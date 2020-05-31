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  • Energy Label Europe B
    Ανάλυση UltraClear 4K, ολοζώντανο χρώμα
  • Ανάλυση UltraClear 4K, ολοζώντανο χρώμα
  • Ανάλυση UltraClear 4K, ολοζώντανο χρώμα
  • Energy Label Europe B
    Ανάλυση UltraClear 4K, ολοζώντανο χρώμα
  • Ανάλυση UltraClear 4K, ολοζώντανο χρώμα
  • Ανάλυση UltraClear 4K, ολοζώντανο χρώμα

Μη διαθέσιμο πλέον

BrillianceΟθόνη LCD 4K με Ultra Wide-Color

328P6VJEB/00

3.8
| (16) Κριτικές
Ανάλυση UltraClear 4K, ολοζώντανο χρώμα
Η επαγγελματική οθόνη 32" Ultra HD από τη Philips σάς δίνει όσο χώρο χρειάζεστε και διαθέτει Ultra High Definition για να βλέπετε πεντακάθαρα κάθε λεπτομέρεια.
Δείτε όλα τα οφέλη

στα απαραίτητα σημεία

Ανάλυση UltraClear 4K, ολοζώντανο χρώμα

  • P Line

  • 32 (δυνατότητα προβολής 31,5"/80 εκ.)

  • 3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)

Ανάλυση UltraClear 4K UHD (3840x2160), για απόλυτη ακρίβεια

Ανάλυση UltraClear 4K UHD (3840x2160), για απόλυτη ακρίβεια

Αυτές οι οθόνες της Philips διαθέτουν πάνελ υψηλής απόδοσης για να σας προσφέρουν εικόνες ανάλυσης UltraClear 4K UHD (3840 x 2160). Είτε χρειάζεστε λεπτομερείς εικόνες για επαγγελματικές λύσεις CAD, είτε χρησιμοποιείτε εφαρμογές γραφικών 3D είτε εργάζεστε με τεράστια υπολογιστικά φύλλα, οι οθόνες της Philips θα ζωντανέψουν τις εικόνες και τα γραφήματά σας.

Μεγαλύτερο φάσμα χρωμάτων Ultra Wide-Color για πιο ζωντανές εικόνες

Μεγαλύτερο φάσμα χρωμάτων Ultra Wide-Color για πιο ζωντανές εικόνες

Η τεχνολογία Ultra Wide-Color προσφέρει ευρύτερο φάσμα χρωμάτων για πιο φωτεινές εικόνες. Το μεγαλύτερο φάσμα χρωμάτων της Ultra Wide-Color παράγει πιο φυσικές πράσινες, έντονες κόκκινες και βαθιές μπλε αποχρώσεις. Ζωντανέψτε την ψυχαγωγία και τις φωτογραφίες σας και αυξήστε την παραγωγικότητά σας με τα ζωντανά χρώματα της τεχνολογίας Ultra Wide-Color.

Η οθόνη VA προσφέρει υπέροχες εικόνες με ευρεία γωνία προβολής

Η οθόνη VA προσφέρει υπέροχες εικόνες με ευρεία γωνία προβολής

Η οθόνη VA LED της Philips χρησιμοποιεί προηγμένη τεχνολογία multi-domain κατακόρυφης στοίχισης, που προσφέρει εκπληκτικά υψηλό λόγο αντίθεσης για ολοζώντανες και φωτεινές εικόνες. Αν και διαχειρίζεται εύκολα όλες τις τυπικές εφαρμογές γραφείου, είναι ιδανική και για φωτογραφίες, περιήγηση στο Διαδίκτυο, ταινίες, παιχνίδια και εφαρμογές με απαιτητικά γραφικά. Η βελτιστοποιημένη τεχνολογία διαχείρισης pixel σάς προσφέρει εξαιρετικά ευρεία γωνία προβολής 178/178 μοιρών, με αποτέλεσμα να βλέπετε ευκρινείς εικόνες.

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Κριτικές

Αυτές οι κριτικές υποβάλλονται σε διαχείριση από το Bazaarvoice και συμμορφώνονται με την Πολιτική Αυθεντικότητας του Bazaarvoice, που υποστηρίζεται από τεχνολογία καταπολέμησης της απάτης και ανθρώπινη ανάλυση. Λεπτομέρειες μπορείτε να βρείτε στη διεύθυνση
Οι απόψεις των πελατών με τη μορφή αξιολογήσεων προϊόντων και βαθμολογιών με αστέρια είναι χρήσιμες για όλους. Σας βοηθούν να μάθετε περισσότερα για το προϊόν και να λάβετε μια απόφαση αγοράς. Κάθε πελάτης που έχει αγοράσει ένα προϊόν online ή από κατάστημα μπορεί να υποβάλει κριτική

3.8

από 5

16

Κριτικές

3

31/05/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Well worth the cost

I've been using this monitor since the product launched, and haven't had more than one real problem with it (check pros and cons). The price in my expensive country has halved since the launch too, making this a VERY appealing option for anybody that needs a physically big screen (so you don't need to waste much screen estate to scaling) in 4K. I use the display in both daytime when sun shines in, and in the middle of the night in complete darkness. I do graphics related color intensive work, and gaming that ranges from new titles to 90s classics, and this monitor fits every task at least adequately. The image remains clear, dark tones do not disappear even at 0% brightness AND contrast, which is rare. Panel uniformity on mine is good enough to not show noticeable bright spots even in complete darkness. When it comes to older, lower resolution games, this monitor performs admirably, not blurring the image too much, which was one of my biggest fears when I got it. Sure it has no Free/G-sync, or HDR, but that's what the specs say so what do you expect? If you're big on gaming, buy a gaming monitor, if you're big on productivity and like to game for entertainment, this is one is a fine choice. In the end it says something that personally I am looking into upgrading to a 4K high Hz display with variable sync support (for better new title gaming experience), reading through all the reviews I spot, but until I find one that is REALLY good without any meaningful downsides, I'm staying with this one. Even when I do find one, it's going to go through some rigorous testing against this monitor, especially on the color accuracy side of things before I decide to keep it.

Πλεονεκτήματα

Price. Many USB3 ports. Good color accuracy out of the box (amazing when calibrated on site). Low enough input lag and ghosting for any "non-hardcore" gaming. Great contrast due to VA panel technology. 1:1 pixel ratio option. Not too blurry scaling of lower resolution modes. Big enough physical size to use higher resolution modes without (much) scaling. Six image presets that can be customized at will.

Μειονεκτήματα

Bezel might be considered a bit thick by some, but large viewing area should mitigate this somewhat. The "touch to activate" buttons, and therefore menus behind them, are absolutely horrible to operate at first. Even after a few years of use and no need to try to remember the buttons, I still make mistakes with them.

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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Brilliance 328P6VJEB 4K LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Brilliance 328P6VJEB 4K LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

14/10/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent product. Excellent Value

Perfect display for developers with a multi panel IDE. Great connectivity. Fantastic Price.

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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Brilliance 328P6VJEB 4K LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Brilliance 328P6VJEB 4K LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color

05/01/2018

Italia

Italia

CONSIGLIATO PER INTENDITORI

PRODOTTO ALTAMENTE PERFORMANTE ED IDEALE PER USO PROFESSIONALE

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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Brilliance 328P6VJEB Monitor LCD 4K con Ultra Wide-Color

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Brilliance 328P6VJEB Monitor LCD 4K con Ultra Wide-Color

Εγγραφείτε στο ενημερωτικό δελτίο της Philips για αποκλειστικές προσφορές

  • Προσφορές αποκλειστικά για μέλη.
  • Πρόωρη πρόσβαση στις προσφορές.
  • Συμβουλές για έναν υγιεινό τρόπο ζωής.

Θα ήθελα να λαμβάνω προωθητικές ενημερώσεις – με βάση τις προτιμήσεις και τη συμπεριφορά μου – για προϊόντα, υπηρεσίες, εκδηλώσεις και προσφορές της Philips. Μπορώ εύκολα να διαγραφώ οποιαδήποτε στιγμή!

  • Προσφορές αποκλειστικά για μέλη.
  • Πρόωρη πρόσβαση στις προσφορές.
  • Συμβουλές για έναν υγιεινό τρόπο ζωής.
Αποποιήσεις ευθύνης

  1. Αυτή η οθόνη Philips διαθέτει πιστοποίηση MHL. Ωστόσο, σε περίπτωση που η συσκευή δεν συνδέεται ή δεν λειτουργεί σωστά, ανατρέξτε στις Συχνές ερωτήσεις της συσκευής σας MHL ή συμβουλευτείτε απευθείας τον προμηθευτή σας. Η πολιτική του κατασκευαστή της συσκευής σας ενδέχεται να απαιτεί να αγοράσετε το καλώδιο ή τον προσαρμογέα MHL της ίδιας εταιρείας για να λειτουργήσει με την οθόνη σας

  2. Απαιτείται συσκευή με πιστοποίηση MHL και προαιρετικό καλώδιο MHL (δεν περιλαμβάνεται). Συμβουλευτείτε τον πάροχο της συσκευής σας MHL για ζητήματα συμβατότητας.

  3. Η λειτουργία αναμονής/απενεργοποίησης για εξοικονόμηση ενέργειας του ErP δεν είναι διαθέσιμη στη λειτουργία φόρτισης MHL

  4. Για να δείτε την πλήρη λίστα με τα προϊόντα με δυνατότητα MHL, επισκεφτείτε τη διεύθυνση www.mhlconsortiun.org

  5. Η διαβάθμιση EPEAT είναι έγκυρη μόνο για τις περιοχές όπου η Philips έχει κατοχυρώσει το προϊόν. Επισκεφθείτε τη διεύθυνση https://www.epeat.net/ για να δείτε την κατοχύρωση στη χώρα σας.

  6. Η γρήγορη φόρτιση συμμορφώνεται με το πρότυπο USB BC 1.2

  7. Χρόνος απόκρισης ίσος με SmartResponse