I have only had this philips shaver for a short time, but have been impressed by the level of star wars detail that has been implemented into the design, to make it stand out from the standard design. Plus it's really fun to make light sabre noises with. The shave itself was comfortable and quick although the large shaver head made getting into smaller areas slightly more tricky. I haven't yet had a chance to use the integrated trimmer but it's a nice additional feature I wasn't really expecting to find. It feels like a solidly built item that should withstand years of abuse and only needing to change the cutting foils every 2 years is an added bonus. I found the shaver easy to clean after operation and the cutter protective cover to attach easily, although time will tell how secure this rather flimsy plastic cap will fare. Perhaps the biggest gripe I have with the shaver is the charger. As I also have a One Blade I took one look at the shaver attachment and fooled myself it was the same attachment. No, it is an incredibly similar charger attachment and I can already tell that it will be confusing to tell them apart, nothing a label can't fix, but something that could easily have been resolved.