2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών
Μη διαθέσιμο πλέον
SHB4385BK/00
Οδηγοί 8,2 χιλ./κλειστού τύπου
Ενδώτια
Αναπαραγωγή 6 + 6 ώρες
Ασφαλής εφαρμογή
Τα καλύμματα από σιλικόνη διατίθενται σε 3 μεγέθη για καλύτερη, άψογη εφαρμογή.
Με 6 ώρες αναπαραγωγής, θα έχετε αρκετή ισχύ για να ακούτε μουσική για μεγάλο χρονικό διάστημα. Η σύνδεση με τη θήκη φόρτισης παρέχει επίσης ακόμα 6 ώρες αναπαραγωγής.
Τα ακουστικά BASS+ διαθέτουν οδηγούς ηχείων 8,2 χιλ. που παράγουν μεγάλα, δυνατά μπάσα.
2.5
από 5
4
Κριτικές
CHICODYC
26/10/2017
España
LIGEROS Y FUNCIONALES
Lo compré porque buscaba duración de la bateria , claridad de sonido y sensación de que no lo llevaba puesto
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για SHB4385BK Auriculares de conexión inalámbrica con Bluetooth®
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για SHB4385BK Auriculares de conexión inalámbrica con Bluetooth®
Desgabe
29/07/2018
France
Bonne qualités sonore, mais des difficultés de maintient dans l'oreille
Un excellent rendu son, mais pas mal de problème au niveau du maintient dans l'oreille malgré le changement des embouts, pas facile de trouver celui qui va bien pour votre oreille car il y en a que trois (petit, moyen,grand) qui pour moi ne correspondent pas à ma morphologie d'oreille, dommage.
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για SHB4385BK Casque Bluetooth® sans fil
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για SHB4385BK Casque Bluetooth® sans fil
Freddie95
15/09/2019
United Kingdom
Right Earphone Really Quiet After Just Over One Month
Would not recommend these. After using them for just over a month the right earphone is now really quiet to the point where they are unusable (feels like I just have the left one in). Disappointing because I was enjoying using them in the short time they were functional.
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για SHB4385BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για SHB4385BK Wireless Bluetooth® headphones
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