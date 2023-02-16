2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών
Μη διαθέσιμο πλέον
4.7
από 5
228
Κριτικές
98%
χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν
Natashalouise24
16/02/2023
United Kingdom
Μέρος της προώθησης
Natural response
Love this bottle and so does my son, perfect sizing, easy to clean and sterilise . It's one of my favourite bottles out there, haven't got a bad thing to say about it to be honest.
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Natural Response SCY900 Bottle plastic 125ml, flow 2 teat, 1 piece
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Natural Response SCY900 Bottle plastic 125ml, flow 2 teat, 1 piece
Shiningpath
16/02/2023
United Kingdom
Μέρος της προώθησης
Great
This bottle is great, it's easy to use with a nice simple design. It's easy to clean and reassemble. Downside is that it is a bit small but it's fine if you have a small little baby.
Πλεονεκτήματα
Ease of using and cleaning
Μειονεκτήματα
Bit too small
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Natural Response SCY900 Bottle plastic 125ml, flow 2 teat, 1 piece
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Natural Response SCY900 Bottle plastic 125ml, flow 2 teat, 1 piece
Emmylouise15
10/02/2023
United Kingdom
Μέρος της προώθησης
Builds independence and easy to feed from bottle
I received this bottle in conjunction with Phillips to test them but this is my honest review. This bottle is perfect for us as my daughter doesn't drink too much so volume wise it's great. Also she can try and hold it herself promoting independence. Good size and easy to read when logging what's been drunk. Perfect to put in my changing bag for on. The move as it doesn't take up too much space and nice and easy to clean
Πλεονεκτήματα
Easy to clean, child can try to hold.
Μειονεκτήματα
None for this bottle
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Natural Response SCY900 Bottle plastic 125ml, flow 2 teat, 1 piece
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Natural Response SCY900 Bottle plastic 125ml, flow 2 teat, 1 piece