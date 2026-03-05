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Όλες οι σειρές

  • Υποστηρίζει τον μοναδικό ρυθμό με τον οποίο πίνει το μωρό σας
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  • Υποστηρίζει τον μοναδικό ρυθμό με τον οποίο πίνει το μωρό σας
  • Υποστηρίζει τον μοναδικό ρυθμό με τον οποίο πίνει το μωρό σας
  • Υποστηρίζει τον μοναδικό ρυθμό με τον οποίο πίνει το μωρό σας
  • Υποστηρίζει τον μοναδικό ρυθμό με τον οποίο πίνει το μωρό σας
  • Υποστηρίζει τον μοναδικό ρυθμό με τον οποίο πίνει το μωρό σας
  • Υποστηρίζει τον μοναδικό ρυθμό με τον οποίο πίνει το μωρό σας
  • Υποστηρίζει τον μοναδικό ρυθμό με τον οποίο πίνει το μωρό σας
  • Υποστηρίζει τον μοναδικό ρυθμό με τον οποίο πίνει το μωρό σας
  • Υποστηρίζει τον μοναδικό ρυθμό με τον οποίο πίνει το μωρό σας
  • Υποστηρίζει τον μοναδικό ρυθμό με τον οποίο πίνει το μωρό σας
  • Υποστηρίζει τον μοναδικό ρυθμό με τον οποίο πίνει το μωρό σας
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Υποστηρίζει τον μοναδικό ρυθμό με τον οποίο πίνει το μωρό σας
  • Υποστηρίζει τον μοναδικό ρυθμό με τον οποίο πίνει το μωρό σας
  • Υποστηρίζει τον μοναδικό ρυθμό με τον οποίο πίνει το μωρό σας
  • Υποστηρίζει τον μοναδικό ρυθμό με τον οποίο πίνει το μωρό σας
  • Υποστηρίζει τον μοναδικό ρυθμό με τον οποίο πίνει το μωρό σας
  • Υποστηρίζει τον μοναδικό ρυθμό με τον οποίο πίνει το μωρό σας
  • Υποστηρίζει τον μοναδικό ρυθμό με τον οποίο πίνει το μωρό σας
  • Υποστηρίζει τον μοναδικό ρυθμό με τον οποίο πίνει το μωρό σας
  • Υποστηρίζει τον μοναδικό ρυθμό με τον οποίο πίνει το μωρό σας
  • Υποστηρίζει τον μοναδικό ρυθμό με τον οποίο πίνει το μωρό σας

Philips Avent Natural Response Nighttime SetΒρεφικό σετ δώρου

SCD838/17

4.8
| (204) Κριτικές | 100% χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν
Υποστηρίζει τον μοναδικό ρυθμό με τον οποίο πίνει το μωρό σας
Το ιδανικό σετ δώρου για τάισμα και χαλάρωση του μωρού σας, με υπέροχα χρώματα. Με τη θηλή Natural Response, τα μωρά μπορούν να πίνουν με το δικό τους ρυθμό, όπως ακριβώς κατά το θηλασμό, διευκολύνοντας το συνδυασμό θηλασμού και ταΐσματος με μπιμπερό.
Δείτε όλα τα οφέλη
ROW Philips Avent Nr1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [master-fc6671207bf9427eb2b7b27500eaec22] [com-mig]

επωνυμία που συνιστάται από τις μαμάδες παγκοσμίως1

Η θηλή που λειτουργεί όπως το στήθος κατά τον θηλασμό

Υποστηρίζει τον μοναδικό ρυθμό με τον οποίο πίνει το μωρό σας

  • 1 μπιμπερό

  • 260 ml/9 oz

  • πιπίλα ultra soft

Η θηλή απελευθερώνει γάλα μόνο όταν το μωρό πίνει

Η θηλή απελευθερώνει γάλα μόνο όταν το μωρό πίνει

Η θηλή Natural Response Nipple προσαρμόζεται στο φυσικό ρυθμό πρόσληψης τροφής του μωρού σας, διευκολύνοντας το συνδυασμό θηλασμού και ταΐσματος με μπιμπερό. Η θηλή διαθέτει μια μοναδική οπή που απελευθερώνει γάλα μόνο όταν το μωρό πίνει. Έτσι, όταν το μωρό διακόπτει για να καταπιεί και να αναπνεύσει, διακόπτεται και η ροή του γάλακτος.

Φυσικό πιάσιμο με θηλή σε σχήμα που μοιάζει με του γυναικείου στήθους

Φυσικό πιάσιμο με θηλή σε σχήμα που μοιάζει με του γυναικείου στήθους

Η φαρδιά, μαλακή και εύκαμπτη θηλή είναι ειδικά σχεδιασμένη ώστε να προσομοιάζει το σχήμα και την αίσθηση του γυναικείου στήθους, διευκολύνοντας το μωρό σας να πιάσει τη θηλή και να νιώσει άνετα.

Είναι σημαντικό να βρείτε τη σωστή θηλή

Είναι σημαντικό να βρείτε τη σωστή θηλή

Όλοι μαθαίνουμε με το δικό μας ρυθμό. Η ικανότητα του μωρού να πίνει από μπιμπερό είναι μια δεξιότητα και ορισμένα μωρά την αναπτύσσουν γρηγορότερα από άλλα. Γι’ αυτόν τον λόγο, ορισμένα μωρά μπορούν να επωφεληθούν αρχικά από τη θηλή "First Flow" (Θηλή 0) προτού προχωρήσουν στις θηλές Natural Response. Όταν το μωρό σας χρειάζεται περισσότερο από 20 λεπτά για να πιει 50 ml/1,7 oz χρησιμοποιώντας τις θηλές Natural Response, αλλάξτε στη θηλή "First Flow". Αν το μωρό σας παίζει με τη θηλή αντί να πίνει ή φαίνεται ανήσυχο, δοκιμάστε μια θηλή Natural Response με υψηλότερο ρυθμό ροής. Αν οι δυσκολίες στο τάισμα παραμένουν, συμβουλευτείτε έναν επαγγελματία υγείας.

Τεχνικές προδιαγραφές

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Κριτικές

Αυτές οι κριτικές υποβάλλονται σε διαχείριση από το Bazaarvoice και συμμορφώνονται με την Πολιτική Αυθεντικότητας του Bazaarvoice, που υποστηρίζεται από τεχνολογία καταπολέμησης της απάτης και ανθρώπινη ανάλυση. Λεπτομέρειες μπορείτε να βρείτε στη διεύθυνση
Οι απόψεις των πελατών με τη μορφή αξιολογήσεων προϊόντων και βαθμολογιών με αστέρια είναι χρήσιμες για όλους. Σας βοηθούν να μάθετε περισσότερα για το προϊόν και να λάβετε μια απόφαση αγοράς. Κάθε πελάτης που έχει αγοράσει ένα προϊόν online ή από κατάστημα μπορεί να υποβάλει κριτική

4.8

από 5

204

Κριτικές

100%

χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν

2
1

05/03/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

My grandson loved this baby bottle,

The flow was perfect, The glow in the dark made it look nice at night. My grandson loved it.

Πλεονεκτήματα

Was a very good quality bottle

Μειονεκτήματα

Wouldn’t fit in the steriliser

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Natural Response Nighttime Set SCD838/17 Baby Gift Set

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Natural Response Nighttime Set SCD838/17 Baby Gift Set

17/02/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great bottle for combi feeding

The Philips Avent Natural response bottle has been by far the best bottle we have tried since introducing combi feeding. After trialling a number of different brands this has been the best and the only one my daughter has taken to with ease. Love the fact the teat supports baby’s own drinking rhythm so it’s not too slow/fast and mimics breast feeding. My daughter has had no issues with latching unlike with some other brands as designed with breast like shape teat. Love the glow in the dark feature makes those nighttime feeds super easy to locate bottle and dummy without having to turn on the lights. Also no spillages or drips which is also great. Overall a very good bottle for those looking to introduce combi feeding or even switching from breast to bottle feeding. Will continue to purchase Philips Avent range and recommend to friends and family!

Πλεονεκτήματα

Breast shaped teat, supports baby’s drinking rhythm, glows in the dark

Μειονεκτήματα

Nothing

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Natural Response Nighttime Set SCD838/17 Baby Gift Set

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Natural Response Nighttime Set SCD838/17 Baby Gift Set

11/02/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Natural Response Bottle

I’ve been using the Philips baby bottle and honestly, it’s one that actually works with my baby’s natural drinking rhythm. The milk only flows when my baby actively sucks, just like breastfeeding. That made the transition between breast and bottle so much smoother for us. I was really worried about nipple confusion at first, but this bottle made combining breast and bottle feeding feel almost effortless. The breast-shaped teat also helps with a natural latch, the bottle itself is easy to hold, and I like that it’s BPA-free. It also seems gentle on my baby’s tummy — we’ve had fewer issues with gas, which I think is thanks to the venting system. One thing I’d say is that you do need to be patient at the beginning while your baby adjusts to the new teat, and it’s important to choose the right flow for your baby’s age and preference. Overall, I’m really happy with this set. It feels well-designed and practical. I’d definitely recommend it to parents who want an easier way to combine breastfeeding and bottle feeding without stress.

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Natural Response Nighttime Set SCD838/17 Baby Gift Set

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Natural Response Nighttime Set SCD838/17 Baby Gift Set

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Αποποιήσεις ευθύνης

  1. Βάσει διαδικτυακής έρευνας ικανοποίησης που διενεργήθηκε παγκοσμίως σε 10.109 χρήστες επωνυμιών και προϊόντων φροντίδας παιδιών για τη μητέρα και το παιδί το 2023. 

  1. 0% BPA, βάσει του κανονισμού 10/2011 της ΕΕ