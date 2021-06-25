2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών
Μη διαθέσιμο πλέον
Οδηγοί 40 χιλ./κλειστού τύπου
Αγκαλιάζουν το αυτί
Αυτά τα ακουστικά είναι ιδανικά για κάθε ταξίδι. Μόνο με μία φόρτιση διάρκειας 2 ωρών, σάς προσφέρουν χρόνο αναπαραγωγής (ή χρόνο ομιλίας) έως 30 ώρες, με τη λειτουργία ενεργής ακύρωσης θορύβου απενεργοποιημένη, και 25 ώρες με τη λειτουργία ενεργής ακύρωσης θορύβου ενεργοποιημένη. Τα δύο επίπεδα γρήγορης φόρτισης προσφέρουν ακόμα 2 ή 6 ώρες αναπαραγωγής αντίστοιχα.
Αφήστε τα όλα πίσω σας με τη λειτουργία ενεργής ακύρωσης θορύβου. Είστε στο τρένο ή έχει πολύ φασαρία στο γραφείο σας; Με ένα πάτημα στο περίβλημα των ακουστικών, δεν θα σας ενοχλεί κανένας ήχος. Εάν βρίσκεστε έξω, μπορείτε να επιλέξετε τη λειτουργία επίγνωσης, για να απολαμβάνετε τη μουσική σας και παράλληλα να ακούτε τους ήχους του περιβάλλοντος.
Από λίστες αναπαραγωγής έως podcast, οι απόλυτα συντονισμένοι ακουστικοί οδηγοί νεοδυμίου παρέχουν βαθιά μπάσα και πεντακάθαρο ήχο μεσαίων συχνοτήτων. Τα μαλακά καλύμματα αγκαλιάζουν και εφαρμόζουν στο αυτί, αποκλείοντας τους εξωτερικούς θορύβους. Το στήριγμα κεφαλής είναι ελαφρύ, μαλακό και ρυθμίζεται εύκολα: αυτά τα ακουστικά δεν πρόκειται ποτέ να μπερδευτούν στα μαλλιά σας.
Βραβεία
4.1
από 5
189
Κριτικές
83%
χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν
tichaona
25/06/2021
United Kingdom
best out there
clearer audio music sounds way better with these babies
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για TAPH805BK Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphones
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για TAPH805BK Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphones
HelloKitty1980
30/05/2020
United Kingdom
Μέρος της προώθησης
Amazing headphones
These headphones are great value, I was impressed with the sound quality across all music genres and great noise cancellation. They are comfortable to wear and not too heavy,not too bulky, a sleek design with a premium feel. The touch control features are simple to use. I like the charging feature, it's swift and efficient. 15 minutes gives upto 6 hours battery life so perfect for travelling,plus handy case for when not in use.
Πλεονεκτήματα
Great sound quality fast charging, handy travel case, premium design.
Μειονεκτήματα
None so far
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για TAPH805BK Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphones
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για TAPH805BK Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphones
GreenIce
29/05/2020
United Kingdom
Μέρος της προώθησης
Great for music and blocking out background sounds
I have been fortunate to be able to test the Philips headphones for music listening and taking calls for work and generally blocking out background sound when working in the house with my kids in the background. Upon opening the box, the carrier case which the headphones are stored is very sleek and easy to hold and feels solid enough to protect them if the case was dropped. Charging the headphones the first time was straight forward, the USB cable used to charge is short in length so no trip hazards, and due to it being a USB I could use any typical phone charger plug to begin charging. Charging was quick and must have taken no more than 30 minutes before being ready to use. The headphones are not covered in various buttons to control the functions; there's one pin/button used to switch to power the headset on/off, change tracks and a then the outside of the right headphone is touch sensitive for the volume, this gives the headphones a very simplistic look and easy to use when on the go, they are very comfortable on the head and ears and while running I never had any issues with them moving around loosely or falling off, whilst running I found that the headphones were ideal for music listening and I didn't need to use any of the noise cancelling functions or ambience settings, when working from home I used the headset for music looking when around the kids, here is where the additional settings come in useful, selecting abience sound alowed me to hear the children around me and react to naything they asked me whilst still playing music at a low level through the headphones, if I found concentration on work was needed switching noise cancelling by a simply tap on the outside of the right headphone would amplify the music and blocked out all background noise around me. Due to pairing them with my mobile, I also received various calls through the headphones and found the quality to be superb. The headphones are now my primary device for I go running and work within areas of loud background noise.
Πλεονεκτήματα
Easy to use, quick charge, long battery
Μειονεκτήματα
Not really a concern but just be mindful that the right headphone is a touch pad and can accidentally be pressed when adjusting of handling
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για TAPH805BK Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphones
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για TAPH805BK Hi-Res Audio wireless over-ear headphones
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