2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών
Μη διαθέσιμο πλέον
TAT2236GR/00
Τα earbud εφαρμόζουν έξω από το αυτί
Εξαιρετικά μικρή θήκη φόρτισης
Προστασία από νερό IPX4
Χρόνος αναπαραγωγής έως 18 ώρες
2.4
από 5
39
Κριτικές
missafrodeeta
01/05/2025
United Kingdom
washed them with my laundry
I washed them in the machine in the pocket of my pants and they WORK!!
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για TAT2236BK True Wireless Headphones
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για TAT2236BK True Wireless Headphones
HarleyYyy33
14/08/2023
United Kingdom
Super happy!
I just purchased these earbuds after looking online for a random pair that I could buy and simply use for listening to music. Truthfully, the music quality is actually really polished and clear. They are quite noise-cancelling, too! The colours are my favourite option with these Philips headphones, it's really cute :). I suppose the only comment I have to say is that I wish these headphones had additional buds you could add to the headphones so that they are more stable inside the ear and are less likely to fall. I won't lie, they do NOT fall off the ear, but at first they just simply feel a little unstable. Quickly got used to them, though, and really love them!! >.<
Πλεονεκτήματα
- Amazing music quality, noise-cancellation, and colour options
Μειονεκτήματα
- Could potentially feel like they might fall
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για TAT2236PK True Wireless Headphones
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για TAT2236PK True Wireless Headphones
SF JS
27/03/2023
España
TAT2236BK
Estoy contento de la compra. El estuche con los auriculares pesa poco y no es demasiado grande. El ajuste a la oreja es sensacional. Se vinculan rápido con mi TV, el móvil y la tablet. El cable de carga me sirve el mismo que el del teléfono. Buenos medios y agudos. Autonomía decente. Muy recomendable por el precio.
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για TAT2236BK Auriculares realmente inalámbricos
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για TAT2236BK Auriculares realmente inalámbricos