2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών
HX9911/84
HX991K
Διαθέσιμο σε
Αφαιρεί έως και 10 φορές περισσότερη οδοντική πλάκα*
Έως 100% αφαίρεση περισσότερων κηλίδων **
Αισθητήρας πίεσης
4 λειτουργίες και 3 επίπεδα έντασης
Ο βαθύς καθαρισμός απαιτεί ειδική προσέγγιση και αυτή η κεφαλή βουρτσίσματος C3 χρησιμοποιεί ένα σύμπλεγμα πυκνών, άκαμπτων τριχών στο κέντρο της σε σχήμα πενταγώνου για να λευκαίνει και να γυαλίζει τα δόντια σας, ώστε να αφαιρούνται έως και 100% περισσότερες κηλίδες σε τρεις ημέρες. Επίσης, αφαιρεί έως και 10 φορές περισσότερη οδοντική πλάκα σε σχέση με τις συμβατικές οδοντόβουρτσες.
Οι οδοντόβουρτσες Philips Sonicare καθαρίζουν απαλά αλλά αποτελεσματικά και φροντίζουν τα δόντια και τα ούλα σας με έως και 62.000 κινήσεις των τριχών. Η τεχνολογία Sonicare Fluid Action υποστηρίζει τις τρίχες για τον καθαρισμό, καθώς οδηγεί υγρό βαθιά ανάμεσα στα δόντια και κατά μήκος των ούλων.
Είναι εύκολο να βουρτσίσετε τα δόντια σας πολύ δυνατά, γι' αυτό η οδοντόβουρτσα Philips Sonicare διαθέτει έξυπνο οπτικό αισθητήρα για την ανίχνευση υπερβολικής πίεσης. Αν βουρτσίζετε τα δόντια σας πολύ δυνατά, θα σας ειδοποιήσει με ήπιες δονήσεις, ως υπενθύμιση να μειώσετε την πίεση, ώστε τα ούλα σας να παραμένουν προστατευμένα.
4.2
από 5
972
Κριτικές
84%
χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν
Mich1405
18/07/2026
United Kingdom
Επαληθευμένος αγοραστής
Great features
I love it. Makes my teeth feel really clean. Great features and settings.
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για DiamondClean 9000 Series HX9911/84 Special edition sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2026-06-07
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για DiamondClean 9000 Series HX9911/84 Special edition sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2026-06-07
The fuchsia man
18/07/2026
United Kingdom
Επαληθευμένος αγοραστής
WOW
I have used a Braun electric toothbrush for many years but they haven’t lasted very long and the brush heads only lasted me 3 weeks before the bristles splayed out. So when it broke the last time I decided to try a Phillips toothbrush. I kept looking at them for months before finally ordering a 9000 diamond clean. I can sum it up in one word WOW. I have a lot of gum recession and my teeth are very sensitive. As a result I haven’t been able to clean my teeth properly and they had a lot of stains on them. From the very first use of my Philips Sonicare 9000 diamond clean my teeth were noticeably cleaner and after a few uses my sensitivity was reduced dramatically. I was able to use the Philips toothbrush on full sonic vibrations right from first use but it is so handy to be able to turn it down if I come across an area that is more sensitive. The brush heads aren’t cheap but it is lasting far longer than the Braun ones ever did and they are more effective. There is a good choice of different brush heads available and the ones that I have bought all connect with the app so that I can track their usage. It’s good that you can see at a glance on the app how many uses there are left on each different brush head..It is very comfortable to hold and it’s not slippery at all. I have dexterity and grip issues and whereas I was forever dropping the Braun I have not dropped my Philips once. I leave it on the charger when not in use so that it is always fully charged but anyone who doesn’t do this will probably find that the battery doesn’t last long enough. In all honesty I wish that I had ditched Braun toothbrushes many years ago and bought a Philips instead. I would recommend this toothbrush without any reservations especially if like me you have sensitivity issues and you are not satisfied with the cleaning of your existing toothbrush. I will be trying a dedicated sensitive brush head very soon with a view of having brush heads for general hygiene, sensitivity and whitening then I can choose the appropriate brush for the job at hand. This toothbrush is the best and I can’t sing its praises highly enough. If you’re in doubt just get this one and you won’t be disappointed.
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για DiamondClean 9000 Series HX9911/88 Special edition sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2026-06-03
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για DiamondClean 9000 Series HX9911/88 Special edition sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2026-06-03
Cuffs
16/07/2026
United Kingdom
Επαληθευμένος αγοραστής
Great brush
It's a great brush. My teeth feel really clean after brushing.
Πλεονεκτήματα
Great brushing options
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για DiamondClean 9000 Series HX9911/89 Special edition sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2026-02-01
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για DiamondClean 9000 Series HX9911/89 Special edition sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2026-02-01
Βάσει μελέτης περισσότερων από 2.600 επαγγελματιών στοματικής υγιεινής (οδοντιάτρους και οδοντικούς υγιεινολόγους) που διεξήχθη στις Ηνωμένες Πολιτείες, στον Καναδά, στην Κίνα, στη Γαλλία, στη Γερμανία, στην Ιταλία, στην Ιαπωνία, στην Κορέα, στην Ολλανδία, στην Ελβετία, στην Ισπανία, στη Σουηδία, στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο το 2023-2024.
σε σύγκριση με μια συμβατική οδοντόβουρτσα.
στη λειτουργία White+ χρησιμοποιώντας μια κορυφαία οδοντόκρεμα λεύκανσης σε 3 ημέρες.
σε σύγκριση με την κεφαλή βουρτσίσματος DiamondClean