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Ο υγιεινός τρόπος ζωής ξεκινά εδώ. Εγγραφείτε και λάβετε αποκλειστικές προσφορές

2 χρόνια εγγύηση

Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς

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Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών

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Μη διαθέσιμο πλέον

Ασύρματα ακουστικά

TASH402BK/00

4.6
| (74) Κριτικές | 94% χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν
Δροσερή αίσθηση.
Καταρρίψτε το ατομικό ρεκόρ σας με αυτά τα ασύρματα, ανθεκτικά στον ιδρώτα ακουστικά για σπορ. Ελαφριά και άνετα, προσφέρουν 20 ώρες αναπαραγωγής με μία φόρτιση. Τα δροσερά καλύμματα εξασφαλίζουν απόλυτη συγκέντρωση όταν ανεβαίνει η θερμοκρασία.
Δείτε όλα τα οφέλη

Όσο υψηλή κι αν είναι η θερμοκρασία.

Δροσερή αίσθηση.

  • Οδηγοί 40 χιλ./κλειστού τύπου

  • Αγκαλιάζουν το αυτί

  • Αδιάβροχο

Χρόνος αναπαραγωγής 20 ώρες

Αυτά τα ακουστικά ηχείο παρέχουν έως και 20 ώρες συνεχούς αναπαραγωγής για άνετη απόλαυση όταν ακούτε τη μουσική σας εν κινήσει.

Ακουστικοί οδηγοί νεοδυμίου 40 χιλ.

Αφήστε τη λίστα αναπαραγωγής για γυμναστική να σας απογειώσει. Απόλυτα συντονισμένοι ακουστικοί οδηγοί νεοδυμίου 40 χιλ. αποδίδουν τα μπάσα για να μείνετε σε εγρήγορση. Η κατασκευή κλειστού τύπου με ακουστική μόνωση εξασφαλίζει εξαιρετική παθητική απομόνωση θορύβου. Έτσι απολαμβάνετε δυνατή τη μουσική σας χωρίς να ενοχλείτε τους άλλους.

Καλύμματα για ροή του αέρα. Αποσπώνται εύκολα για καθαρισμό

Τα μαλακά, διαπνέοντα καλύμματα αυτιών έχουν γέμιση με δροσιστικό τζελ: όσο σκληρά κι αν εργάζεστε, τα ακουστικά παραμένουν δροσερά στο δέρμα σας. Τα καλύμματα αποσπώνται για εύκολο καθαρισμό.

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Κριτικές

Αυτές οι κριτικές υποβάλλονται σε διαχείριση από το Bazaarvoice και συμμορφώνονται με την Πολιτική Αυθεντικότητας του Bazaarvoice, που υποστηρίζεται από τεχνολογία καταπολέμησης της απάτης και ανθρώπινη ανάλυση. Λεπτομέρειες μπορείτε να βρείτε στη διεύθυνση
Οι απόψεις των πελατών με τη μορφή αξιολογήσεων προϊόντων και βαθμολογιών με αστέρια είναι χρήσιμες για όλους. Σας βοηθούν να μάθετε περισσότερα για το προϊόν και να λάβετε μια απόφαση αγοράς. Κάθε πελάτης που έχει αγοράσει ένα προϊόν online ή από κατάστημα μπορεί να υποβάλει κριτική

4.6

από 5

74

Κριτικές

94%

χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν

29/05/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Recommend for sports and work enthusiast!

Just recently got these headphones to test and I can tell you these are next level! The sound quality is way better than average it has a decent quality bass and the cancellation feature is in a league of there own!. Once fully charged I got the 20 hours out of these as stated which im chuffed about. The design is great. It looks amazing and the fit is better than most and comfortable for hours of exercise if thats what your into. Ive had to give these a clean and detaching the ear cuffs is very accessible for all people. The feature of automated bluetooth connection is a plus as it lets me connect between my phone and laptop within seconds. Overall id recommend to grab these headphones if you can!

Πλεονεκτήματα

Great sound, great charge life, superb comfort and noise cancellation. Easerly cleanable

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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για TASH402BK Wireless Headphones

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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για TASH402BK Wireless Headphones

26/05/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A great set of headphones!

A fantastic set of headphones! These headphones gave me great pleasure - incredibly easy to set up and connect to phone. While testing this product I can confirm that they are indeed noise cancelling and do not need to be turned up to full volume - the sound quality is amazing! Straight out of the package and the device was set up within minutes. Perfection! Would definitely recommend these headphones, fantastic quality and a very sleek design!

Πλεονεκτήματα

Easy to set up, comfortable

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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για TASH402BK Wireless Headphones

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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για TASH402BK Wireless Headphones

26/05/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy set up

While testing the philips TP Vision SH402 I found that it came well packaged with clear set up instructions and a charging cable. The charge time is quick and it’s easy to see when the headphones are ready for use. The set up to your device is simple and automatically finds your Bluetooth device They have a very snug fit that is great for running and they are easily adjustable to fit all All noise is cancelled out so you can enjoy the full base and sound quality of your music I would highly recommend

Πλεονεκτήματα

Great fit

Μειονεκτήματα

No cons

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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για TASH402BK Wireless Headphones

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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για TASH402BK Wireless Headphones

Εγγραφείτε στο ενημερωτικό δελτίο της Philips για αποκλειστικές προσφορές

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  • Πρόωρη πρόσβαση στις προσφορές.
  • Συμβουλές για έναν υγιεινό τρόπο ζωής.

Θα ήθελα να λαμβάνω προωθητικές ενημερώσεις – με βάση τις προτιμήσεις και τη συμπεριφορά μου – για προϊόντα, υπηρεσίες, εκδηλώσεις και προσφορές της Philips. Μπορώ εύκολα να διαγραφώ οποιαδήποτε στιγμή!

  • Προσφορές αποκλειστικά για μέλη.
  • Πρόωρη πρόσβαση στις προσφορές.
  • Συμβουλές για έναν υγιεινό τρόπο ζωής.
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