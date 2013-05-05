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Μη διαθέσιμο πλέον

ActionFitΑκουστικά με άγκιστρο αυτιού για σπορ

SHQ3000/10

2.7

| (19) Κριτικές

Για σπορ

Κατασκευασμένα από αδιάβροχα υλικά σε συνδυασμό με αντιβακτηριακό παράγοντα που σκοτώνει τα μικρόβια, αυτά τα ακουστικά έχουν σχεδιαστεί για τους λάτρεις της γυμναστικής

Δείτε όλα τα οφέλη

Ρυθμιζόμενη στήριξη

Για σπορ

  • ActionFit

  • Πορτοκαλί και γκρι

Πλένεται

Πλένεται

Χάρη στην κατασκευή τους από αδιάβροχα υλικά, σας επιτρέπουν να τα πλένετε στη βρύση

Προστασία από την εφίδρωση

Προστασία από την εφίδρωση

Σχεδιασμένα με αδιάβροχη στεγανοποίηση για να προστατεύονται από ζημιές που προκαλούνται από την εφίδρωση

Ρυθμιζόμενα κλιπ αφτιού

Ρυθμιζόμενα κλιπ αφτιού

Ρυθμιζόμενα κλιπ αφτιού για ενισχυμένη στήριξη - ειδικά σχεδιασμένη για σπορ

Τεχνικές προδιαγραφές

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Βρείτε συχνές ερωτήσεις, εγχειρίδια χρήστη, πληροφορίες ασφάλειας και συμβουλές

Κριτικές

Αυτές οι κριτικές υποβάλλονται σε διαχείριση από το Bazaarvoice και συμμορφώνονται με την Πολιτική Αυθεντικότητας του Bazaarvoice, που υποστηρίζεται από τεχνολογία καταπολέμησης της απάτης και ανθρώπινη ανάλυση. Λεπτομέρειες μπορείτε να βρείτε στη διεύθυνση
Οι απόψεις των πελατών με τη μορφή αξιολογήσεων προϊόντων και βαθμολογιών με αστέρια είναι χρήσιμες για όλους. Σας βοηθούν να μάθετε περισσότερα για το προϊόν και να λάβετε μια απόφαση αγοράς. Κάθε πελάτης που έχει αγοράσει ένα προϊόν online ή από κατάστημα μπορεί να υποβάλει κριτική

2.7

από 5

19

Κριτικές

05/05/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Wow what a bargain!

I was encouraged to buy these by an impartial salesperson who could have easily sold me a product twice or three times the price that I paid for these. I'm blown away by the quality and sound at this price point. The bonus being the strength and cleanliness coatings along with the neat fit. Although they have been bought as a running pair; I tried them out on a two hour car journey to chek the fit. I then changed the medium sized silicone ear pieces supplied and fitted when bought, for the smaller pieces that are also supplied, and used them for the two hour return journey. The smaller ones being a better fit for me. I can't wait to hit my next park run with these beauties. And while doing so I shall say a BIG thank you to the salesperson who mentioned that the Phillips product would be his first choice from the range available in the store

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

05/05/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Wow what a bargain!

I was encouraged to buy these by an impartial salesperson who could have easily sold me a product twice or three times the price that I paid for these. I'm blown away by the quality and sound at this price point. The bonus being the strength and cleanliness coatings along with the neat fit. Although they have been bought as a running pair; I tried them out on a two hour car journey to chek the fit. I then changed the medium sized silicone ear pieces supplied and fitted when bought, for the smaller pieces that are also supplied, and used them for the two hour return journey. The smaller ones being a better fit for me. I can't wait to hit my next park run with these beauties. And while doing so I shall say a BIG thank you to the salesperson who mentioned that the Phillips product would be his first choice from the range available in the store

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

21/03/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Really great headphones

Bought these after trying others that always fell out when I was running! These are brilliant - ran 6 miles today no probs (and sound quality is great also).

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

Εγγραφείτε στο ενημερωτικό δελτίο της Philips για αποκλειστικές προσφορές

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  • Πρόωρη πρόσβαση στις προσφορές.
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Θα ήθελα να λαμβάνω προωθητικές επικοινωνίες, βασισμένες στις προτιμήσεις και τη συμπεριφορά μου, σχετικά με τα προϊόντα, τις υπηρεσίες, τις εκδηλώσεις και τις προσφορές της Philips. Μπορώ να καταργήσω εύκολα την εγγραφή μου ανά πάσα στιγμή!

  • Προσφορές αποκλειστικά για μέλη.
  • Πρόωρη πρόσβαση στις προσφορές.
  • Συμβουλές για έναν υγιεινό τρόπο ζωής.