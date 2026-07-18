I have used a Braun electric toothbrush for many years but they haven’t lasted very long and the brush heads only lasted me 3 weeks before the bristles splayed out. So when it broke the last time I decided to try a Phillips toothbrush. I kept looking at them for months before finally ordering a 9000 diamond clean. I can sum it up in one word WOW. I have a lot of gum recession and my teeth are very sensitive. As a result I haven’t been able to clean my teeth properly and they had a lot of stains on them. From the very first use of my Philips Sonicare 9000 diamond clean my teeth were noticeably cleaner and after a few uses my sensitivity was reduced dramatically. I was able to use the Philips toothbrush on full sonic vibrations right from first use but it is so handy to be able to turn it down if I come across an area that is more sensitive. The brush heads aren’t cheap but it is lasting far longer than the Braun ones ever did and they are more effective. There is a good choice of different brush heads available and the ones that I have bought all connect with the app so that I can track their usage. It’s good that you can see at a glance on the app how many uses there are left on each different brush head..It is very comfortable to hold and it’s not slippery at all. I have dexterity and grip issues and whereas I was forever dropping the Braun I have not dropped my Philips once. I leave it on the charger when not in use so that it is always fully charged but anyone who doesn’t do this will probably find that the battery doesn’t last long enough. In all honesty I wish that I had ditched Braun toothbrushes many years ago and bought a Philips instead. I would recommend this toothbrush without any reservations especially if like me you have sensitivity issues and you are not satisfied with the cleaning of your existing toothbrush. I will be trying a dedicated sensitive brush head very soon with a view of having brush heads for general hygiene, sensitivity and whitening then I can choose the appropriate brush for the job at hand. This toothbrush is the best and I can’t sing its praises highly enough. If you’re in doubt just get this one and you won’t be disappointed.