2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών
Μη διαθέσιμο πλέον
Οδηγοί 40 χιλ./κλειστού τύπου
Αγκαλιάζουν το αυτί
Αδιάβροχο
Αυτά τα ακουστικά ηχείο παρέχουν έως και 20 ώρες συνεχούς αναπαραγωγής για άνετη απόλαυση όταν ακούτε τη μουσική σας εν κινήσει.
Αφήστε τη λίστα αναπαραγωγής για γυμναστική να σας απογειώσει. Απόλυτα συντονισμένοι ακουστικοί οδηγοί νεοδυμίου 40 χιλ. αποδίδουν τα μπάσα για να μείνετε σε εγρήγορση. Η κατασκευή κλειστού τύπου με ακουστική μόνωση εξασφαλίζει εξαιρετική παθητική απομόνωση θορύβου. Έτσι απολαμβάνετε δυνατή τη μουσική σας χωρίς να ενοχλείτε τους άλλους.
Τα μαλακά, διαπνέοντα καλύμματα αυτιών έχουν γέμιση με δροσιστικό τζελ: όσο σκληρά κι αν εργάζεστε, τα ακουστικά παραμένουν δροσερά στο δέρμα σας. Τα καλύμματα αποσπώνται για εύκολο καθαρισμό.
4.6
από 5
74
Κριτικές
94%
χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν
Yeljsa
29/05/2020
United Kingdom
Μέρος της προώθησης
Recommend for sports and work enthusiast!
Just recently got these headphones to test and I can tell you these are next level! The sound quality is way better than average it has a decent quality bass and the cancellation feature is in a league of there own!. Once fully charged I got the 20 hours out of these as stated which im chuffed about. The design is great. It looks amazing and the fit is better than most and comfortable for hours of exercise if thats what your into. Ive had to give these a clean and detaching the ear cuffs is very accessible for all people. The feature of automated bluetooth connection is a plus as it lets me connect between my phone and laptop within seconds. Overall id recommend to grab these headphones if you can!
Πλεονεκτήματα
Great sound, great charge life, superb comfort and noise cancellation. Easerly cleanable
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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για TASH402BK Wireless Headphones
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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για TASH402BK Wireless Headphones
Esso57
26/05/2020
United Kingdom
Μέρος της προώθησης
A great set of headphones!
A fantastic set of headphones! These headphones gave me great pleasure - incredibly easy to set up and connect to phone. While testing this product I can confirm that they are indeed noise cancelling and do not need to be turned up to full volume - the sound quality is amazing! Straight out of the package and the device was set up within minutes. Perfection! Would definitely recommend these headphones, fantastic quality and a very sleek design!
Πλεονεκτήματα
Easy to set up, comfortable
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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για TASH402BK Wireless Headphones
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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για TASH402BK Wireless Headphones
Mic311
26/05/2020
United Kingdom
Μέρος της προώθησης
Easy set up
While testing the philips TP Vision SH402 I found that it came well packaged with clear set up instructions and a charging cable. The charge time is quick and it’s easy to see when the headphones are ready for use. The set up to your device is simple and automatically finds your Bluetooth device They have a very snug fit that is great for running and they are easily adjustable to fit all All noise is cancelled out so you can enjoy the full base and sound quality of your music I would highly recommend
Πλεονεκτήματα
Great fit
Μειονεκτήματα
No cons
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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για TASH402BK Wireless Headphones
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για TASH402BK Wireless Headphones
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