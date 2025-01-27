I should start by saying I have something of a tws fixation and have bought 20+ pairs over the last few years, having owned most of the big brand flagship models. I was intrigued by the Fidelio T2's as there is very little buzz around them, hardly any reviews, either on you tube or the web. (Philips needs to look at it's marketing department, who couldn't sell these great buds?) I had owned the T1's some time ago and always loved the build quality and the warm immersive sound but was slightly put off by the overly large form factor. Now the T2's have dropped in price significantly from their launch RRP I finally bought a pair and boy am I glad I did. I've only been using them for a few days but I believe they are already my new favourite all round earbuds, a couple of others may have better sound quality (not many and not by much, looking at you Gemini iis or Between 3s) or ANC (we all know who has the best ANC) but I've yet to try a pair that is such a complete package, let alone at this price. Let me run through a few areas to illustrate as I am quite the fan of these truly excellent tws. Quality 9/10. These are better built than virtually any other tws (MW09 is only one I can think of that's better built) Aluminium charging case, injection moulded ceramic buds and leather back on buds and case make it a real quality item. Top notch design too and I love the form factor. Very discreet and classy. Comfort 10/10. These are the most comfortable buds I've ever worn. They are MUCH smaller than the T1's and go deep into your ear which both improves the seal/sound quality and provides a secure fit. I normally have to wear aftermarket foam Tips to get a good seal but not with these. Obviously everyone's ears differ but these are perfect for me, light, discreet and classy to wear, you forget you are wearing them with no discomfort for extended use. ANC 8/10, it can't compete with the absolute best out there but it's still pretty good, flagship level ANC. Call quality 8/10. More than acceptable, volume maybe a tad low but it's clear to both parties and has no break up or distortion, you can also add side tone to hear your own voice and make calls more natural. App 8/10 not the most feature rich app ever but it works well and I like that it includes quick start guides, manuals, control reminders etc. It also lets you pick codecs including LDAC and has preset sound options and user configurable EQ which works very well. You can also view your music and play it from within the app. Sometimes takes a few seconds to connect but does it reliably without needing to tell it to every time. Controls 7/10 probably the only slightly weak area, touch controls work well (unlike most) with few mis-taps registered but they aren't configurable to your liking, real shame as Philips tap choices are odd to say the least.(3 taps for next song? Please.) Not a deal breaker for me but a shame they can't be configured. Size 9/10 buds are a perfect size imho. No pencil sticks protruding or bulbous buds sticking out, just a nice small mic arm for calls. The case is maybe still a smidge larger than some but not like the T1's behemoth and it's still an easily pocketable size. Features 9/10. Quite feature rich, including multi point take over (just press play on second device, no need to pause etc.) most importantly all the features work well. I've had no end of competitors who claimed to do x but had serious issues with things not working properly in practice. These buds have been rock solid, Bluetooth connection is totally stable and all advertised features work properly. Flaky buds just drive me up the wall, no such issues here. Battery life 10/10. This is a home run. Charging is quick and wireless charging is included. Claimed battery life with and without ANC/LDAC etc is class leading. I haven't timed it but long/loud listening sessions hardly put a dent so I have no reasons to doubt it. Good batteries should hopefully mean many years of use, I've had several tws fail due to battery issues so it's reassuring. (And they have 2 years warranty btw) Now the big one: Sound quality. 9/10. Ok I've heard slightly better but only by 1 or 2 buds, usually at triple the price and even then it wasn't much better. Everyone's sound preference is different but burn these in for a few hours, enable LDAC and set the eqs how you like it and these are pretty stellar. The dual drivers really work well. Bass can be absolutely booming should you so desire. Instrument separation is good , mids and highs are maybe a smidge muddy on occasion but all in all I would say these are as good as if not better than 90% of the big brand tws flagship offerings for sound. (I just don't understand why these don't get more love and attention, especially at their current price):They are pretty loud, not the absolute loudest I've heard but loud enough for me unlike some of their competitors which are simply too low on max volume. Most of all I love the warm Philips tuning on their Fidelio buds. A couple of others may be more accurate but these just have a lovely enveloping sound stage that suits most music very well and is highly enjoyable. As you can tell I am mighty impressed. (So much that I may grab a spare pair) One or two other buds may just pip them on sound or ANC but this is a complete all-round package at a now bargain price with nothing else I've tried scoring so highly across the board. I thoroughly recommend them to all. Well done Philips.