάβετε μια απόφαση αγοράς. Κάθε πελάτης που έχει αγοράσει ένα προϊόν online ή από κατάστημα μπορεί να υποβάλει κριτική

4.0

από 5

225

Κριτικές

89%

χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν

17/12/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

cannot fault it

this razor is the best i have had,it makes you want to shave,I think its Philiping amazing. (I like it).

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 3000 HQ6990/16 Dry electric shaver

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 3000 HQ6990/16 Dry electric shaver

28/10/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A close shave

I've had this shaver 3 years now, and despite getting a new at896 this will still be used while travelling, Philips without any doubt make the very best rotary shavers, which is why I only buy Philips, in the 3 years I've had the hq6990 it has never let me down, the heads have never been replaced and yet still cut like they were new, its very light, easy to use, charges quickly and will continue to be used for years to come, and the Philips 2 year warranty is brilliant for peace of mind.

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 3000 HQ6990/16 Dry electric shaver

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 3000 HQ6990/16 Dry electric shaver

16/09/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy, reliable.

This is the first electric shaver I had after only having very cheap ones, and this was a few years ago. I still have not had to buy another because I am so happy with this one. Don't get me wrong, it doesn't give the closeness of a wet razor shave, but it is still good enough. Whenever I am going to be away from home I always take this and don't even bother bringing the cable because the battery life seems to get me through an awful lot of shaving.

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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 3000 HQ6990/16 Dry electric shaver

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 3000 HQ6990/16 Dry electric shaver

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  • Πρόωρη πρόσβαση στις προσφορές.
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Θα ήθελα να λαμβάνω προωθητικές ενημερώσεις – με βάση τις προτιμήσεις και τη συμπεριφορά μου – για προϊόντα, υπηρεσίες, εκδηλώσεις και προσφορές της Philips. Μπορώ εύκολα να διαγραφώ οποιαδήποτε στιγμή!

  • Προσφορές αποκλειστικά για μέλη.
  • Πρόωρη πρόσβαση στις προσφορές.
  • Συμβουλές για έναν υγιεινό τρόπο ζωής.