2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών
SHP2500/10
Οικιακά, για μουσική και τηλεόραση
Πολύωρη άνεση
Ενσύρματο χειριστήριο έντασης
3.3
από 5
41
Κριτικές
ToyCollector
16/07/2025
United Kingdom
Very Great
I like it!, but im not buyed to Philips Store Im from Lithuania
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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για SHP2500 TV headphones
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για SHP2500 TV headphones
500K Rider
30/04/2023
United Kingdom
Light and comfortable
I am a pilot so must wear a headset for long periods while flying. These headphones are much more comfortable than my $250 pilot headset. The foam ear pads are soft, and do a good job of sealing in the sound. I also enjoy the light weight, but I wish the volume was a bit higher (I may be able to improve that with a headphone amp?).
Πλεονεκτήματα
Light weight, soft pads, long connection cord
Μειονεκτήματα
lower volume than anticipated
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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για SHP2500 Indoor Corded TV Headphone
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για SHP2500 Indoor Corded TV Headphone
Daniel S D S
28/10/2020
United Kingdom
Awesome
I use this headphone for my keyboard/synthesizer and I am amused with the price and built quality. The frequency response is awesome for the price tag.
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για SHP2500 Indoor Corded TV Headphone
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για SHP2500 Indoor Corded TV Headphone
Για βέλτιστη και πιο δυνατή ποιότητα ήχου, συνιστάται να χρησιμοποιείτε τις θύρες της μπροστινής πλευράς του υπολογιστή σας όταν συνδέετε ακουστικά.