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2 χρόνια εγγύηση

Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς

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Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών

Όλες οι σειρές

  • Νιώστε το BASS+
  • Νιώστε το BASS+
  • Νιώστε το BASS+
  • Νιώστε το BASS+
  • Νιώστε το BASS+
  • Νιώστε το BASS+
  • Νιώστε το BASS+
  • Νιώστε το BASS+
  • Νιώστε το BASS+
  • Νιώστε το BASS+
  • Νιώστε το BASS+
  • Νιώστε το BASS+

Μη διαθέσιμο πλέον

Ασύρματα ακουστικά Bluetooth®

SHB4385BK/00

2.5
| (4) Κριτικές
Νιώστε το BASS+
Τα ασύρματα ακουστικά Philips BASS+ True σάς προσφέρουν δυνατά μπάσα με απόλυτη ελευθερία. Ζήστε ελεύθερα με αξιόπιστη συνδεσιμότητα και εξαιρετικά μεγάλη διάρκεια μπαταρίας, καθώς και με μια μικρή θήκη φόρτισης. Είναι σχεδιασμένα με πτερύγιο σταθερότητας για ασφαλή εφαρμογή.
Δείτε όλα τα οφέλη

Νιώστε το BASS+

  • Οδηγοί 8,2 χιλ./κλειστού τύπου

  • Ενδώτια

  • Αναπαραγωγή 6 + 6 ώρες

  • Ασφαλής εφαρμογή

3 μεγέθη καλυμμάτων για βέλτιστη προσαρμογή

3 μεγέθη καλυμμάτων για βέλτιστη προσαρμογή

Τα καλύμματα από σιλικόνη διατίθενται σε 3 μεγέθη για καλύτερη, άψογη εφαρμογή.

Επαναφορτιζόμενη μπαταρία για έως και 6 ώρες αναπαραγωγής

Επαναφορτιζόμενη μπαταρία για έως και 6 ώρες αναπαραγωγής

Με 6 ώρες αναπαραγωγής, θα έχετε αρκετή ισχύ για να ακούτε μουσική για μεγάλο χρονικό διάστημα. Η σύνδεση με τη θήκη φόρτισης παρέχει επίσης ακόμα 6 ώρες αναπαραγωγής.

Οδηγοί ηχείων 8,2 χιλ.

Οδηγοί ηχείων 8,2 χιλ.

Τα ακουστικά BASS+ διαθέτουν οδηγούς ηχείων 8,2 χιλ. που παράγουν μεγάλα, δυνατά μπάσα.

Τεχνικές προδιαγραφές

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Κριτικές

Αυτές οι κριτικές υποβάλλονται σε διαχείριση από το Bazaarvoice και συμμορφώνονται με την Πολιτική Αυθεντικότητας του Bazaarvoice, που υποστηρίζεται από τεχνολογία καταπολέμησης της απάτης και ανθρώπινη ανάλυση. Λεπτομέρειες μπορείτε να βρείτε στη διεύθυνση
Οι απόψεις των πελατών με τη μορφή αξιολογήσεων προϊόντων και βαθμολογιών με αστέρια είναι χρήσιμες για όλους. Σας βοηθούν να μάθετε περισσότερα για το προϊόν και να λάβετε μια απόφαση αγοράς. Κάθε πελάτης που έχει αγοράσει ένα προϊόν online ή από κατάστημα μπορεί να υποβάλει κριτική

2.5

από 5

4

Κριτικές

4
2

26/10/2017

España

España

LIGEROS Y FUNCIONALES

Lo compré porque buscaba duración de la bateria , claridad de sonido y sensación de que no lo llevaba puesto

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για SHB4385BK Auriculares de conexión inalámbrica con Bluetooth®

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για SHB4385BK Auriculares de conexión inalámbrica con Bluetooth®

29/07/2018

France

France

Bonne qualités sonore, mais des difficultés de maintient dans l'oreille

Un excellent rendu son, mais pas mal de problème au niveau du maintient dans l'oreille malgré le changement des embouts, pas facile de trouver celui qui va bien pour votre oreille car il y en a que trois (petit, moyen,grand) qui pour moi ne correspondent pas à ma morphologie d'oreille, dommage.

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για SHB4385BK Casque Bluetooth® sans fil

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για SHB4385BK Casque Bluetooth® sans fil

15/09/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Right Earphone Really Quiet After Just Over One Month

Would not recommend these. After using them for just over a month the right earphone is now really quiet to the point where they are unusable (feels like I just have the left one in). Disappointing because I was enjoying using them in the short time they were functional.

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για SHB4385BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για SHB4385BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

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