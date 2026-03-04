2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών
1 μπλε μπιμπερό 260ml
Θηλή 1+ μήνες, ροής 3
Θηλή μέτριας ροής
3-6m
Η θηλή Natural Response Nipple προσαρμόζεται στο φυσικό ρυθμό πρόσληψης τροφής του μωρού σας, διευκολύνοντας το συνδυασμό θηλασμού και ταΐσματος με μπιμπερό. Η θηλή διαθέτει μια μοναδική οπή που απελευθερώνει γάλα μόνο όταν το μωρό πίνει. Έτσι, όταν το μωρό διακόπτει για να καταπιεί και να αναπνεύσει, διακόπτεται και η ροή του γάλακτος.
Η φαρδιά, μαλακή και εύκαμπτη θηλή είναι ειδικά σχεδιασμένη ώστε να προσομοιάζει το σχήμα και την αίσθηση του γυναικείου στήθους, διευκολύνοντας το μωρό σας να πιάσει τη θηλή και να νιώσει άνετα.
Όλοι μαθαίνουμε με το δικό μας ρυθμό. Η ικανότητα του μωρού να πίνει από μπιμπερό είναι μια δεξιότητα και ορισμένα μωρά την αναπτύσσουν γρηγορότερα από άλλα. Γι’ αυτόν τον λόγο, ορισμένα μωρά μπορούν να επωφεληθούν αρχικά από τη θηλή "First Flow" (Θηλή 0) προτού προχωρήσουν στις θηλές Natural Response. Όταν το μωρό σας χρειάζεται περισσότερο από 20 λεπτά για να πιει 50 ml/1,7 oz χρησιμοποιώντας τις θηλές Natural Response, αλλάξτε στη θηλή "First Flow". Αν το μωρό σας παίζει με τη θηλή αντί να πίνει ή φαίνεται ανήσυχο, δοκιμάστε μια θηλή Natural Response με υψηλότερο ρυθμό ροής. Αν οι δυσκολίες στο τάισμα παραμένουν, συμβουλευτείτε έναν επαγγελματία υγείας.
4.7
από 5
382
Κριτικές
97%
χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν
Lioness30
04/03/2026
United Kingdom
Μέρος της προώθησης
Perfect teat!
My son recently started refusing bottles from a different brand but since using this bottle he has been drinking out of a bottle more frequently. The teat is more natural seeming and therefore easier for him to drink from. I love that it glows in the dark so it can be easily seen at nighttime. Its also super easy to disassemble and assemble again after washing and sterilising.
Πλεονεκτήματα
Glows in the dark, more natural teat, easy to disassemble and assemble
Μειονεκτήματα
Does not remove bubbles
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Natural Response Nighttime SCY903/81 Baby Bottle
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Natural Response Nighttime SCY903/81 Baby Bottle
Poppy01927
28/02/2026
United Kingdom
Μέρος της προώθησης
Absolutely worth it - a game-changer!
I’ve been using this Philips Avent Natural Response Nighttime baby bottle for a while now and honestly, it has completely transformed our evening and overnight feeding routine. From the thoughtful design to the baby-friendly features, it’s hands-down one of the best bottles we’ve used. What makes this bottle stand out is the gentle glow-in-the-dark ring, it’s subtle but perfect for night feeds. I no longer have to flip lights on or wake the whole household trying to find the bottle. It emits just enough light to see what I’m doing without disturbing baby’s sleep. The Natural Response teat only releases milk when baby is actively feeding, so there’s no constant flow or drips when your little one pauses. This feels far more natural than other bottles we’ve tried and makes the transition between breastfeeding and bottle feeding so much easier. It’s simple to assemble and clean, which is such a relief in the middle of a hectic day with a little one. Overall, this bottle is thoughtfully designed with both parents and babies in mind. Whether you’re combining breastfeeding and bottle feeding or just tackling those late-night top-ups, it does exactly what it promises and more. Absolutely worth the 5 stars!
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Natural Response Nighttime SCY903/81 Baby Bottle
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Natural Response Nighttime SCY903/81 Baby Bottle
Emilyhena
17/02/2026
United Kingdom
Μέρος της προώθησης
Great
I absolutely love this Philips Avent baby bottle! The design is adorable with the cute little sloth illustration, which makes feeding time even more enjoyable. The bottle is lightweight, easy to hold, and has a comfortable shape that fits perfectly in my hand.
Πλεονεκτήματα
Feeding time made easier and sweeter with our favorite Philips Avent bottle. Comfortable, reliable, and perfect for little hands
Μειονεκτήματα
There is nothing.
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Natural Response Nighttime SCY903/81 Baby Bottle
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Natural Response Nighttime SCY903/81 Baby Bottle
Βάσει διαδικτυακής έρευνας ικανοποίησης που διενεργήθηκε παγκοσμίως σε 10.109 χρήστες επωνυμιών και προϊόντων φροντίδας παιδιών για τη μητέρα και το παιδί το 2023.
0% BPA, βάσει του κανονισμού 10/2011 της ΕΕ