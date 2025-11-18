2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών
Ρετρό σχεδίαση, μοντέρνος ήχος
Μέγ. 240 W (120 W RMS)
Πικάπ 2 ταχυτήτων
DAB+/FM, Bluetooth® 5.4
Η εντυπωσιακή μεσαιωνική εμφάνιση αποτίει φόρο τιμής στη σχεδίαση ραδιοφώνων της Philips από τη δεκαετία του 1930 και του 1950, ενώ ο πλούσιος και δυνατός ήχος σάς γειώνει στο παρόν. Ρετρό λεπτομέρειες, όπως το ξύλινο εξωτερικό και η στρογγυλή γρίλια του ηχείου, συνδυάζονται τέλεια με τις σύγχρονες ανέσεις, όπως το Bluetooth® και η εύχρηστη συνοδευτική εφαρμογή.
Απολαύστε τα καθηλωτικά 240 W μέγιστης ισχύος (120 W RMS) με πλούσιο, ζεστό ήχο κατά τη μετάδοση ροής ή όταν ακούτε ραδιόφωνο — και 120 W μέγιστης ισχύος (60 W RMS) όταν παίζετε δίσκους βινυλίου. Δύο μεγάλοι οδηγοί και δύο τουίτερ συνδυάζονται με ένα γούφερ μπάσων και μια θύρα ανάκλασης μπάσων για να γεμίζουν τον αέρα με ψηλές νότες που απογειώνονται, εκφραστικές μεσαίες νότες και ελεγχόμενες, δυνατές χαμηλές νότες.
Η άψογη λήψη DAB+ και FM μεταφέρει το πάρτι στο ραδιόφωνο, ενώ το Bluetooth® 5.4 υποστηρίζει τον κωδικοποιητή LC3 για ροή υψηλής ποιότητας: μεταδώστε λίστες αναπαραγωγής με τα πανίσχυρα ενσωματωμένα ηχεία ή δίσκους με τα ασύρματα ηχεία. Για ακόμα μεγαλύτερο ήχο, το Auracast™ σάς επιτρέπει να μεταδίδετε μουσική από το The Tina σε άλλα συμβατά ηχεία.
4.7
από 5
3
Κριτικές
100%
χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν
chuda00
18/11/2025
United Kingdom
Amazing look, great sound
The PHILIPS TAV9000D CENTURY The Tina Bluetooth Turntable is one of those rare gadgets that perfectly blends classic design with modern convenience. Its retro styling immediately stands out — the warm wood finish, textured details, and subtle lighting make it as much a showpiece as it is a music player. Sound quality is excellent for its size. The built-in speakers deliver a rich, full sound with surprisingly good low-end depth, and there’s plenty of power to fill a medium-sized room. Vocals and instrumentals come through clearly, giving both vinyl and Bluetooth audio a satisfying warmth that feels true to the analog vibe. It supports two speeds, 33⅓ and 45 RPM, so you can spin both LPs and singles. The mechanism runs smoothly, and the anti-vibration design does a nice job minimising rumble and distortion, even at higher volumes. It’s the kind of setup where you can really hear the detail in each record — without the hiss or wobble that cheaper turntables sometimes produce. Bluetooth connectivity is quick and stable. Pairing a phone or tablet takes just a few seconds, and switching between vinyl and Bluetooth modes is seamless. Overall, the PHILIPS TAV9000D CENTURY The Tina is a fantastic turntable for music lovers who appreciate vintage looks but expect modern performance. It sounds great, feels well-built, and looks absolutely stunning in any living space.
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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Retro TAV9000D Bluetooth® turntable
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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Retro TAV9000D Bluetooth® turntable
JLS888
10/11/2025
United Kingdom
Surprisingly Fantastic!!!!
The Tina is perfect if you love that cool, old-school look but still want all the modern technology. This is an all-in-one music system. What makes it stand out is that it doesn't sound cheap like a lot of other integrated record players. Surprisingly, it has good hardware for vinyl player, which reduces the risk of damaging my vinyls. Beyond vinyl, it also streams music easily via Bluetooth 5.4 and has DAB/FM radio built in. Although, we only really use it to play vinyls. Basically, if you want a simple, single-unit setup that looks fantastic and delivers surprisingly good sound, The Tina is fantastic.
Πλεονεκτήματα
High quality materials used and fantastic sound
Μειονεκτήματα
Price
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Retro TAV9000D Bluetooth® turntable
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Retro TAV9000D Bluetooth® turntable
Trog
17/01/2026
France
Magnifique appareil, son ok, deux frustrations
Magnifique appareil, belle construction, lourd et stable. Le son est de qualité, mais la caisse presente une legere resonance dans le bas medium, et le volume sonore n’est pas en rapport avec les 120W RMS annoncés (le gain de l’amplificateur est faible donc même à fond ce n’est pas très fort). Le BT fonctionne très bien. On retrouve des sensations d’antant en l’utilisant, ma femme et mes enfants l’adorent ! Deux points d’amélioration très importants pour les prochaines mises à jour : 1- l’appareil se met en veille très rapidement et il n’est actuellement pas possible de le rallumer depuis l’appli mobile, on est obligé de se deplacer. Pourtant l’appareil est toujours alimenté donc techniquement il n’y a rien de compliqué à le faire. 2- le niveau de sortie Audio Out n’est pas fixe, il depend du reglage du volume, or il n’est pas possible de désactiver l’amplificateur interne. Par consequent il est impossible d’utiliser cet appareil comme une entrée Phono/Dab/BT pour une autre chaine hifi, ce qui rend cette sortie Audio Out inutile. Quel dommage ! Mais une mise à jour peut corriger cela.
Πλεονεκτήματα
Magnifique objet, plaisir d’antant
Μειονεκτήματα
Se met en veille trop vite, il faut se deplacer pour le rallumer. La sortie Audio Out ne permet pas d’utiliser l’appareil comme une source de niveau fixe pour une autre chaîne hifi.
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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Retro TAV9000D Platine Bluetooth®
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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Retro TAV9000D Platine Bluetooth®
Το λεκτικό σήμα Bluetooth® και τα λογότυπα είναι σήματα κατατεθέντα που ανήκουν στην Bluetooth SIG, Inc. Το λεκτικό σήμα Auracast™ και τα λογότυπα είναι σήματα κατατεθέντα που ανήκουν στην Bluetooth SIG, Inc.