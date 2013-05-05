2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών
Μη διαθέσιμο πλέον
SHQ3000/10
Για σπορ
Κατασκευασμένα από αδιάβροχα υλικά σε συνδυασμό με αντιβακτηριακό παράγοντα που σκοτώνει τα μικρόβια, αυτά τα ακουστικά έχουν σχεδιαστεί για τους λάτρεις της γυμναστικής
ActionFit
Πορτοκαλί και γκρι
Χάρη στην κατασκευή τους από αδιάβροχα υλικά, σας επιτρέπουν να τα πλένετε στη βρύση
Σχεδιασμένα με αδιάβροχη στεγανοποίηση για να προστατεύονται από ζημιές που προκαλούνται από την εφίδρωση
Ρυθμιζόμενα κλιπ αφτιού για ενισχυμένη στήριξη - ειδικά σχεδιασμένη για σπορ
2.7
από 5
19
Κριτικές
Dyntan17
05/05/2013
United Kingdom
Wow what a bargain!
I was encouraged to buy these by an impartial salesperson who could have easily sold me a product twice or three times the price that I paid for these. I'm blown away by the quality and sound at this price point. The bonus being the strength and cleanliness coatings along with the neat fit. Although they have been bought as a running pair; I tried them out on a two hour car journey to chek the fit. I then changed the medium sized silicone ear pieces supplied and fitted when bought, for the smaller pieces that are also supplied, and used them for the two hour return journey. The smaller ones being a better fit for me. I can't wait to hit my next park run with these beauties. And while doing so I shall say a BIG thank you to the salesperson who mentioned that the Phillips product would be his first choice from the range available in the store
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones
Fulford
05/05/2013
United Kingdom
Wow what a bargain!
I was encouraged to buy these by an impartial salesperson who could have easily sold me a product twice or three times the price that I paid for these. I'm blown away by the quality and sound at this price point. The bonus being the strength and cleanliness coatings along with the neat fit. Although they have been bought as a running pair; I tried them out on a two hour car journey to chek the fit. I then changed the medium sized silicone ear pieces supplied and fitted when bought, for the smaller pieces that are also supplied, and used them for the two hour return journey. The smaller ones being a better fit for me. I can't wait to hit my next park run with these beauties. And while doing so I shall say a BIG thank you to the salesperson who mentioned that the Phillips product would be his first choice from the range available in the store
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones
SusanC
21/03/2011
United Kingdom
Really great headphones
Bought these after trying others that always fell out when I was running! These are brilliant - ran 6 miles today no probs (and sound quality is great also).
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones