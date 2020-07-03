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Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς

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Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών

Όλες οι σειρές

  • Νιώστε το BASS+
  • Νιώστε το BASS+
  • Νιώστε το BASS+
  • Νιώστε το BASS+
  • Νιώστε το BASS+
  • Νιώστε το BASS+
  • Νιώστε το BASS+
  • Νιώστε το BASS+
  • Νιώστε το BASS+
  • Νιώστε το BASS+
  • Νιώστε το BASS+
  • Νιώστε το BASS+
  • Νιώστε το BASS+
  • Νιώστε το BASS+
  • Νιώστε το BASS+
  • Νιώστε το BASS+
  • Νιώστε το BASS+
  • Νιώστε το BASS+

Μη διαθέσιμο πλέον

Ασύρματα ακουστικά με στήριγμα κεφαλής και μικρόφωνο

SHB3075BK/00

3.9
| (39) Κριτικές

Διαθέσιμο σε

Κόκκινο
Κόκκινο
Λευκό
Λευκό
Μαύρο
Μαύρο
Μπλε
Μπλε
Νιώστε το BASS+
Τα ακουστικά Philips BASS+ διαθέτουν τεράστια, δυνατά μπάσα σ' ένα κομψό και μικρό πακέτο. Με υπέροχη εμφάνιση, κορυφαίο ήχο και απίστευτη σχέση ποιότητας-τιμής, είναι τα ιδανικά ασύρματα ακουστικά Bluetooth για όσους θέλουν περισσότερα μπάσα στη μουσική τους χωρίς επιπλέον όγκο.
Δείτε όλα τα οφέλη

Νιώστε το BASS+

  • Οδηγοί 32 χιλ και ακουστική μόνωση

  • Αγκαλιάζουν το αυτί

  • Μαλακά επικαλύμματα αυτιών

  • Επίπεδη αναδίπλωση

Επαναφορτιζόμενη μπαταρία για έως και 12 ώρες αναπαραγωγής

Επαναφορτιζόμενη μπαταρία για έως και 12 ώρες αναπαραγωγής

Με 12 ώρες αναπαραγωγής, θα έχετε αρκετή ισχύ για να ακούτε αδιάκοπα μουσική όλη μέρα.

Οδηγοί ηχείων 32 χιλ.

Οδηγοί ηχείων 32 χιλ.

Τα ακουστικά BASS+ διαθέτουν οδηγούς ηχείων 32 χιλ. για δυνατά μπάσα.

Ρυθμιζόμενα καλύμματα ακουστικών και στήριγμα κεφαλής για κορυφαία άνεση

Ρυθμιζόμενα καλύμματα ακουστικών και στήριγμα κεφαλής για κορυφαία άνεση

Σχεδιασμένα για βέλτιστη προσαρμογή, τα ακουστικά BASS+ διαθέτουν περιστρεφόμενα καλύμματα ακουστικών και ρυθμιζόμενο στήριγμα κεφαλής για να εξασφαλίζεται η άψογη εφαρμογή σε όλους.

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Κριτικές

Αυτές οι κριτικές υποβάλλονται σε διαχείριση από το Bazaarvoice και συμμορφώνονται με την Πολιτική Αυθεντικότητας του Bazaarvoice, που υποστηρίζεται από τεχνολογία καταπολέμησης της απάτης και ανθρώπινη ανάλυση. Λεπτομέρειες μπορείτε να βρείτε στη διεύθυνση
Οι απόψεις των πελατών με τη μορφή αξιολογήσεων προϊόντων και βαθμολογιών με αστέρια είναι χρήσιμες για όλους. Σας βοηθούν να μάθετε περισσότερα για το προϊόν και να λάβετε μια απόφαση αγοράς. Κάθε πελάτης που έχει αγοράσει ένα προϊόν online ή από κατάστημα μπορεί να υποβάλει κριτική

3.9

από 5

39

Κριτικές

03/07/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

quality

good sound,light weight comfortable ,good battery life and very cheap.

Πλεονεκτήματα

all

Μειονεκτήματα

non

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για SHB3075BL Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για SHB3075BL Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

21/06/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The Sound is Excellent!

I had Philips wired Headphones and i thought the sound was pretty decent, unfortunately the wire broke so i upgraded to these and i am so glad i did. They look so stylish, are very comfortable and cushy to wear and the Bass on these went up a few notches on my old ones plus the fact they are wireless and are easy to connect with my phone is the icing on the cake. WOULD HIGHLY RECOMMEND!.

Πλεονεκτήματα

Great Sound, Comfortable and Wireless.

Μειονεκτήματα

Sometimes feel a bit slippery on head.

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

10/01/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

great product

this pair of earphones to me was good value . When it arrived i was eager to try it out . Initialy it proved to be just what i wanted and more easy to pair with everything and good sound quality.What more could you ask for.The only down side if i am being very critical is it can be a little uncomfortable if warn over long periods.But overhall i am delighted!!

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για SHB3075BK Wireless On Ear Headphone with mic

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