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Philips AventSCY900/00 Natural baby bottle

SCY900/00

4.7
| (228) Κριτικές | 98% χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν
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Κριτικές

Αυτές οι κριτικές υποβάλλονται σε διαχείριση από το Bazaarvoice και συμμορφώνονται με την Πολιτική Αυθεντικότητας του Bazaarvoice, που υποστηρίζεται από τεχνολογία καταπολέμησης της απάτης και ανθρώπινη ανάλυση. Λεπτομέρειες μπορείτε να βρείτε στη διεύθυνση
Οι απόψεις των πελατών με τη μορφή αξιολογήσεων προϊόντων και βαθμολογιών με αστέρια είναι χρήσιμες για όλους. Σας βοηθούν να μάθετε περισσότερα για το προϊόν και να λάβετε μια απόφαση αγοράς. Κάθε πελάτης που έχει αγοράσει ένα προϊόν online ή από κατάστημα μπορεί να υποβάλει κριτική

4.7

από 5

228

Κριτικές

98%

χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν

16/02/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Natural response

Love this bottle and so does my son, perfect sizing, easy to clean and sterilise . It's one of my favourite bottles out there, haven't got a bad thing to say about it to be honest.

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Natural Response SCY900 Bottle plastic 125ml, flow 2 teat, 1 piece

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Natural Response SCY900 Bottle plastic 125ml, flow 2 teat, 1 piece

16/02/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great

This bottle is great, it's easy to use with a nice simple design. It's easy to clean and reassemble. Downside is that it is a bit small but it's fine if you have a small little baby.

Πλεονεκτήματα

Ease of using and cleaning

Μειονεκτήματα

Bit too small

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Natural Response SCY900 Bottle plastic 125ml, flow 2 teat, 1 piece

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Natural Response SCY900 Bottle plastic 125ml, flow 2 teat, 1 piece

10/02/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Builds independence and easy to feed from bottle

I received this bottle in conjunction with Phillips to test them but this is my honest review. This bottle is perfect for us as my daughter doesn't drink too much so volume wise it's great. Also she can try and hold it herself promoting independence. Good size and easy to read when logging what's been drunk. Perfect to put in my changing bag for on. The move as it doesn't take up too much space and nice and easy to clean

Πλεονεκτήματα

Easy to clean, child can try to hold.

Μειονεκτήματα

None for this bottle

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Natural Response SCY900 Bottle plastic 125ml, flow 2 teat, 1 piece

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Natural Response SCY900 Bottle plastic 125ml, flow 2 teat, 1 piece

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