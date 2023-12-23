I decided to try the Anti-Colic bottle with AirFree vent from Philips Avent after becoming frustrated with all the bottles I had up to that point. Being a first-time mom, I wasn't sure which bottle to buy or why. I hadn't grasped the differences between bottles and the variations based on a baby's age. It was a learning process for me. Up to that point, I randomly purchased two glass bottles with the wrong lids for a newborn. A friend gave me another bottle from a well-known baby brand in the UK, and I received a whole set of bottles, including a breast pump, from my sister in Germany. These were from a reputable and expensive brand. Despite being designed to be similar to the breast with a good flow, my newborn struggled with them. The flow was too fast, and the lids alone had three different parts, making it complicated for me to reassemble them after sterilization. Then, I discovered the Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle with AirFree vent for Natural Response, and hurray! What a big difference! It arrived just in time when the baby was around 1.5 months old. Not only does this bottle look great and more luxurious than my other bottles, but it also made feeding times with the baby much more enjoyable. Until then, I didn't know what it meant to enjoy feeding my baby. I was still struggling to breastfeed directly, and using other bottles wasn't working well either. I was frustrated, wondering why everyone else seemed to find it easier to feed their babies. This bottle changed my perspective on bottles. Not only is it truly like the breast, but it also doesn't have hundreds of parts. It consists of only three parts plus the lid cover (the lid is almost just one part!). That's it! The parts are easy to clean and sterilize, and even easier to put back together for the next use. I no longer saw my baby coughing milk due to a too-quick flow, and feeding time became tear-free. Since discovering these Philips Avent bottles, I haven't looked back. The baby is now approaching 5 months old, and I've bought four more bottles with the correct flow for her age. Everyone in the baby massage group already knows about my Philips Avent bottle. That's how well it has worked for us. I highly recommend trying this bottle. I'm confident you won't regret it.