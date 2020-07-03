2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών
Μη διαθέσιμο πλέον
SHB3075BK/00
Οδηγοί 32 χιλ και ακουστική μόνωση
Αγκαλιάζουν το αυτί
Μαλακά επικαλύμματα αυτιών
Επίπεδη αναδίπλωση
Με 12 ώρες αναπαραγωγής, θα έχετε αρκετή ισχύ για να ακούτε αδιάκοπα μουσική όλη μέρα.
Τα ακουστικά BASS+ διαθέτουν οδηγούς ηχείων 32 χιλ. για δυνατά μπάσα.
Σχεδιασμένα για βέλτιστη προσαρμογή, τα ακουστικά BASS+ διαθέτουν περιστρεφόμενα καλύμματα ακουστικών και ρυθμιζόμενο στήριγμα κεφαλής για να εξασφαλίζεται η άψογη εφαρμογή σε όλους.
3.9
από 5
39
Κριτικές
djpapa71
03/07/2020
United Kingdom
quality
good sound,light weight comfortable ,good battery life and very cheap.
Πλεονεκτήματα
all
Μειονεκτήματα
non
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για SHB3075BL Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για SHB3075BL Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic
Swenton12
21/06/2020
United Kingdom
The Sound is Excellent!
I had Philips wired Headphones and i thought the sound was pretty decent, unfortunately the wire broke so i upgraded to these and i am so glad i did. They look so stylish, are very comfortable and cushy to wear and the Bass on these went up a few notches on my old ones plus the fact they are wireless and are easy to connect with my phone is the icing on the cake. WOULD HIGHLY RECOMMEND!.
Πλεονεκτήματα
Great Sound, Comfortable and Wireless.
Μειονεκτήματα
Sometimes feel a bit slippery on head.
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic
Rogie
10/01/2018
United Kingdom
great product
this pair of earphones to me was good value . When it arrived i was eager to try it out . Initialy it proved to be just what i wanted and more easy to pair with everything and good sound quality.What more could you ask for.The only down side if i am being very critical is it can be a little uncomfortable if warn over long periods.But overhall i am delighted!!
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic
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