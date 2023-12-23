2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών
1 μπιμπερό
9oz/260ml
Θηλή μέτριας ροής
3-6m
Η φαρδιά, μαλακή και εύκαμπτη θηλή είναι ειδικά σχεδιασμένη ώστε να προσομοιάζει το σχήμα και την αίσθηση του γυναικείου στήθους, διευκολύνοντας το μωρό σας να πιάσει τη θηλή και να νιώσει άνετα.
Η θηλή Natural Response προσαρμόζεται στον φυσικό ρυθμό πρόσληψης τροφής του μωρού σας, διευκολύνοντας το συνδυασμό θηλασμού και ταΐσματος με μπιμπερό. Η θηλή διαθέτει μια μοναδική οπή που απελευθερώνει γάλα μόνο όταν το μωρό πίνει ενεργά. Έτσι, όταν το μωρό διακόπτει για να καταπιεί και να αναπνεύσει, διακόπτεται και η ροή του γάλακτος.
Όλοι μαθαίνουμε με τον δικό μας ρυθμό. Η ικανότητα του μωρού να πίνει από μπιμπερό είναι μια δεξιότητα και ορισμένα μωρά την αναπτύσσουν γρηγορότερα από άλλα. Γι’ αυτόν τον λόγο, ορισμένα μωρά μπορούν να επωφεληθούν αρχικά από τη θηλή "First Flow" (Θηλή 0) προτού προχωρήσουν στις θηλές Natural Response. Όταν το μωρό σας χρειάζεται περισσότερο από 20 λεπτά για να πιει 50 ml/1,7 oz χρησιμοποιώντας τις θηλές Natural Response, αλλάξτε στη θηλή "First Flow". Αν το μωρό σας παίζει με τη θηλή αντί να πίνει ή φαίνεται ανήσυχο, δοκιμάστε μια θηλή Natural Response με υψηλότερο ρυθμό ροής. Αν οι δυσκολίες στο τάισμα παραμένουν, συμβουλευτείτε έναν επαγγελματία υγείας.
Μάθετε για τις αξιολογήσεις προϊόντων
4.7
από 5
232
Κριτικές
97%
97 χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν
SJES666
23/12/2023
United Kingdom
Μέρος της προώθησης
Absolutely amazing!
Really brilliant bottle completely different to what I'm used to. Easy for baby to take to and didn't have any issues. Easynto clean. Overall really impressed.
Πλεονεκτήματα
Easy to clean. Easy for baby to take.
Μειονεκτήματα
None
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Natural Response SCY673/01 Bottle Air Free Vent 260ml, flow 3 teat, 1 piece
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Natural Response SCY673/01 Bottle Air Free Vent 260ml, flow 3 teat, 1 piece
anita777
20/12/2023
United Kingdom
Μέρος της προώθησης
This is the best bottle I've had so far.
I decided to try the Anti-Colic bottle with AirFree vent from Philips Avent after becoming frustrated with all the bottles I had up to that point. Being a first-time mom, I wasn't sure which bottle to buy or why. I hadn't grasped the differences between bottles and the variations based on a baby's age. It was a learning process for me. Up to that point, I randomly purchased two glass bottles with the wrong lids for a newborn. A friend gave me another bottle from a well-known baby brand in the UK, and I received a whole set of bottles, including a breast pump, from my sister in Germany. These were from a reputable and expensive brand. Despite being designed to be similar to the breast with a good flow, my newborn struggled with them. The flow was too fast, and the lids alone had three different parts, making it complicated for me to reassemble them after sterilization. Then, I discovered the Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle with AirFree vent for Natural Response, and hurray! What a big difference! It arrived just in time when the baby was around 1.5 months old. Not only does this bottle look great and more luxurious than my other bottles, but it also made feeding times with the baby much more enjoyable. Until then, I didn't know what it meant to enjoy feeding my baby. I was still struggling to breastfeed directly, and using other bottles wasn't working well either. I was frustrated, wondering why everyone else seemed to find it easier to feed their babies. This bottle changed my perspective on bottles. Not only is it truly like the breast, but it also doesn't have hundreds of parts. It consists of only three parts plus the lid cover (the lid is almost just one part!). That's it! The parts are easy to clean and sterilize, and even easier to put back together for the next use. I no longer saw my baby coughing milk due to a too-quick flow, and feeding time became tear-free. Since discovering these Philips Avent bottles, I haven't looked back. The baby is now approaching 5 months old, and I've bought four more bottles with the correct flow for her age. Everyone in the baby massage group already knows about my Philips Avent bottle. That's how well it has worked for us. I highly recommend trying this bottle. I'm confident you won't regret it.
Πλεονεκτήματα
great design, looks attractive to the eye, looks more luxurious to other bottles, has a nice “aerodynamic” design, easy to clean and put back together, easy to carry everywhere around.
Μειονεκτήματα
The only con I could give to that bottle is the fact that it is made out of plastic and will one day contribute to the already huge plastic pollution of fields and waters. I wish better alternatives will come out in the future, when it comes to the material of baby bottles.
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Natural Response SCY673/01 Bottle Air Free Vent 260ml, flow 3 teat, 1 piece
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Natural Response SCY673/01 Bottle Air Free Vent 260ml, flow 3 teat, 1 piece
Liddles
19/12/2023
United Kingdom
Μέρος της προώθησης
The perfect Bottle for breastfed babies
I am overjoyed to share my incredibly positive experience with the Philips Avent Natural Flow bottles. As a parent, finding the right bottle can be a daunting task, but these bottles have been a game-changer for us. My daughter, who was previously resistant to bottles, embraced the Philips Avent with open arms. The unique design is a standout feature – the entire nipple fills with milk, ensuring a more natural and comfortable feeding experience while significantly reducing the intake of air. Having tried various anti-colic bottles that proved ineffective, discovering the Philips Avent was a breath of fresh air. The reduction in air swallowed has noticeably eased my daughter's discomfort, making feeding times a joy for both of us. What's even more impressive is the absence of nipple confusion. Transitioning between breast and bottle has been seamless, thanks to the thoughtful design of these bottles. Philips Avent Natural Flow bottles have truly exceeded my expectations, providing a reliable and enjoyable solution for feeding my precious one. I wholeheartedly recommend them to fellow parents seeking a superior bottle-feeding experience. I just wish I had found them earlier!
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Natural Response SCY673/01 Bottle Air Free Vent 260ml, flow 3 teat, 1 piece
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Natural Response SCY673/01 Bottle Air Free Vent 260ml, flow 3 teat, 1 piece
Βάσει διαδικτυακής έρευνας ικανοποίησης που διενεργήθηκε παγκοσμίως σε 10.109 χρήστες επωνυμιών και προϊόντων φροντίδας παιδιών για τη μητέρα και το παιδί το 2023.
Η θηλή Natural Response απελευθερώνει γάλα μόνο όταν το μωρό πίνει ενεργά. Τα μωρά πίνουν, καταπίνουν και αναπνέουν με το δικό τους φυσιολογικό ρυθμό, όπως κατά τον θηλασμό