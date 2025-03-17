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6000 seriesΗλιακά τροφοδοτούμενα ακουστικά με στήριγμα κεφαλής

TAA6219BK/00

4.6

| (16) Κριτικές | 100% χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν

1 βραβείο

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Υπέροχος ήχος για να ξεκινήσετε, ηλιακή ενέργεια για να συνεχίσετε! Με την ηλιακή τεχνολογία Powerfoyle™, αυτά τα ασύρματα ακουστικά με στήριγμα κεφαλής επαναφορτίζονται στο φως και η μπαταρία μπορεί να κρατήσει τεράστια ενέργεια 80 ωρών για χρήση σε σκοτεινότερες τοποθεσίες.

Δείτε όλα τα οφέλη

Φως, ισχύς, δράση

  • Τεχνολογία ηλιακής ενέργειας Powerfoyle™

  • Αυτοφορτιζόμενα ακουστικά

  • Απόθεμα μπαταρίας 80 ωρών

  • Πλενόμενα επικαλύμματα αυτιών

Powerfoyle™ από την Exeger. Περισσότερο φως, περισσότερη ισχύς

Powerfoyle™ από την Exeger. Περισσότερο φως, περισσότερη ισχύς

Από φως του ήλιου μέχρι ηλεκτρικό φως, αυτά τα ακουστικά επαναφορτίζονται όποτε εκτίθενται σε φως! Το υλικό ηλιακών κυττάρων Powerfoyle™ στο στήριγμα κεφαλής συλλέγει ενέργεια από τον ήλιο για να διατηρεί την μπαταρία σε λειτουργία—και φορτίζουν ακόμη και με ηλεκτρικό φως. Μια πλήρως φορτισμένη μπαταρία προσφέρει έως και 80 ώρες αναπαραγωγής, ώστε να μπορείτε να συνεχίσετε τη χρήση ακόμα και σε συνθήκες χαμηλού φωτισμού.

Μοντέρνα και άνετη εφαρμογή με στήριγμα κεφαλής για τους δραστήριους τρόπους ζωής

Μοντέρνα και άνετη εφαρμογή με στήριγμα κεφαλής για τους δραστήριους τρόπους ζωής

Τρέξτε, περπατήστε, κάντε πατίνια! Το άνετο στήριγμα κεφαλής δεν γλιστράει όταν κινείστε και τα μαλακά καλύμματα αυτιών που επιτρέπουν στο δέρμα να αναπνέει περιέχουν δροσιστικό τζελ. Τα προστατευτικά καλύμματα αυτιών αφαιρούνται για εύκολο καθαρισμό, έτσι θα μπορείτε να τα απολαμβάνετε πάντα σαν καινούργια.

Εξαιρετικός ήχος ακόμα και σε χαμηλή ένταση με τα δυναμικά μπάσα

Εξαιρετικός ήχος ακόμα και σε χαμηλή ένταση με τα δυναμικά μπάσα

Οι οδηγοί 40 χιλ. προσφέρουν πλούσιο ήχο και καλή απομόνωση παθητικού θορύβου χάρη στην εφαρμογή πάνω στο αυτί. Αν σας αρέσουν τα μπάσα, ενεργοποιήστε τα δυναμικά μπάσα μέσω της εφαρμογής Philips Headphones και απολαύστε τις αγαπημένες σας μελωδίες σε πλήρη ισχύ, ακόμα και στην πιο χαμηλή ένταση ήχου.

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Κριτικές

Αυτές οι κριτικές υποβάλλονται σε διαχείριση από το Bazaarvoice και συμμορφώνονται με την Πολιτική Αυθεντικότητας του Bazaarvoice, που υποστηρίζεται από τεχνολογία καταπολέμησης της απάτης και ανθρώπινη ανάλυση. Λεπτομέρειες μπορείτε να βρείτε στη διεύθυνση
Οι απόψεις των πελατών με τη μορφή αξιολογήσεων προϊόντων και βαθμολογιών με αστέρια είναι χρήσιμες για όλους. Σας βοηθούν να μάθετε περισσότερα για το προϊόν και να λάβετε μια απόφαση αγοράς. Κάθε πελάτης που έχει αγοράσει ένα προϊόν online ή από κατάστημα μπορεί να υποβάλει κριτική

4.6

από 5

16

Κριτικές

100%

χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν

3
2
1

17/03/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Solar for the win

These solar-powered headphones present a compelling proposition for the eco-conscious audio enthusiast, and in my experience, they deliver on their promise. The standout feature, the solar charging, is genuinely impressive. Over a week of consistent use, predominantly during morning runs, the headphones have maintained their charge solely through exposure to daylight. This eliminates the anxiety of constantly needing to plug in. The integration of solar technology feels seamless, not bulky or cumbersome, and the headphones maintain a sleek, modern aesthetic. While long-term durability and the efficiency of solar charging in less sunny climates remains to be seen, the initial performance suggests a product that effectively harnesses ambient light to power its functionality. For those seeking a sustainable and convenient listening experience, it's ideal

Πλεονεκτήματα

solar charging, great sound

Μειονεκτήματα

long term viability unsure

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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για 6000 series TAA6219BK On-ear solar-powered headphones

Date of Use 2024-02-17

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για 6000 series TAA6219BK On-ear solar-powered headphones

Date of Use 2024-02-17

09/03/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Amazing Outdoor headphones on the go!

I recently purchased the Philips TAA6216BK headphones to test the solar powered self-charging features as it seemed very unique. To my disbelief since my initial charge I have not had to charge these headphones even ONCE, I usually set them by my office window which sees plenty of daylight. I now use these headphones as my daily jogging headphones and I can say I am deeply impressed. I have tripped over once and landed on my knees; but surprisingly these headphones stayed firmly gripped to my head. Sound quality wise is what you would expect from a pair of branded headphones, couldn’t fault it at all. The built in mic was also great at picking up my voice and supressing a lot of the background noises; for instance, the other caller couldn’t even tell I was outside with passing cars. For me, the only negative I can think of is the prolonged use of these headphones (over 1 hour) will start to cause discomfort due to the tightness of the headphones as they are designed for active outdoor use. But other than that I am deeply impressed with the innovative use of solar powered self-charging features for a pair of headphones whilst also retaining all the qualities which you would expect from a Philips branded product.

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για 6000 series TAA6219BK On-ear solar-powered headphones

Date of Use 2024-02-09

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για 6000 series TAA6219BK On-ear solar-powered headphones

Date of Use 2024-02-09

05/03/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent mic for calls. Forget your charger!

The Philips is great for outdoor runs—durable, secure fit, and excellent solar charging. However, the tight clamp can be uncomfortable for long use. Sound is good, but no ANC limits office use. The mic is outstanding; calls stay clear even with background noise. Perfect for running, less so for all-day wear.

Πλεονεκτήματα

Mic noise-cancelling quality is very good for calls, solar charging works very well, sound quality is decent, and build quality is very solid.

Μειονεκτήματα

Lack of ANC can limit the use of the headphones in noisy environment, clamp too tight which is good for running but not comfortable for extended use

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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για 6000 series TAA6219BK On-ear solar-powered headphones

Date of Use 2025-02-05

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για 6000 series TAA6219BK On-ear solar-powered headphones

Date of Use 2025-02-05

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