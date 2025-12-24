ΠροϊόνταΥποστήριξη

Ο υγιεινός τρόπος ζωής ξεκινά εδώ. Εγγραφείτε και λάβετε αποκλειστικές προσφορές

2 χρόνια εγγύηση

Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς

Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε

Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών

Όλες οι σειρές

  • Εύκολο και φιλικό προς το δέρμα ξύρισμα των ευαίσθητων περιοχών
  • Εύκολο και φιλικό προς το δέρμα ξύρισμα των ευαίσθητων περιοχών
  • Εύκολο και φιλικό προς το δέρμα ξύρισμα των ευαίσθητων περιοχών
  • Εύκολο και φιλικό προς το δέρμα ξύρισμα των ευαίσθητων περιοχών
  • Εύκολο και φιλικό προς το δέρμα ξύρισμα των ευαίσθητων περιοχών
  • Εύκολο και φιλικό προς το δέρμα ξύρισμα των ευαίσθητων περιοχών
  • Εύκολο και φιλικό προς το δέρμα ξύρισμα των ευαίσθητων περιοχών
  • Εύκολο και φιλικό προς το δέρμα ξύρισμα των ευαίσθητων περιοχών
  • Εύκολο και φιλικό προς το δέρμα ξύρισμα των ευαίσθητων περιοχών
  • Εύκολο και φιλικό προς το δέρμα ξύρισμα των ευαίσθητων περιοχών
  • Εύκολο και φιλικό προς το δέρμα ξύρισμα των ευαίσθητων περιοχών
  • Εύκολο και φιλικό προς το δέρμα ξύρισμα των ευαίσθητων περιοχών

OneBladeIntimate

QP1924/24

4
| (292) Κριτικές | 83% χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν
Εύκολο και φιλικό προς το δέρμα ξύρισμα των ευαίσθητων περιοχών
Η λεπίδα SkinProtect παρέχει ένα επιπλέον επίπεδο προστασίας από ερεθισμό του δέρματος. Ιδανική για το ευαίσθητο δέρμα στις μασχάλες και την ευαίσθητη περιοχή.
Δείτε όλα τα οφέλη

Ξυρίστε και τριμάρετε με επιπλέον προστασία δέρματος

Εύκολο και φιλικό προς το δέρμα ξύρισμα των ευαίσθητων περιοχών

  • Εύκολο και φιλικό προς το δέρμα ξύρισμα των ευαίσθητων περιοχών

  • 1 Λεπίδα SkinProtect

  • 1 Χτένα τριμαρίσματος

  • 1 Γάντι απολέπισης

  • Επαναφορτιζόμενη, για υγρή και στεγνή χρήση

Προστατεύει τις ευαίσθητες περιοχές σας

Προστατεύει τις ευαίσθητες περιοχές σας

Η λεπίδα SkinProtect παρέχει ένα επιπλέον επίπεδο προστασίας από ερεθισμό του δέρματος. Ιδανική για το ευαίσθητο δέρμα στις μασχάλες και την ευαίσθητη περιοχή.

Ξύρισμα και τριμάρισμα διπλής κατεύθυνσης, 100% αδιάβροχο, φόρτιση USB-A

Ξύρισμα και τριμάρισμα διπλής κατεύθυνσης, 100% αδιάβροχο, φόρτιση USB-A

Τώρα, η διάσημη τεχνολογία OneBlade είναι έτοιμη για τις μασχάλες και τις ευαίσθητες περιοχές σας, όσο μακριές και αν είναι οι τρίχες σας εκεί. Καθώς η ταχύτατα κινούμενη λεπίδα μετακινείται 100 φορές το δευτερόλεπτο, κουρεύοντας κάθε τρίχα, οι στρογγυλεμένες άκρες και η στρογγυλεμένη γέφυρα του προστατευτικού δέρματος καθώς και τα στρογγυλεμένα άκρα προστατεύουν το δέρμα κάτω από τις μασχάλες αλλά και τις ευαίσθητες περιοχές σας.

Προσαρτώμενη χτένα 3 χιλ. για εύκολο τριμάρισμα

Προσαρτώμενη χτένα 3 χιλ. για εύκολο τριμάρισμα

Θέλετε να αφήσετε λίγες τρίχες; Τριμάρετε τις τρίχες στις μασχάλες και τις ευαίσθητες περιοχές όπως θέλετε εσείς. Απλώς συνδέστε τη χτένα τριμαρίσματος 3 χιλ.

Τεχνικές προδιαγραφές

Ζητήστε υποστήριξη για αυτό το προϊόν

Βρείτε συχνές ερωτήσεις, εγχειρίδια χρήστη, πληροφορίες ασφάλειας και συμβουλές

Βρείτε ανταλλακτικά ή αξεσουάρ

Μετάβαση στα ανταλλακτικά και τα αξεσουάρ

Εξαρτήματα και αξεσουάρ

    • OneBlade

    OneBlade
    2 Λεπίδες SkinProtect

    QP229/50
    • Εύκολο και φιλικό προς το δέρμα ξύρισμα των ευαίσθητων περιοχών
    • 2 Ανταλλακτικές λεπίδες
    • Για όλες τις λαβές OneBlade
    • Η λεπίδα διαρκεί έως 4 μήνες*
    • OneBlade

    OneBlade
    1 Λεπίδα SkinProtect

    QP219/50
    • Εύκολο και φιλικό προς το δέρμα ξύρισμα των ευαίσθητων περιοχών
    • 1 Ανταλλακτική λεπίδα
    • Για όλες τις λαβές OneBlade
    • Η λεπίδα διαρκεί έως 4 μήνες*

Κριτικές

Αυτές οι κριτικές υποβάλλονται σε διαχείριση από το Bazaarvoice και συμμορφώνονται με την Πολιτική Αυθεντικότητας του Bazaarvoice, που υποστηρίζεται από τεχνολογία καταπολέμησης της απάτης και ανθρώπινη ανάλυση. Λεπτομέρειες μπορείτε να βρείτε στη διεύθυνση
Οι απόψεις των πελατών με τη μορφή αξιολογήσεων προϊόντων και βαθμολογιών με αστέρια είναι χρήσιμες για όλους. Σας βοηθούν να μάθετε περισσότερα για το προϊόν και να λάβετε μια απόφαση αγοράς. Κάθε πελάτης που έχει αγοράσει ένα προϊόν online ή από κατάστημα μπορεί να υποβάλει κριτική

4.0

από 5

292

Κριτικές

83%

χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν

24/12/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Επαληθευμένος αγοραστής

Leaves me with soft, smooth skin

I wish I had purchased this earlier and saved myself a lot of nicks, red skin and pain! It seemed to be a bit expensive at first glance but the razor is well engineered, and easy to manipulate it around difficult contours by holding it with just three fingers. The fact that it does not have a trailing power lead and it is so light weight, is a considerable advantage when trying to shave delicate areas. I discovered that it is better to use it on dry skin. When I used it on wet skin and then towel dried the area, I noticed lots of the finer, lighter coloured hairs had been missed. No fault of the razor, but simply because the hairs were not as visible to me, because they were wet. Shaving on dry skin was not painful. After shaving is complete, I discovered that soaking the area in comfortably warm water and then applying "baby oil", removed any minor discomfort that may have been suffered. The skin is left amazingly smooth. Even two days after shaving, it is not easy to find any hairs. After about four days, there are tiny, perhaps 1mm, fine hairs visible but the smoothness is still there. Although this shaver is primarily intended for the personal areas, I found it was very handy for removing the hairs from my top lip. An area that my Philips three head rotary shaver seems to have a slight problem with.

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για OneBlade QP1924/22 Intimate

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για OneBlade QP1924/22 Intimate

13/12/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant

It was very easy to handle particularly on sensitive or hard-to-reach areas. The skin guard attachment and rounded blade edges add an extra layer of safety, making it ideal for the intimate areas without causing irritation or nicks. It gave a close trim and minimal irritation. It can last up to 45 min and takes 8 to charge. Only negative is that it doesn't come with a bag or case to keep it in.

Πλεονεκτήματα

Safe and gentle. Easy to clean - maintain. Affordable blade replacements

Μειονεκτήματα

Not smooth, clean shave. No case

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για OneBlade QP1924/30 Intimate

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για OneBlade QP1924/30 Intimate

08/12/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy shave

I was very interested to try this product after only ever using a normal manual razor. This product is so easy to use no catching or nicks it glides along the skin and any uneven areas. I love the attachments for a close shave or not if preferred I was also pleased to see this product is waterproof to use in the shower or bath. I would recommended this to friend and family after testing this product.

Πλεονεκτήματα

No nicks and ease of use

Μειονεκτήματα

If you want a clean shave you could get a closer shave with other products

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για OneBlade QP1924/30 Intimate

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για OneBlade QP1924/30 Intimate

Εγγραφείτε στο ενημερωτικό δελτίο της Philips για αποκλειστικές προσφορές

  • Προσφορές αποκλειστικά για μέλη.
  • Πρόωρη πρόσβαση στις προσφορές.
  • Συμβουλές για έναν υγιεινό τρόπο ζωής.

Θα ήθελα να λαμβάνω προωθητικές ενημερώσεις – με βάση τις προτιμήσεις και τη συμπεριφορά μου – για προϊόντα, υπηρεσίες, εκδηλώσεις και προσφορές της Philips. Μπορώ εύκολα να διαγραφώ οποιαδήποτε στιγμή!

  • Προσφορές αποκλειστικά για μέλη.
  • Πρόωρη πρόσβαση στις προσφορές.
  • Συμβουλές για έναν υγιεινό τρόπο ζωής.
Αποποιήσεις ευθύνης

  1. Για βέλτιστη εμπειρία ξυρίσματος. Βασισμένο σε 2 πλήρη ξυρίσματα την εβδομάδα. Τα πραγματικά αποτελέσματα μπορεί να διαφέρουν.