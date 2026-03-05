2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών
1 μπιμπερό
260 ml/9 oz
πιπίλα ultra soft
Η θηλή Natural Response Nipple προσαρμόζεται στο φυσικό ρυθμό πρόσληψης τροφής του μωρού σας, διευκολύνοντας το συνδυασμό θηλασμού και ταΐσματος με μπιμπερό. Η θηλή διαθέτει μια μοναδική οπή που απελευθερώνει γάλα μόνο όταν το μωρό πίνει. Έτσι, όταν το μωρό διακόπτει για να καταπιεί και να αναπνεύσει, διακόπτεται και η ροή του γάλακτος.
Η φαρδιά, μαλακή και εύκαμπτη θηλή είναι ειδικά σχεδιασμένη ώστε να προσομοιάζει το σχήμα και την αίσθηση του γυναικείου στήθους, διευκολύνοντας το μωρό σας να πιάσει τη θηλή και να νιώσει άνετα.
Όλοι μαθαίνουμε με το δικό μας ρυθμό. Η ικανότητα του μωρού να πίνει από μπιμπερό είναι μια δεξιότητα και ορισμένα μωρά την αναπτύσσουν γρηγορότερα από άλλα. Γι’ αυτόν τον λόγο, ορισμένα μωρά μπορούν να επωφεληθούν αρχικά από τη θηλή "First Flow" (Θηλή 0) προτού προχωρήσουν στις θηλές Natural Response. Όταν το μωρό σας χρειάζεται περισσότερο από 20 λεπτά για να πιει 50 ml/1,7 oz χρησιμοποιώντας τις θηλές Natural Response, αλλάξτε στη θηλή "First Flow". Αν το μωρό σας παίζει με τη θηλή αντί να πίνει ή φαίνεται ανήσυχο, δοκιμάστε μια θηλή Natural Response με υψηλότερο ρυθμό ροής. Αν οι δυσκολίες στο τάισμα παραμένουν, συμβουλευτείτε έναν επαγγελματία υγείας.
4.8
από 5
204
Κριτικές
100%
χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν
Shazzie786
05/03/2026
United Kingdom
Μέρος της προώθησης
My grandson loved this baby bottle,
The flow was perfect, The glow in the dark made it look nice at night. My grandson loved it.
Πλεονεκτήματα
Was a very good quality bottle
Μειονεκτήματα
Wouldn’t fit in the steriliser
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Natural Response Nighttime Set SCD838/17 Baby Gift Set
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Natural Response Nighttime Set SCD838/17 Baby Gift Set
Ceej
17/02/2026
United Kingdom
Μέρος της προώθησης
Great bottle for combi feeding
The Philips Avent Natural response bottle has been by far the best bottle we have tried since introducing combi feeding. After trialling a number of different brands this has been the best and the only one my daughter has taken to with ease. Love the fact the teat supports baby’s own drinking rhythm so it’s not too slow/fast and mimics breast feeding. My daughter has had no issues with latching unlike with some other brands as designed with breast like shape teat. Love the glow in the dark feature makes those nighttime feeds super easy to locate bottle and dummy without having to turn on the lights. Also no spillages or drips which is also great. Overall a very good bottle for those looking to introduce combi feeding or even switching from breast to bottle feeding. Will continue to purchase Philips Avent range and recommend to friends and family!
Πλεονεκτήματα
Breast shaped teat, supports baby’s drinking rhythm, glows in the dark
Μειονεκτήματα
Nothing
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Natural Response Nighttime Set SCD838/17 Baby Gift Set
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Natural Response Nighttime Set SCD838/17 Baby Gift Set
Irina R
11/02/2026
United Kingdom
Μέρος της προώθησης
Natural Response Bottle
I’ve been using the Philips baby bottle and honestly, it’s one that actually works with my baby’s natural drinking rhythm. The milk only flows when my baby actively sucks, just like breastfeeding. That made the transition between breast and bottle so much smoother for us. I was really worried about nipple confusion at first, but this bottle made combining breast and bottle feeding feel almost effortless. The breast-shaped teat also helps with a natural latch, the bottle itself is easy to hold, and I like that it’s BPA-free. It also seems gentle on my baby’s tummy — we’ve had fewer issues with gas, which I think is thanks to the venting system. One thing I’d say is that you do need to be patient at the beginning while your baby adjusts to the new teat, and it’s important to choose the right flow for your baby’s age and preference. Overall, I’m really happy with this set. It feels well-designed and practical. I’d definitely recommend it to parents who want an easier way to combine breastfeeding and bottle feeding without stress.
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Natural Response Nighttime Set SCD838/17 Baby Gift Set
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Natural Response Nighttime Set SCD838/17 Baby Gift Set
Βάσει διαδικτυακής έρευνας ικανοποίησης που διενεργήθηκε παγκοσμίως σε 10.109 χρήστες επωνυμιών και προϊόντων φροντίδας παιδιών για τη μητέρα και το παιδί το 2023.
0% BPA, βάσει του κανονισμού 10/2011 της ΕΕ