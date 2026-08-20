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Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών

Όλες οι σειρές

  • The Freddie
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RetroΑκουστικά εσωτερικού χώρου με στήριγμα κεφαλής

SHP9500CY/00

4.6

| (13) Κριτικές | 89% χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν

The Freddie

A, είναι ο καλύτερος φίλος σας! Δώστε στη μουσική που αγαπάτε τον ήχο που της αξίζει, με αυτά τα κλασικά, ενσύρματα ακουστικά με άνοιγμα στο πίσω μέρος. Σχεδιασμένα για ακρόαση στο σπίτι, διαθέτουν ραδιόφωνο κορυφαίας ποιότητας, ρετρό στυλ και μοντέρνα άνεση.

Δείτε όλα τα οφέλη

The Freddie

  • Ρετρό σχεδίαση, εντυπωσιακός ήχος

  • Ενσύρματα ακουστικά ανοικτού τύπου

  • Οδηγοί 50 χιλ. υπό γωνία

  • Άνετα για πολύωρη χρήση

Εμφάνιση από παλιά, ήχος του σήμερα

Εμφάνιση από παλιά, ήχος του σήμερα

Δερμάτινο παντελόνι, το αγαπημένο μπλουζάκι και το ρετρό στυλ δεκαετίας του '70 αυτών των ακουστικών που αγκαλιάζουν το αυτί! Είτε ακούτε βινύλια από παλιά, είτε κάνετε streaming των τελευταίων χιτ, ήρθε η ώρα να απολαύσετε ζεστό, αυθεντικό ήχο.

Ακουστικά ανοικτού τύπου που αγκαλιάζουν το αυτί. Πλησιάστε πιο κοντά στη μουσική σας

Ακουστικά ανοικτού τύπου που αγκαλιάζουν το αυτί. Πλησιάστε πιο κοντά στη μουσική σας

Το ανοικτό πίσω μέρος σάς επιτρέπει να νιώθετε την ψυχή της μουσικής σας. Χωρίς περίβλημα να εγκλωβίζει τον ήχο, θα απολαμβάνετε μια καθηλωτική, μεγάλη απόδοση που διαχωρίζει τις φωνές και τα μουσικά όργανα, ώστε να μπορείτε να απολαμβάνετε όλη την ένταση κάθε νότας. Σαν να είστε στο στούντιο με το αγαπημένο σας συγκρότημα.

Οδηγοί νεοδυμίου 50 χιλ. υπό γωνία. Αυθεντικός ήχος hi-fi

Οδηγοί νεοδυμίου 50 χιλ. υπό γωνία. Αυθεντικός ήχος hi-fi

Οι οδηγοί νεοδυμίου έχουν σχεδιαστεί με δυνατότητα κλίσης στις 15 μοίρες, εφαρμόζοντας στη φυσική γεωμετρία του αυτιού σας ώστε να ακούτε κάθε συχνότητα με βέλτιστη ακρίβεια. Έχετε υπέροχες υψηλές και ελεγχόμενες χαμηλές νότες καθώς και μια μεσαία εμβέλεια που είναι πλούσια και φυσική. Ιδανικοί για κάθε μουσική που θέλετε να ακούσετε.

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Κριτικές

Αυτές οι κριτικές υποβάλλονται σε διαχείριση από το Bazaarvoice και συμμορφώνονται με την Πολιτική Αυθεντικότητας του Bazaarvoice, που υποστηρίζεται από τεχνολογία καταπολέμησης της απάτης και ανθρώπινη ανάλυση. Λεπτομέρειες μπορείτε να βρείτε στη διεύθυνση
Οι απόψεις των πελατών με τη μορφή αξιολογήσεων προϊόντων και βαθμολογιών με αστέρια είναι χρήσιμες για όλους. Σας βοηθούν να μάθετε περισσότερα για το προϊόν και να λάβετε μια απόφαση αγοράς. Κάθε πελάτης που έχει αγοράσει ένα προϊόν online ή από κατάστημα μπορεί να υποβάλει κριτική

4.6

από 5

13

Κριτικές

89%

χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν

3
2
1

20/08/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Highs and lows very good

Very good headphones. Sound quality is there, from bottom to top. Some writers complained about no bass, believe me, the bass is there but maybe not there depending on the amp or i-phone/ipad; iTunes are lousy sound files. I use an equalizer and the bass will shake your head. The highs are there, crisp and good quality. With the phones on your head and no music, you can hear all the background noise clearly, that means they are safe.

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones

Date of Use 2026-08-20

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones

Date of Use 2026-08-20

03/01/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A great pair of balanced, stylish headphones

This is my first time trying open back headphones and I have found that I quite like the more spacious sound stage that they provide. Being open back, you are also much more aware of your surroundings as the sound is able to leak through the back panels of the earcups but this is also what provides the more spacious sound signature of open back headphones. The Philips Century headphones are very light and comfortable to wear. The fabric on the ear cushions is soft and non abrasive to my skin and the headband provides ample support. The "retro 70s" look I find quite simple but yet stylish at the same time. They feature a simple black frame with slightly brown earcups and headband. They feature 50mm angled drivers which follow the shape of your ear in order to deliver a nice, balanced audio output. They have nice clean highs, balanced mids but some may find them lacking slightly on the bass side of things. Personally I quite like them but thought I would mention it. The box and packing materials are made entirely out of cardboard which is a nice environmentally conscious choice. Inside the box, the headphones come with a 3m long 3.5mm to 3.5mm audio jack cable alongside a female 3.5mm to male 6.3mm jack adaptor. Overall a really great pair of headphones

Πλεονεκτήματα

Comfortable, Light, Balanced

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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones

Date of Use 2024-12-03

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones

Date of Use 2024-12-03

10/11/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

great fit, sound good

Hi, I’ve been using this Philips freddie headset mostly with my computer at home. The sound’s really clear and open, you can catch little details in the music and it’s got a nice balance between bass and highs. The design looks nice too, kind of simple but with a cool retro vibe.. Comfort-wise: no complaints, the sides adjust well and the ear pads are soft enough that I can wear them for hours while working or watching stuff without any pressure on my head(my old headset used to hurt after like an hour but this one’s fine for several ^^). The cable’s pretty long which makes it great for desk use.. I used the adapter (who was given with) to plug it in and it worked straight away. I don’t think it’s the best option if you plan to use it in public spaces but for studying or working from home, it does the job very well. The price is a bit high so make sure to buy from the right retailer bc some charge more than others

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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones

Date of Use 2025-10-10

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones

Date of Use 2025-10-10

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