I have been fortunate to be able to test the Philips headphones for music listening and taking calls for work and generally blocking out background sound when working in the house with my kids in the background. Upon opening the box, the carrier case which the headphones are stored is very sleek and easy to hold and feels solid enough to protect them if the case was dropped. Charging the headphones the first time was straight forward, the USB cable used to charge is short in length so no trip hazards, and due to it being a USB I could use any typical phone charger plug to begin charging. Charging was quick and must have taken no more than 30 minutes before being ready to use. The headphones are not covered in various buttons to control the functions; there's one pin/button used to switch to power the headset on/off, change tracks and a then the outside of the right headphone is touch sensitive for the volume, this gives the headphones a very simplistic look and easy to use when on the go, they are very comfortable on the head and ears and while running I never had any issues with them moving around loosely or falling off, whilst running I found that the headphones were ideal for music listening and I didn't need to use any of the noise cancelling functions or ambience settings, when working from home I used the headset for music looking when around the kids, here is where the additional settings come in useful, selecting abience sound alowed me to hear the children around me and react to naything they asked me whilst still playing music at a low level through the headphones, if I found concentration on work was needed switching noise cancelling by a simply tap on the outside of the right headphone would amplify the music and blocked out all background noise around me. Due to pairing them with my mobile, I also received various calls through the headphones and found the quality to be superb. The headphones are now my primary device for I go running and work within areas of loud background noise.