2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών
Μη διαθέσιμο πλέον
328P6VJEB/00
P Line
32 (δυνατότητα προβολής 31,5"/80 εκ.)
3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
Αυτές οι οθόνες της Philips διαθέτουν πάνελ υψηλής απόδοσης για να σας προσφέρουν εικόνες ανάλυσης UltraClear 4K UHD (3840 x 2160). Είτε χρειάζεστε λεπτομερείς εικόνες για επαγγελματικές λύσεις CAD, είτε χρησιμοποιείτε εφαρμογές γραφικών 3D είτε εργάζεστε με τεράστια υπολογιστικά φύλλα, οι οθόνες της Philips θα ζωντανέψουν τις εικόνες και τα γραφήματά σας.
Η τεχνολογία Ultra Wide-Color προσφέρει ευρύτερο φάσμα χρωμάτων για πιο φωτεινές εικόνες. Το μεγαλύτερο φάσμα χρωμάτων της Ultra Wide-Color παράγει πιο φυσικές πράσινες, έντονες κόκκινες και βαθιές μπλε αποχρώσεις. Ζωντανέψτε την ψυχαγωγία και τις φωτογραφίες σας και αυξήστε την παραγωγικότητά σας με τα ζωντανά χρώματα της τεχνολογίας Ultra Wide-Color.
Η οθόνη VA LED της Philips χρησιμοποιεί προηγμένη τεχνολογία multi-domain κατακόρυφης στοίχισης, που προσφέρει εκπληκτικά υψηλό λόγο αντίθεσης για ολοζώντανες και φωτεινές εικόνες. Αν και διαχειρίζεται εύκολα όλες τις τυπικές εφαρμογές γραφείου, είναι ιδανική και για φωτογραφίες, περιήγηση στο Διαδίκτυο, ταινίες, παιχνίδια και εφαρμογές με απαιτητικά γραφικά. Η βελτιστοποιημένη τεχνολογία διαχείρισης pixel σάς προσφέρει εξαιρετικά ευρεία γωνία προβολής 178/178 μοιρών, με αποτέλεσμα να βλέπετε ευκρινείς εικόνες.
3.8
από 5
16
Κριτικές
ErinyesAg47
31/05/2020
United Kingdom
Well worth the cost
I've been using this monitor since the product launched, and haven't had more than one real problem with it (check pros and cons). The price in my expensive country has halved since the launch too, making this a VERY appealing option for anybody that needs a physically big screen (so you don't need to waste much screen estate to scaling) in 4K. I use the display in both daytime when sun shines in, and in the middle of the night in complete darkness. I do graphics related color intensive work, and gaming that ranges from new titles to 90s classics, and this monitor fits every task at least adequately. The image remains clear, dark tones do not disappear even at 0% brightness AND contrast, which is rare. Panel uniformity on mine is good enough to not show noticeable bright spots even in complete darkness. When it comes to older, lower resolution games, this monitor performs admirably, not blurring the image too much, which was one of my biggest fears when I got it. Sure it has no Free/G-sync, or HDR, but that's what the specs say so what do you expect? If you're big on gaming, buy a gaming monitor, if you're big on productivity and like to game for entertainment, this is one is a fine choice. In the end it says something that personally I am looking into upgrading to a 4K high Hz display with variable sync support (for better new title gaming experience), reading through all the reviews I spot, but until I find one that is REALLY good without any meaningful downsides, I'm staying with this one. Even when I do find one, it's going to go through some rigorous testing against this monitor, especially on the color accuracy side of things before I decide to keep it.
Πλεονεκτήματα
Price. Many USB3 ports. Good color accuracy out of the box (amazing when calibrated on site). Low enough input lag and ghosting for any "non-hardcore" gaming. Great contrast due to VA panel technology. 1:1 pixel ratio option. Not too blurry scaling of lower resolution modes. Big enough physical size to use higher resolution modes without (much) scaling. Six image presets that can be customized at will.
Μειονεκτήματα
Bezel might be considered a bit thick by some, but large viewing area should mitigate this somewhat. The "touch to activate" buttons, and therefore menus behind them, are absolutely horrible to operate at first. Even after a few years of use and no need to try to remember the buttons, I still make mistakes with them.
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Brilliance 328P6VJEB 4K LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Brilliance 328P6VJEB 4K LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
tiazz
14/10/2017
United Kingdom
Excellent product. Excellent Value
Perfect display for developers with a multi panel IDE. Great connectivity. Fantastic Price.
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Brilliance 328P6VJEB 4K LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Brilliance 328P6VJEB 4K LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
archernesto
05/01/2018
Italia
CONSIGLIATO PER INTENDITORI
PRODOTTO ALTAMENTE PERFORMANTE ED IDEALE PER USO PROFESSIONALE
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Brilliance 328P6VJEB Monitor LCD 4K con Ultra Wide-Color
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Brilliance 328P6VJEB Monitor LCD 4K con Ultra Wide-Color
Αυτή η οθόνη Philips διαθέτει πιστοποίηση MHL. Ωστόσο, σε περίπτωση που η συσκευή δεν συνδέεται ή δεν λειτουργεί σωστά, ανατρέξτε στις Συχνές ερωτήσεις της συσκευής σας MHL ή συμβουλευτείτε απευθείας τον προμηθευτή σας. Η πολιτική του κατασκευαστή της συσκευής σας ενδέχεται να απαιτεί να αγοράσετε το καλώδιο ή τον προσαρμογέα MHL της ίδιας εταιρείας για να λειτουργήσει με την οθόνη σας
Απαιτείται συσκευή με πιστοποίηση MHL και προαιρετικό καλώδιο MHL (δεν περιλαμβάνεται). Συμβουλευτείτε τον πάροχο της συσκευής σας MHL για ζητήματα συμβατότητας.
Η λειτουργία αναμονής/απενεργοποίησης για εξοικονόμηση ενέργειας του ErP δεν είναι διαθέσιμη στη λειτουργία φόρτισης MHL
Για να δείτε την πλήρη λίστα με τα προϊόντα με δυνατότητα MHL, επισκεφτείτε τη διεύθυνση www.mhlconsortiun.org
Η διαβάθμιση EPEAT είναι έγκυρη μόνο για τις περιοχές όπου η Philips έχει κατοχυρώσει το προϊόν. Επισκεφθείτε τη διεύθυνση https://www.epeat.net/ για να δείτε την κατοχύρωση στη χώρα σας.
Η γρήγορη φόρτιση συμμορφώνεται με το πρότυπο USB BC 1.2
Χρόνος απόκρισης ίσος με SmartResponse