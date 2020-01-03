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  • Ασύγκριτη απορροφητική ισχύς
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  • Ασύγκριτη απορροφητική ισχύς
  • Ασύγκριτη απορροφητική ισχύς
  • Ασύγκριτη απορροφητική ισχύς
  • Ασύγκριτη απορροφητική ισχύς
  • Ασύγκριτη απορροφητική ισχύς
  • Ασύγκριτη απορροφητική ισχύς
  • Ασύγκριτη απορροφητική ισχύς
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  • Ασύγκριτη απορροφητική ισχύς
  • Ασύγκριτη απορροφητική ισχύς
  • Ασύγκριτη απορροφητική ισχύς
  • Ασύγκριτη απορροφητική ισχύς
  • Ασύγκριτη απορροφητική ισχύς
  • Ασύγκριτη απορροφητική ισχύς
  • Ασύγκριτη απορροφητική ισχύς

Μη διαθέσιμο πλέον

PerformerΗλεκτρική σκούπα με σακούλα

FC9170/01

4.4
| (116) Κριτικές | 95% χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν
Ασύγκριτη απορροφητική ισχύς
Ασύγκριτη απορροφητική ισχύς για εύκολο καθάρισμα: αυτός είναι ο σκοπός της σειράς FC917x. Σε συνδυασμό με ένα υγιεινό φίλτρο και ένα σύστημα εύκολης αφαίρεσης της σακούλας συλλογής σκόνης, η σειρά FC917x φροντίζει για τα πάντα, απομακρύνοντας όλες τις σκόνες και τις βρωμιές.
Δείτε όλα τα οφέλη

Απορροφητική ισχύς 500W για εύκολο καθάρισμα

Ασύγκριτη απορροφητική ισχύς

  • 2200 W

  • Απορροφητική ισχύς 500 W

  • Φίλτρο Allergy H13

Μοτέρ 2200W με μέγιστη απορροφητική ισχύ 500W

Μοτέρ 2200W με μέγιστη απορροφητική ισχύ 500W

Το μεγάλης αποδοτικότητας μοτέρ 2200 Watt παράγει μέγιστη απορροφητική ισχύ 500 Watt για τέλεια αποτελέσματα καθαρισμού.

Η μεγάλη ακτίνα δράσης 10 μ. καλύπτει μεγαλύτερη απόσταση χωρίς αποσύνδεση

Η μεγάλη ακτίνα δράσης 10 μ. καλύπτει μεγαλύτερη απόσταση χωρίς αποσύνδεση

Με ακτίνα δράσης 10 μέτρων από την πρίζα μέχρι το πέλμα, μπορείτε να καθαρίζετε για περισσότερο χωρίς αποσύνδεση από την πρίζα.

Το σύστημα Allergy H13 αιχμαλωτίζει πάνω από το 99,9% της ψιλής σκόνης

Το σύστημα Allergy H13 αιχμαλωτίζει πάνω από το 99,9% της ψιλής σκόνης

Το σύστημα φίλτρου Allergy H13 παγιδεύει πάνω από το 99.9% των σωματιδίων της ψιλής σκόνης, συμπεριλαμβανομένης της γύρης, των τριχών των κατοικίδιων και των ακάρεων σκόνης, και είναι ιδανικό για όσους υποφέρουν από αλλεργίες. Το επίπεδο φιλτραρίσματος αντιστοιχεί στο HEPA 13*.

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Κριτικές

Αυτές οι κριτικές υποβάλλονται σε διαχείριση από το Bazaarvoice και συμμορφώνονται με την Πολιτική Αυθεντικότητας του Bazaarvoice, που υποστηρίζεται από τεχνολογία καταπολέμησης της απάτης και ανθρώπινη ανάλυση. Λεπτομέρειες μπορείτε να βρείτε στη διεύθυνση
Οι απόψεις των πελατών με τη μορφή αξιολογήσεων προϊόντων και βαθμολογιών με αστέρια είναι χρήσιμες για όλους. Σας βοηθούν να μάθετε περισσότερα για το προϊόν και να λάβετε μια απόφαση αγοράς. Κάθε πελάτης που έχει αγοράσει ένα προϊόν online ή από κατάστημα μπορεί να υποβάλει κριτική

4.4

από 5

116

Κριτικές

95%

χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν

03/01/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great vacuum cleaner.

Great vacuum cleaner. I bought it in December 2010 and have been using it for 9 years. During this time, I changed only one nozzle for the floor, the first one worked for 5 years and broke, I probably put a heavy pressure on the switch, my weight is almost 100 kg, so it broke. It is wonderful that on the manufacturer’s website you can order any accessories and filters, this helps a lot in life. It happens that I bought some kind of household appliance home, and something broke off after the expiration of the warranty period, and the manufacturer does not have the opportunity to buy an accessory and have to throw out a very good luggage that could work for a long time. A very reliable device, it never fails, the suction power is impressive, the power adjustment is excellent. The telescopic tube is very convenient, especially in uncomfortable places, although it is somewhat heavy, but it is metal, it is not easy to break it! I was surprised by the hose - usually this is the most painful place on vacuum cleaners, always tearing. And this hose works regularly every week when cleaning the apartment and looks like new! I don’t understand how they did it. I had a lot of vacuum cleaners in my life, I changed them often, if something broke or works badly, I immediately got rid of them. And this one is a completely different matter. That's what Phillips means - done reliably. In general, I am very pleased and advise him to others.

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Performer Bagged vacuum cleaner

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Performer Bagged vacuum cleaner

09/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

excellent product

Product is in a few months, is very pleased with his work. Suction power is huge, perfectly clean. Recommend to all.

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Performer Bagged vacuum cleaner

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Performer Bagged vacuum cleaner

04/09/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The best vacuum cleaner i've ever used.

The cleaner is very easy to manouvoure, adjust tube length and I can't fault it at all. The only draw back is that the bag fills so quickly because the suction is so ferrocious! The brushes on the side of the head clean around the skirting nicely and even chair bases.

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Performer Bagged vacuum cleaner

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Performer Bagged vacuum cleaner

Εγγραφείτε στο ενημερωτικό δελτίο της Philips για αποκλειστικές προσφορές

  • Προσφορές αποκλειστικά για μέλη.
  • Πρόωρη πρόσβαση στις προσφορές.
  • Συμβουλές για έναν υγιεινό τρόπο ζωής.

Θα ήθελα να λαμβάνω προωθητικές ενημερώσεις – με βάση τις προτιμήσεις και τη συμπεριφορά μου – για προϊόντα, υπηρεσίες, εκδηλώσεις και προσφορές της Philips. Μπορώ εύκολα να διαγραφώ οποιαδήποτε στιγμή!

  • Προσφορές αποκλειστικά για μέλη.
  • Πρόωρη πρόσβαση στις προσφορές.
  • Συμβουλές για έναν υγιεινό τρόπο ζωής.
Αποποιήσεις ευθύνης

  1. Τα επίπεδα φιλτραρίσματος ελέγχονται σύμφωνα με το EN60312-1-2017 και αντιστοιχούν στο HEPA 13.