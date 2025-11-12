2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών
TAH4209PK/00
Διαθέσιμο σε
Ελαφριά ακουστικά με στήριγμα κεφαλής
Φυσικός ήχος. Δυναμικά μπάσα
Χρόνος αναπαραγωγής έως 55 ώρες
Κλήσεις με πεντακάθαρο ήχο
Αυτά τα ακουστικά με στήριγμα κεφαλής είναι ιδανικά για άνεση όλη μέρα. Το στήριγμα κεφαλής με επένδυση είναι τόσο ελαφρύ που δεν το αισθάνεστε σχεδόν καθόλου, ενώ τα μαλακά καλύμματα αυτιών μπορούν να τοποθετηθούν υπό γωνία για άψογη αίσθηση. Κάθε κάλυμμα είναι επενδεδυμένο με μαλακό αφρολέξ που προσαρμόζεται σταδιακά στο σχήμα του αυτιού σας: όσο περισσότερο τα φοράτε, τόσο περισσότερο θα τα αγαπήσετε.
Οι οδηγοί 32 χιλ. προσφέρουν εξαιρετικό ήχο και πρακτική απομόνωση παθητικού θορύβου από την εφαρμογή στο αυτί. Αν σας αρέσουν τα μπάσα, ενεργοποιήστε τα δυναμικά μπάσα μέσω της εφαρμογής Philips Headphones και απολαύστε τις αγαπημένες σας μελωδίες σε πλήρη ισχύ, ακόμα και στην πιο χαμηλή ένταση ήχου.
Με χρόνο αναπαραγωγής έως και 55 ώρες, αυτά τα ασύρματα ακουστικά θα σας εξασφαλίσουν πολλές ώρες μουσικής. Επαναφορτίζονται πλήρως σε μόλις 2 ώρες μέσω USB-C, ενώ μια γρήγορη φόρτιση 15 λεπτών σας δίνει αρκετή ισχύ για να απολαύσετε άλλες 2 ώρες μουσικής.
4.0
από 5
47
Κριτικές
Bird10
12/11/2025
United Kingdom
Επαληθευμένος αγοραστής
Brilliant sound quality.
Brilliant sound quality for the price and a great colour.
Μειονεκτήματα
None
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για 4000 series TAH4209BL On-ear wireless headphones
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για 4000 series TAH4209BL On-ear wireless headphones
Lexi24
07/04/2025
United Kingdom
My experience with the Philips H4209PK/00 Wireless Headphones has been nothing short of delightful. Seriously, these things are a game-changer. The audio quality? Crystal clear, a real treat for the ears. It's not just loud; there's a beautiful equilibrium between the bass thump and the treble's shimmer – a finely tuned orchestra in my ears, if you will. I've listened to everything from soaring operatic arias to the gritty crunch of my favorite indie rock band, and these headphones have handled it all with aplomb. Comfort is key, and these don't disappoint. They're featherlight; I often forget I'm even wearing them, which is a huge plus during those marathon listening sessions. Picture this: curled up on the sofa, lost in a captivating audiobook, utterly oblivious to the world outside. That's the kind of immersive experience these headphones deliver. The Bluetooth connection has been rock-solid, never once dropping out on me, even with a few errant walls in the way. Battery life is another strong suit. Let's just say I've gone days without needing a recharge – a veritable marathon of musical enjoyment! Honestly, I've been pleasantly surprised by the longevity. And the price? For the level of performance you get, it's a steal. These headphones punch far above their weight class, offering a premium listening experience without the premium price tag. If you're in the market for a pair of wireless headphones that don't skimp on quality or comfort, look no further. The Philips H4209PK/00 are, in my humble opinion, a truly exceptional value. They're a total knockout.
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για 4000 series TAH4209BK On-ear wireless headphones
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για 4000 series TAH4209BK On-ear wireless headphones
AC88
06/04/2025
United Kingdom
Brilliant quality, good comfort and bargain price
These headphones are very comfortable and easy to set up. Once connected I could easily change the settings depending on what I was listening to, i.e..gaming, music or the tv. The battery last a decent length of time, using for a few hours every day only required 1 charge evey few days. The quality of the sound is really good and for the price it's a good headset if your on a budget. Would definitely recommend
Πλεονεκτήματα
Cheap, good quality of build and performance.
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για 4000 series TAH4209BK On-ear wireless headphones
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για 4000 series TAH4209BK On-ear wireless headphones