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Shaver series 3000 SW3700/07 Dry electric shaver

SW3700/07

4.6
| (8) Κριτικές | 100% χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν
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Κριτικές

Αυτές οι κριτικές υποβάλλονται σε διαχείριση από το Bazaarvoice και συμμορφώνονται με την Πολιτική Αυθεντικότητας του Bazaarvoice, που υποστηρίζεται από τεχνολογία καταπολέμησης της απάτης και ανθρώπινη ανάλυση. Λεπτομέρειες μπορείτε να βρείτε στη διεύθυνση
Οι απόψεις των πελατών με τη μορφή αξιολογήσεων προϊόντων και βαθμολογιών με αστέρια είναι χρήσιμες για όλους. Σας βοηθούν να μάθετε περισσότερα για το προϊόν και να λάβετε μια απόφαση αγοράς. Κάθε πελάτης που έχει αγοράσει ένα προϊόν online ή από κατάστημα μπορεί να υποβάλει κριτική

4.6

από 5

8

Κριτικές

100%

χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν

2
1

14/02/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fully satisfied

I got this shaver at 46y for a Christmas present. I've previously wet shaved or used foil shavers. It took about 10 shaves for my skin to settle as I have the double whammy of a sensitive skin with thick beard growth. The comfort blades seem to glide over my face with ease. I just allow Philips tech to do its thing without trying too hard. I would happily recommend this product to anyone.

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 3000 SW3700/07 Dry electric shaver

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 3000 SW3700/07 Dry electric shaver

02/02/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great shave

Bought this for my first ever electric razor at the grand old age of 46, bought many phillips branded items before so knew I could depend on this brand. Has taken me a week or so to get used to it, being used to a wet razor and gel. I must admit its a great shave leaving my skin feeling very smooth but can be a little tricky under the nose and sideburns with the flip out trimmer not being all that effective for me. The 8 hour charge they recommend keeps me going for a couple of weeks at least and the blades last for 2 years as does the guarantee so overall for me a worth while purchase.

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 3000 SW3700/07 Dry electric shaver

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 3000 SW3700/07 Dry electric shaver

02/02/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Επαληθευμένος αγοραστής

Great shave

Bought this for my first ever electric razor at the grand old age of 46, bought many phillips branded items before so knew I could depend on this brand. Has taken me a week or so to get used to it, being used to a wet razor and gel. I must admit its a great shave leaving my skin feeling very smooth but can be a little tricky under the nose and sideburns with the flip out trimmer not being all that effective for me. The 8 hour charge they recommend keeps me going for a couple of weeks at least and the blades last for 2 years as does the guarantee so overall for me a worth while purchase.

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 3000 SW3700/07 Dry electric shaver

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 3000 SW3700/07 Dry electric shaver

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