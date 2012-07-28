ΠροϊόνταΥποστήριξη

Ο υγιεινός τρόπος ζωής ξεκινά εδώ. Εγγραφείτε και λάβετε αποκλειστικές προσφορές

2 χρόνια εγγύηση

Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς

Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε

Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών

Όλες οι σειρές

  • Μονή φωτογραφία προϊόντος
  • Φωτογραφία εμπρός-άνω-δεξιάς πλευράς προϊόντος
  • Φωτογραφία λεπτομερειών προϊόντος
  • Φωτογραφία προϊόντος σε χρήση
  • Φωτογραφία συσκευασίας
  • Μονή φωτογραφία προϊόντος
  • Φωτογραφία εμπρός-άνω-δεξιάς πλευράς προϊόντος
  • Φωτογραφία λεπτομερειών προϊόντος
  • Φωτογραφία προϊόντος σε χρήση
  • Φωτογραφία συσκευασίας

Μη διαθέσιμο πλέον

Ακουστικά υπολογιστή

SHM1900/00

2.8

| (6) Κριτικές

Καθαρός ήχος, ελαφριά σχεδίαση

Τα Philips SHM1900 είναι ελαφριά ακουστικά υπολογιστή που αγκαλιάζουν το αυτί και εγγυώνται απόλυτη άνεση.

Δείτε όλα τα οφέλη

Καθαρός ήχος, ελαφριά σχεδίαση

  • Αγκαλιάζουν το αυτί

Ο προσαρμογέας 2-σε-1 λειτουργεί σε επιτραπέζιο και φορητό υπολογιστή

Κάντε εύκολα εναλλαγή μεταξύ επιτραπέζιου και φορητού υπολογιστή με τον προσαρμογέα 2-σε-1.

Το μικρόφωνο τοποθετείται στην ιδανική θέση για λήψη φωνής

Χάρη στον εύκολα ρυθμιζόμενο βραχίονα, το μικρόφωνο βρίσκεται πάντα στη σωστή θέση για λήψη φωνής.

Στυλ που αγκαλιάζει το αυτί για απόλυτη άνεση, εφαρμογή και απομόνωση θορύβου

Σχεδίαση που αγκαλιάζει το αυτί για απόλυτη άνεση και εφαρμογή. Η σχεδίαση που αγκαλιάζει το αυτί αποκλείει επίσης τους εξωτερικούς θορύβους, για απόλυτη εμπειρία ακρόασης.

Τεχνικές προδιαγραφές

Ζητήστε υποστήριξη για αυτό το προϊόν

Βρείτε συχνές ερωτήσεις, εγχειρίδια χρήστη, πληροφορίες ασφάλειας και συμβουλές

Κριτικές

Αυτές οι κριτικές υποβάλλονται σε διαχείριση από το Bazaarvoice και συμμορφώνονται με την Πολιτική Αυθεντικότητας του Bazaarvoice, που υποστηρίζεται από τεχνολογία καταπολέμησης της απάτης και ανθρώπινη ανάλυση. Λεπτομέρειες μπορείτε να βρείτε στη διεύθυνση
Οι απόψεις των πελατών με τη μορφή αξιολογήσεων προϊόντων και βαθμολογιών με αστέρια είναι χρήσιμες για όλους. Σας βοηθούν να μάθετε περισσότερα για το προϊόν και να λάβετε μια απόφαση αγοράς. Κάθε πελάτης που έχει αγοράσει ένα προϊόν online ή από κατάστημα μπορεί να υποβάλει κριτική

2.8

από 5

6

Κριτικές

4

28/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

cheap pc headphones

On buying this product i wasnt expecting much becuase of the low price but i was pleasently suprised to find that these heaphones where very good quality sound. Also the mirophone is of a good standard and very clear on my online chat program. Exelent product which i use on my pc every day and very comfertable great job philips will recommend to my frienrds

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για SHM1900 PC Headset

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για SHM1900 PC Headset

11/10/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

They work but are quite hard to deal with

So, I got these as a gift a month ago and they work fine, my complaint is that they seem to only work as intended if the jack is at the right angle, if they are not they will only produce sound in the left speaker. they also seem to have a tendency to slip out a bit causing the noise to be muffled. I have a feeling that it could just be my laptop getting used to a new pair of headphones. I don't know about how well the mic works as I haven't had a chance to try it.

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για SHM1900 PC Headset

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για SHM1900 PC Headset

23/02/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Volume control removed from wire?

As a YouTuber I have used this headset for a while, however after now deciding to return to YouTube I found when using the microphone there's a hum / buzzing sound so I think they are now faulty. (I've had them 2-3 years) So I went to replace them today with an identical pair. I'm appauled to find they no longer have the volume control on the wire!? Despite these being the exact same model number as the ones I have already. (SHM1900/00) I have not yet found another pair of headphones that are adequate enough and I'm very unhappy at Philips for removing a vital piece off this headset. I will be looking at another brand to use for my YouTube gaming channel as well as doing a video review on my replacement pair.

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για SHM1900 PC Headset

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για SHM1900 PC Headset

Εγγραφείτε στο ενημερωτικό δελτίο της Philips για αποκλειστικές προσφορές

  • Προσφορές αποκλειστικά για μέλη.
  • Πρόωρη πρόσβαση στις προσφορές.
  • Συμβουλές για έναν υγιεινό τρόπο ζωής.

Θα ήθελα να λαμβάνω προωθητικές επικοινωνίες, βασισμένες στις προτιμήσεις και τη συμπεριφορά μου, σχετικά με τα προϊόντα, τις υπηρεσίες, τις εκδηλώσεις και τις προσφορές της Philips. Μπορώ να καταργήσω εύκολα την εγγραφή μου ανά πάσα στιγμή!

  • Προσφορές αποκλειστικά για μέλη.
  • Πρόωρη πρόσβαση στις προσφορές.
  • Συμβουλές για έναν υγιεινό τρόπο ζωής.