2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών
Μη διαθέσιμο πλέον
SHC5100/10
Ασύρματη ελευθερία
Τέλος στην ακαταστασία των καλωδίων: τώρα μπορείτε να απολαμβάνετε μουσική οπουδήποτε στο σπίτι. Με την επαναφορτιζόμενη και πανάλαφρη σχεδίαση, μπορείτε να φοράτε τα ακουστικά SHC5100/10 της Philips όσο θέλετε, χωρίς να κουράζεστε.
Αγκαλιάζουν το αυτί
Συνήθως, τα ακουστικά εξωτερικού χώρου προσαρμόζονται ρυθμίζοντας ένα στήριγμα κεφαλής με δυνατότητα επέκτασης στη σωστή θέση. Αυτό μπορεί να γίνεται κουραστικό καθώς συνήθως πρέπει να το ρυθμίζετε κάθε φορά που το χρησιμοποιείτε. Απολαύστε τη μουσική σας πιο γρήγορα και πιο εύκολα με αυτό το ευέλικτο, αυτορυθμιζόμενο εσωτερικό σύστημα κεφαλής των ακουστικών, το οποίο προσαρμόζεται αυτόματα στο σχήμα και το μέγεθος του κεφαλιού σας.
Ο οδηγός ηχείου 32 χιλ. είναι ένα μικρό αλλά ισχυρό στοιχείο για απόδοση ήχου χωρίς παραμορφώσεις, με οποιοδήποτε σήμα εισόδου.
Με ασύρματη μετάδοση FM υψηλής συχνότητας, που διαπερνά ακόμα και τοίχους, μπορείτε να ακούτε μουσική ακόμα και όταν βρίσκεστε σε άλλο δωμάτιο.
3.5
από 5
90
Κριτικές
jac66
26/06/2019
United Kingdom
Just about to purchase my third pair.
Had these head phones for as long as I can remember. I can honestly say I use them everyday to listen to the TV. I use them in the morning before I go to work to listen to the TV while my husband is still asleep. I use them when I am working around the house and in the garden. I have a large garden and the headphones work in every corner of the garden. I have got my moneys worth from the previous pairs as I have worn them out from constant use. Would be lost without them.
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone
prestonspoetry
13/05/2017
United Kingdom
Fantastic
I had all my old LPS and singles in the loft. My sons bought me a cheap record deck but the speakers were terrible. They then bought me a set of Philips headphones. Wow! I could put a record on in my study, go out and do the gardening listening to all my old records with a better quality than I'd ever heard them before!
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone
JJ23
18/07/2015
United Kingdom
Excellent Product
I have used these headphones for almost a decade. I have bad hearing, so I use them to listen at a higher volume without disturbing my neighbours. I connect them to my TV, laptop or phone. I have not experienced the distortion that other users have mentioned. I have found it best to have a high volume output from the TV/laptop/phone, and use the headphones to obtain the correct volume. There is a poor connection from the mains power to the base unit, and after a few years this becomes damaged and stops working. I am about to buy my third set of headphones. Overall I'm very pleased with this product.
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για SHC5100 Wireless HiFi Headphone