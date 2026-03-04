I’ve been using this Philips Avent Natural Response Nighttime baby bottle for a while now and honestly, it has completely transformed our evening and overnight feeding routine. From the thoughtful design to the baby-friendly features, it’s hands-down one of the best bottles we’ve used. What makes this bottle stand out is the gentle glow-in-the-dark ring, it’s subtle but perfect for night feeds. I no longer have to flip lights on or wake the whole household trying to find the bottle. It emits just enough light to see what I’m doing without disturbing baby’s sleep. The Natural Response teat only releases milk when baby is actively feeding, so there’s no constant flow or drips when your little one pauses. This feels far more natural than other bottles we’ve tried and makes the transition between breastfeeding and bottle feeding so much easier. It’s simple to assemble and clean, which is such a relief in the middle of a hectic day with a little one. Overall, this bottle is thoughtfully designed with both parents and babies in mind. Whether you’re combining breastfeeding and bottle feeding or just tackling those late-night top-ups, it does exactly what it promises and more. Absolutely worth the 5 stars!