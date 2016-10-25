2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών
Μη διαθέσιμο πλέον
AW5000/10
Η μουσική σας αποκτά ήχο υψηλής πιστότητας. Ασύρματα.
Απολαύστε τη μουσική σας ασύρματα, με ήχο υψηλής πιστότητας, χάρη στα ασύρματα ηχεία Hi-Fi Philips Fidelio. Μεταδώστε εύκολα τη μουσική σας με 4 οδηγούς Hi-Fi, για δυνατό ήχο και καθηλωτική εμπειρία ακρόασης μουσικής.
Στερεοφωνικός ήχος υψηλής πιστότητας
60W, 4 οδηγοί Hi-Fi
Αναλογική είσοδος
Διαθέσιμη από το Apple App store και το Google Play, η εφαρμογή αυτή ανιχνεύει αυτόματα φορητές αλλά και άλλες συμβατές συσκευές που είναι συνδεδεμένες στο οικιακό σας δίκτυο Wi-Fi, προσφέροντάς σας άμεσο έλεγχο της μουσικής σας. Χειριστείτε την αναπαραγωγή, την ένταση και τον ήχο όπως θέλετε και απολαύστε διαδικτυακές μουσικές υπηρεσίες και διαδικτυακό ραδιόφωνο από οποιαδήποτε συσκευή, όπου κι αν βρίσκεστε.
Τα ηχεία αυτά διαθέτουν ειδικά γωνιασμένους οδηγούς Hi-Fi επαγγελματικού επιπέδου, οι οποίοι είναι ειδικά σχεδιασμένοι να παράγουν το εκτενέστερο και καθηλωτικότερο πεδίο ήχου που συναντήσατε ποτέ. Η τοποθέτηση των οδηγών προσφέρει απαράμιλλη ποιότητα δυναμικού ήχου, σε όποιο σημείο του δωματίου κι αν βρίσκεστε. Επιπλέον, χάρη στη μοναδική τους σχεδίαση, τα ηχεία αυτά ενσωματώνονται διακριτικά σε οποιονδήποτε διάκοσμο.
Μια πρόσθετη σύνδεση εισόδου γραμμής σας επιτρέπει να συνδέετε εξωτερικές πηγές μουσικής στο σύστημα Philips, επιπροσθέτως της επιλογής ασύρματης σύνδεσης. Απλώς συνδέστε τα ηχεία στην είσοδο γραμμής, την έξοδο ήχου ή την υποδοχή ακουστικών οποιασδήποτε συσκευής αναπαραγωγής πολυμέσων, όπως της συσκευής CD/DVD, της τηλεόρασης και της συσκευής MP3
Βραβεία
2.7
από 5
109
Κριτικές
JamesAlexander
25/10/2016
United Kingdom
Get through setup for a brilliant Hi-fi experience!
I'd read a heap of reviews for the A5 complaining about setup and thought it was lack of experience with electronics, but after getting mine earlier this week, I hit the same problems. I won't bother moaning as I had it sorted within a hour of trial and error, please allow me to save you some pain...: *Make sure you connect to the 2.4khz wifi signal if you have a mutliband router for setup! (After setup you can run off 5.4khz no worries!) *Keep your A5 close to the router as possible, it's clearly easily rattled by other networks during setup. (If you know you're way around a router, adjust to a channel that is less used) *If you get the change, download Airstudio+ APK from online, it's STILL AVAILIBLE. Bear with it, it will work and when it does... This is a FANTASTIC speaker. I rarely have my expectations blown out of the water but the A5 is BRILLIANT; The amount of power and control!. I bought the A5 for my bedroom and I couldn't be happier, during setup I used this in my living room and was blown away by the bass response and clarity (had to tone the bass down!). It stood up to a full hifi; an incredible achievement for a small very very pretty diamond! So yes, it still is a pain in the backside to setup, but once done, you forget straight away and enjoy your music in true style!
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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για AW5000 A5 wireless Hi-Fi speaker
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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για AW5000 A5 wireless Hi-Fi speaker
louie
28/01/2014
United Kingdom
fantastic
I have an A3 and A5. Both of the sound great. Up until recently I was a traditional hi fi man, but realising that streaming tech had moved on in quality I jumped in with these two. They have permormed far beyond my expectations. the recent improvements in the app are most welcome. I did have some issues with the wifi connection, but, this was due to a poor router. A quick call to Virgin Media sorted this out. Highly recommended.
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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για AW5000 A5 wireless Hi-Fi speaker
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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για AW5000 A5 wireless Hi-Fi speaker
AlBoy
19/01/2014
United Kingdom
Hard Wire it for the best results then you will really have a great product
This is a powerful musical device however you need to hard wire it to your router. The Wifi has been inconsistent and annoying as it would loose signal regularly and be a nightmare to then reset. Hardwired it has been running flawlessly and sounding great. Big powerful and great fun sound. It really fills a large room and never sounds stressed or compressed. Highly recommended when hard wired.
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για AW5000 A5 wireless Hi-Fi speaker
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για AW5000 A5 wireless Hi-Fi speaker
Το Napster είναι διαθέσιμο μόνο στη Γερμανία και το Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο.