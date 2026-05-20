2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών
Μη διαθέσιμο πλέον
Όλα σε ένα
Με διαδικτυακό ραδιόφωνο, Spotify Connect, Bluetooth και CD player, αυτό το μικροσύστημα "όλα σε ένα" μικρού μεγέθους μπορεί να αναπαράγει τα πάντα. Μπορείτε επίσης να συνδέσετε άλλες πηγές μέσω θύρας audio-in ή USB. Απολαύστε πλουσιότερο ήχο από ένα σύστημα που ταιριάζει σχεδόν σε κάθε δωμάτιο.
Διαδικτυακό ραδιόφωνο, DAB+
Bluetooth, Spotify Connect
USB, MP3-CD
50 W
Από κλασικά κομμάτια μέχρι τα πιο πρόσφατα podcast. Μπορείτε να μεταδώσετε το άψογο σήμα του Spotify μέσω Wi-Fi με το Spotify Connect. Μπορείτε επίσης να μεταδώσετε λίστες αναπαραγωγής και πολλά άλλα μέσω Bluetooth, να αναπαραγάγετε CD ή να συνδεθείτε με άλλες πηγές μέσω εισόδου ήχου ή USB.
Αυτό το διαδικτυακό ραδιόφωνο σάς δίνει πρόσβαση σε χιλιάδες σταθμούς παγκοσμίως που εκπέμπουν κάθε είδους προγράμματα. Ο ψηφιακός δέκτης εξασφαλίζει πεντακάθαρη λήψη και μπορείτε να ρυθμίσετε προεπιλογές για τους αγαπημένους σας σταθμούς διαδικτύου Internet, DAB+ ή FM.
Δύο ηχεία είναι ενσωματωμένα στο περίβλημα αυτού του μικροσυστήματος "όλα σε ένα". Απολαμβάνετε καθαρό ήχο και δυνατά μπάσα από τους οδηγούς πλήρους εύρους και τις θύρες ανάκλασης μπάσων. Η μέγιστη ισχύς εξόδου των 50 W είναι ιδανική για κουζίνες, γραφεία και μικρότερους χώρους.
3.9
από 5
98
Κριτικές
81%
χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν
Sturfc
20/05/2026
United Kingdom
Επαληθευμένος αγοραστής
Excellent internet radio with cd player
Was looking for a device to play radio whilst watch tv and this is excellent. A bit fiddly with setting up the preset channels but only really listen to Smooth and it is perfect. Bought 2 other devices but had to return them as they did not stream internet radio. Shouldn't have tried to cut corners and bought what I knew would work from the start. Best purchase in a while!!
Πλεονεκτήματα
Option for multiple preset channels. CD player. Equaliser.
Μειονεκτήματα
A bit fiddly to set preset channels but once done its sorted.
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για TAM6805 Micro Music System
Ημερομηνία χρήσης 2026-04-29
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για TAM6805 Micro Music System
Ημερομηνία χρήσης 2026-04-29
Paulleo
13/02/2023
United Kingdom
Επαληθευμένος αγοραστής
A really great buy!
After reviewing the various Mini Music Systems and the Which (consumer association) review We selected this Music System.It was easy to get initially installed and find DAB+ stations straight away. Only disappointment was not getting Boom ( one of our reasons to buy!). Not sure if it needs an additional ariel? Can get on Internet though with no problem. Using the Internet at first was not that easy. Had to get grandsons help. Of coarse he did it in a matter on seconds( as he is used to smart devices it seems he has the intuitive knowledge it takes). Really impressed with all the stations I can access around the globe- just fantastic! Only problem I would highlight is no manual available except via the web and then its 22 pages to print! Quick start large page was not simple to use as no words or instructions. This seems to be a norm with these so called 'smart' devices. Seems to assume some kind of 'smart' user. Also the great pack of irrelevant multi languages is a complete waste.Not customer for environment friendly. Difficult to store for future reference . All done to make it easier for supplier to sell worldwide. Overall though I am very pleased with the purchase and I'm still learning some of the features. Just one last thing is it would be good to get access to previous broadcasts like I do on my mobile phone like BBC Sounds App ( can play previous days programmes). Can play them via bluetooth from my phone. Maybe a similar Google Chrome Sounds feature might help?
Πλεονεκτήματα
A superb product with great sound quality .
Μειονεκτήματα
Not sure I may need an aerial for additional DAB+ stations and FM ( not used much)
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για TAM6805 Micro Music System
Ημερομηνία χρήσης 2023-01-13
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για TAM6805 Micro Music System
Ημερομηνία χρήσης 2023-01-13
17/03/2022
United Kingdom
Επαληθευμένος αγοραστής
Great quality and easy to use
Before, I had a similar product from a Swedish brand. I cost more than twice as much, and was far less easy to use. The compact system has an excellent price to quality ratio. I can recommend this.
Πλεονεκτήματα
Easy to use
Μειονεκτήματα
Bulky shape
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για TAM6805 Micro Music System
Ημερομηνία χρήσης 2021-02-17
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για TAM6805 Micro Music System
Ημερομηνία χρήσης 2021-02-17