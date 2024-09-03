2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών
4 μπιμπερό
Βούρτσα καθαρισμού μπιμπερό
Πιπίλα ultra soft
Η θηλή Natural Response Nipple προσαρμόζεται στο φυσικό ρυθμό πρόσληψης τροφής του μωρού σας, διευκολύνοντας το συνδυασμό θηλασμού και ταΐσματος με μπιμπερό. Η θηλή διαθέτει μια μοναδική οπή που απελευθερώνει γάλα μόνο όταν το μωρό πίνει. Έτσι, όταν το μωρό διακόπτει για να καταπιεί και να αναπνεύσει, διακόπτεται και η ροή του γάλακτος.
Κάθε μωρό έχει τον δικό του ρυθμό όσον αφορά το τάισμα και την ανάπτυξη. Σχεδιάσαμε ένα φάσμα ρυθμών ροής, έτσι ώστε να βρείτε αυτόν που είναι ιδανικός για το μωρό σας και να εξατομικεύσετε το μπιμπερό του. Όλες οι θηλές Natural Response είναι κατασκευασμένες από μαλακή σιλικόνη.
Πραγματοποιήσαμε μετάβαση σε ένα σύστημα ροής με βάση τον ρυθμό. Ξεκινήστε με τη θηλή που συνοδεύει το μπιμπερό. Αν το γάλα διαρρέει από το στόμα του μωρού ή το μωρό ξεροκαταπίνει, δοκιμάστε μικρότερη ροή. Αν το μωρό παίζει με τη θηλή και δεν πίνει ή φαίνεται απογοητευμένο, δοκιμάστε μεγαλύτερη ροή. Καθώς κάνουμε αυτήν την ενημέρωση, μπορεί να λάβετε οποιοδήποτε στυλ πακέτου.
4.7
από 5
66
Κριτικές
95%
χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν
Staceylou
03/09/2024
United Kingdom
Μέρος της προώθησης
Brillant features you wouldn’t want anything else
Brillant I thought it was just going to be a camera but it plays songs and settles the children. Perfect view and clear if your going to get a baby monitor this is what you need
Πλεονεκτήματα
Brillant
Μειονεκτήματα
Can’t fault
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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Natural Response SCD657 Bottle (plastic Air Free Vent) giftset for newborns
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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Natural Response SCD657 Bottle (plastic Air Free Vent) giftset for newborns
Kirstlou94
29/08/2024
United Kingdom
Μέρος της προώθησης
Great bottles!
I had the same brand with my first born as my newborn now, and they are still just as good as they were 10 years ago. My baby loves them, she drinks out from them very comfortably havent had any issus with colic as of yet and shes 1 half months old now. She loves the dummy also! The bottle cleaner has also really come in handy cleaning the bottles, it isnt the best of brushes as still get residue ive noticed but bit more scrubbing and nice and clean. Great size bottles for newborn and few months older, differentflow teets also. Overall very happy with the bottles.
Πλεονεκτήματα
Great for colic. Bottles the best and dummy is perfect!
Μειονεκτήματα
Not the best brush.
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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Natural Response SCD657 Bottle (plastic Air Free Vent) giftset for newborns
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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Natural Response SCD657 Bottle (plastic Air Free Vent) giftset for newborns
Crodo
29/08/2024
United Kingdom
Μέρος της προώθησης
Baby gift set is a perfect start
Hello Phillips Tester Team, we want to express our heartfelt thanks for allowing us to be a part of this experience and for sharing your wonderful products with us. Regarding the Baby Gift Set, we find the presentation to be delightful, making it a wonderful start to our parenting journey. The bottles come with clear instructions for first-time use and care between uses, which is very helpful. The included brush is a great tool to ensure the bottles are thoroughly cleaned before sterilization. Our baby seems to have no trouble transitioning between the bottle and breastfeeding, which is such a relief for us, as we were concerned about this preference. The bottles are easy to clean, show no signs of staining, and appear to be quite durable. The variety of sizes is perfect for different needs. We were pleasantly surprised by the dummy as well! We would love to continue participating in any future testing programs you may have. Thank you once again! Best, Carlos and Ewe.
Πλεονεκτήματα
Easy to clean, child love it, happy wife :)
Μειονεκτήματα
None
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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Natural Response SCD657 Bottle (plastic Air Free Vent) giftset for newborns
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Natural Response SCD657 Bottle (plastic Air Free Vent) giftset for newborns
Βάσει διαδικτυακής έρευνας ικανοποίησης που διενεργήθηκε παγκοσμίως σε 10.109 χρήστες επωνυμιών και προϊόντων φροντίδας παιδιών για τη μητέρα και το παιδί το 2023.
Η θηλή Natural Response απελευθερώνει γάλα μόνο όταν το μωρό πίνει. Τα μωρά πίνουν, καταπίνουν και αναπνέουν με το δικό τους φυσιολογικό ρυθμό, όπως κατά το θηλασμό.