2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών
Μη διαθέσιμο πλέον
2200 W
Απορροφητική ισχύς 500 W
Φίλτρο Allergy H13
Το μεγάλης αποδοτικότητας μοτέρ 2200 Watt παράγει μέγιστη απορροφητική ισχύ 500 Watt για τέλεια αποτελέσματα καθαρισμού.
Με ακτίνα δράσης 10 μέτρων από την πρίζα μέχρι το πέλμα, μπορείτε να καθαρίζετε για περισσότερο χωρίς αποσύνδεση από την πρίζα.
Το σύστημα φίλτρου Allergy H13 παγιδεύει πάνω από το 99.9% των σωματιδίων της ψιλής σκόνης, συμπεριλαμβανομένης της γύρης, των τριχών των κατοικίδιων και των ακάρεων σκόνης, και είναι ιδανικό για όσους υποφέρουν από αλλεργίες. Το επίπεδο φιλτραρίσματος αντιστοιχεί στο HEPA 13*.
4.4
από 5
116
Κριτικές
95%
χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν
OLSA59
03/01/2020
United Kingdom
Great vacuum cleaner.
Great vacuum cleaner. I bought it in December 2010 and have been using it for 9 years. During this time, I changed only one nozzle for the floor, the first one worked for 5 years and broke, I probably put a heavy pressure on the switch, my weight is almost 100 kg, so it broke. It is wonderful that on the manufacturer’s website you can order any accessories and filters, this helps a lot in life. It happens that I bought some kind of household appliance home, and something broke off after the expiration of the warranty period, and the manufacturer does not have the opportunity to buy an accessory and have to throw out a very good luggage that could work for a long time. A very reliable device, it never fails, the suction power is impressive, the power adjustment is excellent. The telescopic tube is very convenient, especially in uncomfortable places, although it is somewhat heavy, but it is metal, it is not easy to break it! I was surprised by the hose - usually this is the most painful place on vacuum cleaners, always tearing. And this hose works regularly every week when cleaning the apartment and looks like new! I don’t understand how they did it. I had a lot of vacuum cleaners in my life, I changed them often, if something broke or works badly, I immediately got rid of them. And this one is a completely different matter. That's what Phillips means - done reliably. In general, I am very pleased and advise him to others.
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Performer Bagged vacuum cleaner
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Performer Bagged vacuum cleaner
Nikolay
09/04/2013
United Kingdom
excellent product
Product is in a few months, is very pleased with his work. Suction power is huge, perfectly clean. Recommend to all.
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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Performer Bagged vacuum cleaner
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Performer Bagged vacuum cleaner
Jock30
04/09/2012
United Kingdom
The best vacuum cleaner i've ever used.
The cleaner is very easy to manouvoure, adjust tube length and I can't fault it at all. The only draw back is that the bag fills so quickly because the suction is so ferrocious! The brushes on the side of the head clean around the skirting nicely and even chair bases.
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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Performer Bagged vacuum cleaner
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Performer Bagged vacuum cleaner
Τα επίπεδα φιλτραρίσματος ελέγχονται σύμφωνα με το EN60312-1-2017 και αντιστοιχούν στο HEPA 13.