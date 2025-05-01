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Όλες οι σειρές

  • Εξαιρετικά λεπτή θήκη. Άνετη εφαρμογή.
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  • Εξαιρετικά λεπτή θήκη. Άνετη εφαρμογή.
  • Εξαιρετικά λεπτή θήκη. Άνετη εφαρμογή.
  • Εξαιρετικά λεπτή θήκη. Άνετη εφαρμογή.
  • Εξαιρετικά λεπτή θήκη. Άνετη εφαρμογή.
  • Εξαιρετικά λεπτή θήκη. Άνετη εφαρμογή.
  • Εξαιρετικά λεπτή θήκη. Άνετη εφαρμογή.
  • Εξαιρετικά λεπτή θήκη. Άνετη εφαρμογή.
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  • Εξαιρετικά λεπτή θήκη. Άνετη εφαρμογή.
  • Εξαιρετικά λεπτή θήκη. Άνετη εφαρμογή.
  • Εξαιρετικά λεπτή θήκη. Άνετη εφαρμογή.
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Μη διαθέσιμο πλέον

Ασύρματα ακουστικά True

TAT2236BK/00

2.4
| (39) Κριτικές

Διαθέσιμο σε

Λευκό
Λευκό
Μαύρο
Μαύρο
Πράσινο
Πράσινο
Ροζ
Ροζ
Εξαιρετικά λεπτή θήκη. Άνετη εφαρμογή.
Αυτά τα πραγματικά ασύρματα ακουστικά με προστασία από πιτσίλισμα και τον ιδρώτα μεταφέρονται παντού και διαθέτουν θήκη φόρτισης που χωράει ακόμα και στην πιο στενή τσέπη. Αν δεν θέλετε να αισθάνεστε τα άκρα μέσα στον ακουστικό πόρο, τα ακουστικά earbud εφαρμόζουν τέλεια στην εξωτερική επιφάνεια του αυτιού σας.
Δείτε όλα τα οφέλη

Εξαιρετικά λεπτή θήκη. Άνετη εφαρμογή.

  • Τα earbud εφαρμόζουν έξω από το αυτί

  • Εξαιρετικά μικρή θήκη φόρτισης

  • Προστασία από νερό IPX4

  • Χρόνος αναπαραγωγής έως 18 ώρες

4 χρώματα. Σχεδίαση με ειδικό σχήμα

Χρόνος αναπαραγωγής 6 ώρες. Φορτίστε για 15 λεπτά και απολαύστε μία επιπλέον ώρα

Καθαρός ήχος με δυνατά μπάσα. Οδηγοί νεοδυμίου 12 χιλ.

Τεχνικές προδιαγραφές

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Βρείτε συχνές ερωτήσεις, εγχειρίδια χρήστη, πληροφορίες ασφάλειας και συμβουλές

Κριτικές

Αυτές οι κριτικές υποβάλλονται σε διαχείριση από το Bazaarvoice και συμμορφώνονται με την Πολιτική Αυθεντικότητας του Bazaarvoice, που υποστηρίζεται από τεχνολογία καταπολέμησης της απάτης και ανθρώπινη ανάλυση. Λεπτομέρειες μπορείτε να βρείτε στη διεύθυνση
Οι απόψεις των πελατών με τη μορφή αξιολογήσεων προϊόντων και βαθμολογιών με αστέρια είναι χρήσιμες για όλους. Σας βοηθούν να μάθετε περισσότερα για το προϊόν και να λάβετε μια απόφαση αγοράς. Κάθε πελάτης που έχει αγοράσει ένα προϊόν online ή από κατάστημα μπορεί να υποβάλει κριτική

2.4

από 5

39

Κριτικές

01/05/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

washed them with my laundry

I washed them in the machine in the pocket of my pants and they WORK!!

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για TAT2236BK True Wireless Headphones

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για TAT2236BK True Wireless Headphones

14/08/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Super happy!

I just purchased these earbuds after looking online for a random pair that I could buy and simply use for listening to music. Truthfully, the music quality is actually really polished and clear. They are quite noise-cancelling, too! The colours are my favourite option with these Philips headphones, it's really cute :). I suppose the only comment I have to say is that I wish these headphones had additional buds you could add to the headphones so that they are more stable inside the ear and are less likely to fall. I won't lie, they do NOT fall off the ear, but at first they just simply feel a little unstable. Quickly got used to them, though, and really love them!! >.<

Πλεονεκτήματα

- Amazing music quality, noise-cancellation, and colour options

Μειονεκτήματα

- Could potentially feel like they might fall

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για TAT2236PK True Wireless Headphones

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για TAT2236PK True Wireless Headphones

27/03/2023

España

España

TAT2236BK

Estoy contento de la compra. El estuche con los auriculares pesa poco y no es demasiado grande. El ajuste a la oreja es sensacional. Se vinculan rápido con mi TV, el móvil y la tablet. El cable de carga me sirve el mismo que el del teléfono. Buenos medios y agudos. Autonomía decente. Muy recomendable por el precio.

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για TAT2236BK Auriculares realmente inalámbricos

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για TAT2236BK Auriculares realmente inalámbricos

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Θα ήθελα να λαμβάνω προωθητικές ενημερώσεις – με βάση τις προτιμήσεις και τη συμπεριφορά μου – για προϊόντα, υπηρεσίες, εκδηλώσεις και προσφορές της Philips. Μπορώ εύκολα να διαγραφώ οποιαδήποτε στιγμή!

  • Προσφορές αποκλειστικά για μέλη.
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