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Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών

Όλες οι σειρές

  • Ταχύτερο σιδέρωμα - από την αρχή μέχρι το τέλος
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  • Ταχύτερο σιδέρωμα - από την αρχή μέχρι το τέλος
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72

Μη διαθέσιμο πλέον

Σύστημα σιδερώματος με πίεση

GC7220/02

5
| (6) Κριτικές | 100% χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν

1 βραβείο

Ταχύτερο σιδέρωμα - από την αρχή μέχρι το τέλος
Σχεδιασμένο για να επιταχύνει το σιδέρωμα από την αρχή μέχρι το τέλος, το GC7220 είναι έτοιμο για χρήση σε 2 λεπτά. Η δύναμη του ατμού υπό πίεση επιταχύνει το σιδέρωμα διεισδύοντας βαθύτερα στο ύφασμα και το εξαιρετικά μεγάλο χωνί πλήρωσης νερού επιτρέπει γρήγορες και εύκολες αναπληρώσεις ανά πάσα στιγμή.
Δείτε όλα τα οφέλη

Δύναμη ατμού υπό πίεση με δεξαμενή νερού ταχείας πλήρωσης

Ταχύτερο σιδέρωμα - από την αρχή μέχρι το τέλος

Το ενεργό άκρο ατμού σάς επιτρέπει να σιδερώνετε ακόμα και στα πιο δύσκολα σημεία

Το μοναδικό, ενεργό σε εξαγωγή ατμού, άκρο steam tip προσφέρει συμπυκνωμένο ατμό για να έχετε τα καλύτερα δυνατά αποτελέσματα ακόμα και στα πιο μικρά και δύσκολα σημεία.

Έως και 3,5 bar πίεσης ατμού για γρήγορο σιδέρωμα

Διπλάσια ταχύτητα σιδερώματος με πίεση ατμού. Ο παρεχόμενος με πίεση ατμός διεισδύει βαθιά στις ίνες, διευκολύνοντας το σιδέρωμα και μειώνοντας το χρόνο που απαιτείται, ακόμα και σε δύσκολα υφάσματα.

Έτοιμο για χρήση σε 2 λεπτά

Όταν ενεργοποιηθεί, το σύστημα σιδερώματος είναι έτοιμο για σιδέρωμα με ατμό σε μόλις 2 λεπτά.

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Αυτές οι κριτικές υποβάλλονται σε διαχείριση από το Bazaarvoice και συμμορφώνονται με την Πολιτική Αυθεντικότητας του Bazaarvoice, που υποστηρίζεται από τεχνολογία καταπολέμησης της απάτης και ανθρώπινη ανάλυση. Λεπτομέρειες μπορείτε να βρείτε στη διεύθυνση
Οι απόψεις των πελατών με τη μορφή αξιολογήσεων προϊόντων και βαθμολογιών με αστέρια είναι χρήσιμες για όλους. Σας βοηθούν να μάθετε περισσότερα για το προϊόν και να λάβετε μια απόφαση αγοράς. Κάθε πελάτης που έχει αγοράσει ένα προϊόν online ή από κατάστημα μπορεί να υποβάλει κριτική

5.0

από 5

6

Κριτικές

100%

χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν

4
3
2
1

08/06/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

THE BEST!

I bought this iron 10 years ago. I was so impressed so I bought one for my mum on her birthday. We are both still happily using them. Was just searching to see if they are still availible to buy just in case this one breaks. Will definitely buy another one. Edita

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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Pressurised steam generator

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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Pressurised steam generator

07/04/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

just as nice as my old one.

I bought this philips iron to replace an approx 7 -8 yr old model. It is almost the same, except this one is slightly more powerful. My old machine still works well, It has just been retired because the sole plate was loose. A bolt had sheared and could not be replaced. It did teach my children how to iron and was dropped, so our fault not philips I love using this iron, I have mine permanently set on a low temp steam, and just iron. It makes quick work or everything from silk to linen including jeans. You don't need their more expensive model! I like the fact that you don't require filters. I clean my descaler approx twice a year. I also use normal tap water. This means you only have one cost, the purchase price. It is pricey but when the lifespan of the iron is factored in, it costs less per year than a value model, and is so much quicker to use 8 years ago I wrote a review on my old model. The only fault I found then is still present. It is hard to view the water levels when replenishing the water container, and the cord storage is still flimsy. However, I will still buy this model when I require a new one in approx 8 years time!

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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Pressurised steam generator

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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Pressurised steam generator

16/03/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

I love this iron

Had it for years... love it and am very sad it seems to be coming to the end of its life... I will be seriously saving up for a new one!

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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Pressurised steam generator

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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Pressurised steam generator

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