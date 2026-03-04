ΠροϊόνταΥποστήριξη

Ο υγιεινός τρόπος ζωής ξεκινά εδώ. Εγγραφείτε και λάβετε αποκλειστικές προσφορές

2 χρόνια εγγύηση

Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς

Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε

Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών

Όλες οι σειρές

  • Υποστηρίζει τον μοναδικό ρυθμό με τον οποίο πίνει το μωρό σας
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Υποστηρίζει τον μοναδικό ρυθμό με τον οποίο πίνει το μωρό σας
  • Υποστηρίζει τον μοναδικό ρυθμό με τον οποίο πίνει το μωρό σας
  • Υποστηρίζει τον μοναδικό ρυθμό με τον οποίο πίνει το μωρό σας
  • Υποστηρίζει τον μοναδικό ρυθμό με τον οποίο πίνει το μωρό σας
  • Υποστηρίζει τον μοναδικό ρυθμό με τον οποίο πίνει το μωρό σας
  • Υποστηρίζει τον μοναδικό ρυθμό με τον οποίο πίνει το μωρό σας
  • Υποστηρίζει τον μοναδικό ρυθμό με τον οποίο πίνει το μωρό σας
  • Υποστηρίζει τον μοναδικό ρυθμό με τον οποίο πίνει το μωρό σας
  • Υποστηρίζει τον μοναδικό ρυθμό με τον οποίο πίνει το μωρό σας
  • Υποστηρίζει τον μοναδικό ρυθμό με τον οποίο πίνει το μωρό σας
  • Υποστηρίζει τον μοναδικό ρυθμό με τον οποίο πίνει το μωρό σας
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Υποστηρίζει τον μοναδικό ρυθμό με τον οποίο πίνει το μωρό σας
  • Υποστηρίζει τον μοναδικό ρυθμό με τον οποίο πίνει το μωρό σας
  • Υποστηρίζει τον μοναδικό ρυθμό με τον οποίο πίνει το μωρό σας
  • Υποστηρίζει τον μοναδικό ρυθμό με τον οποίο πίνει το μωρό σας
  • Υποστηρίζει τον μοναδικό ρυθμό με τον οποίο πίνει το μωρό σας
  • Υποστηρίζει τον μοναδικό ρυθμό με τον οποίο πίνει το μωρό σας
  • Υποστηρίζει τον μοναδικό ρυθμό με τον οποίο πίνει το μωρό σας
  • Υποστηρίζει τον μοναδικό ρυθμό με τον οποίο πίνει το μωρό σας
  • Υποστηρίζει τον μοναδικό ρυθμό με τον οποίο πίνει το μωρό σας
  • Υποστηρίζει τον μοναδικό ρυθμό με τον οποίο πίνει το μωρό σας

Philips Avent Natural ResponseΜπιμπερό κοάλα πλαστικό 260ml, 1 τεμάχιο

SCY903/67

4.7
| (382) Κριτικές | 97% χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν
Υποστηρίζει τον μοναδικό ρυθμό με τον οποίο πίνει το μωρό σας
Η θηλή Natural Response απελευθερώνει το γάλα μόνο όταν το μωρό πίνει ενεργά. Τα μωρά μπορούν να πιουν με τον δικό τους ρυθμό, όπως στο στήθος, επομένως μπορεί να συνδυαστεί εύκολα ο θηλασμός με το τάισμα με μπιμπερό. Είναι σημαντικό να βρείτε τη σωστή θηλή. Δείτε περισσότερες πληροφορίες παρακάτω.
Δείτε όλα τα οφέλη
ROW Philips Avent Nr1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [master-fc6671207bf9427eb2b7b27500eaec22] [com-mig]

επωνυμία που συνιστάται από τις μαμάδες παγκοσμίως1

Η θηλή που λειτουργεί όπως το στήθος κατά τον θηλασμό

Υποστηρίζει τον μοναδικό ρυθμό με τον οποίο πίνει το μωρό σας

  • 1 μπιμπερό κοάλα 260ml

  • Θηλή 1+ μήνες, ροής 3

  • Θηλή μέτριας ροής

  • 3-6m

Η θηλή απελευθερώνει γάλα μόνο όταν το μωρό πίνει

Η θηλή απελευθερώνει γάλα μόνο όταν το μωρό πίνει

Η θηλή Natural Response Nipple προσαρμόζεται στο φυσικό ρυθμό πρόσληψης τροφής του μωρού σας, διευκολύνοντας το συνδυασμό θηλασμού και ταΐσματος με μπιμπερό. Η θηλή διαθέτει μια μοναδική οπή που απελευθερώνει γάλα μόνο όταν το μωρό πίνει. Έτσι, όταν το μωρό διακόπτει για να καταπιεί και να αναπνεύσει, διακόπτεται και η ροή του γάλακτος.

Φυσικό πιάσιμο με θηλή σε σχήμα που μοιάζει με του γυναικείου στήθους

Φυσικό πιάσιμο με θηλή σε σχήμα που μοιάζει με του γυναικείου στήθους

Η φαρδιά, μαλακή και εύκαμπτη θηλή είναι ειδικά σχεδιασμένη ώστε να προσομοιάζει το σχήμα και την αίσθηση του γυναικείου στήθους, διευκολύνοντας το μωρό σας να πιάσει τη θηλή και να νιώσει άνετα.

Είναι σημαντικό να βρείτε τη σωστή θηλή

Είναι σημαντικό να βρείτε τη σωστή θηλή

Όλοι μαθαίνουμε με το δικό μας ρυθμό. Η ικανότητα του μωρού να πίνει από μπιμπερό είναι μια δεξιότητα και ορισμένα μωρά την αναπτύσσουν γρηγορότερα από άλλα. Γι’ αυτόν τον λόγο, ορισμένα μωρά μπορούν να επωφεληθούν αρχικά από τη θηλή "First Flow" (Θηλή 0) προτού προχωρήσουν στις θηλές Natural Response. Όταν το μωρό σας χρειάζεται περισσότερο από 20 λεπτά για να πιει 50 ml/1,7 oz χρησιμοποιώντας τις θηλές Natural Response, αλλάξτε στη θηλή "First Flow". Αν το μωρό σας παίζει με τη θηλή αντί να πίνει ή φαίνεται ανήσυχο, δοκιμάστε μια θηλή Natural Response με υψηλότερο ρυθμό ροής. Αν οι δυσκολίες στο τάισμα παραμένουν, συμβουλευτείτε έναν επαγγελματία υγείας.

Τεχνικές προδιαγραφές

Ζητήστε υποστήριξη για αυτό το προϊόν

Βρείτε συχνές ερωτήσεις, εγχειρίδια χρήστη, πληροφορίες ασφάλειας και συμβουλές

Κριτικές

Αυτές οι κριτικές υποβάλλονται σε διαχείριση από το Bazaarvoice και συμμορφώνονται με την Πολιτική Αυθεντικότητας του Bazaarvoice, που υποστηρίζεται από τεχνολογία καταπολέμησης της απάτης και ανθρώπινη ανάλυση. Λεπτομέρειες μπορείτε να βρείτε στη διεύθυνση
Οι απόψεις των πελατών με τη μορφή αξιολογήσεων προϊόντων και βαθμολογιών με αστέρια είναι χρήσιμες για όλους. Σας βοηθούν να μάθετε περισσότερα για το προϊόν και να λάβετε μια απόφαση αγοράς. Κάθε πελάτης που έχει αγοράσει ένα προϊόν online ή από κατάστημα μπορεί να υποβάλει κριτική

4.7

από 5

382

Κριτικές

97%

χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν

04/03/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Perfect teat!

My son recently started refusing bottles from a different brand but since using this bottle he has been drinking out of a bottle more frequently. The teat is more natural seeming and therefore easier for him to drink from. I love that it glows in the dark so it can be easily seen at nighttime. Its also super easy to disassemble and assemble again after washing and sterilising.

Πλεονεκτήματα

Glows in the dark, more natural teat, easy to disassemble and assemble

Μειονεκτήματα

Does not remove bubbles

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Natural Response Nighttime SCY903/81 Baby Bottle

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Natural Response Nighttime SCY903/81 Baby Bottle

28/02/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Absolutely worth it - a game-changer!

I’ve been using this Philips Avent Natural Response Nighttime baby bottle for a while now and honestly, it has completely transformed our evening and overnight feeding routine. From the thoughtful design to the baby-friendly features, it’s hands-down one of the best bottles we’ve used. What makes this bottle stand out is the gentle glow-in-the-dark ring, it’s subtle but perfect for night feeds. I no longer have to flip lights on or wake the whole household trying to find the bottle. It emits just enough light to see what I’m doing without disturbing baby’s sleep. The Natural Response teat only releases milk when baby is actively feeding, so there’s no constant flow or drips when your little one pauses. This feels far more natural than other bottles we’ve tried and makes the transition between breastfeeding and bottle feeding so much easier. It’s simple to assemble and clean, which is such a relief in the middle of a hectic day with a little one. Overall, this bottle is thoughtfully designed with both parents and babies in mind. Whether you’re combining breastfeeding and bottle feeding or just tackling those late-night top-ups, it does exactly what it promises and more. Absolutely worth the 5 stars!

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Natural Response Nighttime SCY903/81 Baby Bottle

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Natural Response Nighttime SCY903/81 Baby Bottle

17/02/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great

I absolutely love this Philips Avent baby bottle! The design is adorable with the cute little sloth illustration, which makes feeding time even more enjoyable. The bottle is lightweight, easy to hold, and has a comfortable shape that fits perfectly in my hand.

Πλεονεκτήματα

Feeding time made easier and sweeter with our favorite Philips Avent bottle. Comfortable, reliable, and perfect for little hands

Μειονεκτήματα

There is nothing.

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Natural Response Nighttime SCY903/81 Baby Bottle

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Natural Response Nighttime SCY903/81 Baby Bottle

Εγγραφείτε στο ενημερωτικό δελτίο της Philips για αποκλειστικές προσφορές

  • Προσφορές αποκλειστικά για μέλη.
  • Πρόωρη πρόσβαση στις προσφορές.
  • Συμβουλές για έναν υγιεινό τρόπο ζωής.

Θα ήθελα να λαμβάνω προωθητικές ενημερώσεις – με βάση τις προτιμήσεις και τη συμπεριφορά μου – για προϊόντα, υπηρεσίες, εκδηλώσεις και προσφορές της Philips. Μπορώ εύκολα να διαγραφώ οποιαδήποτε στιγμή!

  • Προσφορές αποκλειστικά για μέλη.
  • Πρόωρη πρόσβαση στις προσφορές.
  • Συμβουλές για έναν υγιεινό τρόπο ζωής.
Αποποιήσεις ευθύνης

  1. Βάσει διαδικτυακής έρευνας ικανοποίησης που διενεργήθηκε παγκοσμίως σε 10.109 χρήστες επωνυμιών και προϊόντων φροντίδας παιδιών για τη μητέρα και το παιδί το 2023. 

  1. 0% BPA, βάσει του κανονισμού 10/2011 της ΕΕ