2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών
Εύκολο και φιλικό προς το δέρμα ξύρισμα των ευαίσθητων περιοχών
1 Λεπίδα SkinProtect
1 Χτένα τριμαρίσματος
1 Γάντι απολέπισης
Επαναφορτιζόμενη, για υγρή και στεγνή χρήση
Η λεπίδα SkinProtect παρέχει ένα επιπλέον επίπεδο προστασίας από ερεθισμό του δέρματος. Ιδανική για το ευαίσθητο δέρμα στις μασχάλες και την ευαίσθητη περιοχή.
Τώρα, η διάσημη τεχνολογία OneBlade είναι έτοιμη για τις μασχάλες και τις ευαίσθητες περιοχές σας, όσο μακριές και αν είναι οι τρίχες σας εκεί. Καθώς η ταχύτατα κινούμενη λεπίδα μετακινείται 100 φορές το δευτερόλεπτο, κουρεύοντας κάθε τρίχα, οι στρογγυλεμένες άκρες και η στρογγυλεμένη γέφυρα του προστατευτικού δέρματος καθώς και τα στρογγυλεμένα άκρα προστατεύουν το δέρμα κάτω από τις μασχάλες αλλά και τις ευαίσθητες περιοχές σας.
Θέλετε να αφήσετε λίγες τρίχες; Τριμάρετε τις τρίχες στις μασχάλες και τις ευαίσθητες περιοχές όπως θέλετε εσείς. Απλώς συνδέστε τη χτένα τριμαρίσματος 3 χιλ.
4.0
από 5
292
Κριτικές
83%
χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν
A man
24/12/2025
United Kingdom
Επαληθευμένος αγοραστής
Leaves me with soft, smooth skin
I wish I had purchased this earlier and saved myself a lot of nicks, red skin and pain! It seemed to be a bit expensive at first glance but the razor is well engineered, and easy to manipulate it around difficult contours by holding it with just three fingers. The fact that it does not have a trailing power lead and it is so light weight, is a considerable advantage when trying to shave delicate areas. I discovered that it is better to use it on dry skin. When I used it on wet skin and then towel dried the area, I noticed lots of the finer, lighter coloured hairs had been missed. No fault of the razor, but simply because the hairs were not as visible to me, because they were wet. Shaving on dry skin was not painful. After shaving is complete, I discovered that soaking the area in comfortably warm water and then applying "baby oil", removed any minor discomfort that may have been suffered. The skin is left amazingly smooth. Even two days after shaving, it is not easy to find any hairs. After about four days, there are tiny, perhaps 1mm, fine hairs visible but the smoothness is still there. Although this shaver is primarily intended for the personal areas, I found it was very handy for removing the hairs from my top lip. An area that my Philips three head rotary shaver seems to have a slight problem with.
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για OneBlade QP1924/22 Intimate
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για OneBlade QP1924/22 Intimate
Al19
13/12/2024
United Kingdom
Μέρος της προώθησης
Brilliant
It was very easy to handle particularly on sensitive or hard-to-reach areas. The skin guard attachment and rounded blade edges add an extra layer of safety, making it ideal for the intimate areas without causing irritation or nicks. It gave a close trim and minimal irritation. It can last up to 45 min and takes 8 to charge. Only negative is that it doesn't come with a bag or case to keep it in.
Πλεονεκτήματα
Safe and gentle. Easy to clean - maintain. Affordable blade replacements
Μειονεκτήματα
Not smooth, clean shave. No case
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για OneBlade QP1924/30 Intimate
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για OneBlade QP1924/30 Intimate
Loud91
08/12/2024
United Kingdom
Μέρος της προώθησης
Easy shave
I was very interested to try this product after only ever using a normal manual razor. This product is so easy to use no catching or nicks it glides along the skin and any uneven areas. I love the attachments for a close shave or not if preferred I was also pleased to see this product is waterproof to use in the shower or bath. I would recommended this to friend and family after testing this product.
Πλεονεκτήματα
No nicks and ease of use
Μειονεκτήματα
If you want a clean shave you could get a closer shave with other products
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για OneBlade QP1924/30 Intimate
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για OneBlade QP1924/30 Intimate
Για βέλτιστη εμπειρία ξυρίσματος. Βασισμένο σε 2 πλήρη ξυρίσματα την εβδομάδα. Τα πραγματικά αποτελέσματα μπορεί να διαφέρουν.