I bought this philips iron to replace an approx 7 -8 yr old model. It is almost the same, except this one is slightly more powerful. My old machine still works well, It has just been retired because the sole plate was loose. A bolt had sheared and could not be replaced. It did teach my children how to iron and was dropped, so our fault not philips I love using this iron, I have mine permanently set on a low temp steam, and just iron. It makes quick work or everything from silk to linen including jeans. You don't need their more expensive model! I like the fact that you don't require filters. I clean my descaler approx twice a year. I also use normal tap water. This means you only have one cost, the purchase price. It is pricey but when the lifespan of the iron is factored in, it costs less per year than a value model, and is so much quicker to use 8 years ago I wrote a review on my old model. The only fault I found then is still present. It is hard to view the water levels when replenishing the water container, and the cord storage is still flimsy. However, I will still buy this model when I require a new one in approx 8 years time!