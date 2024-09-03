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  • Ροή γάλακτος όπως στο θηλασμό, που μειώνει τα προβλήματα
  • Ροή γάλακτος όπως στο θηλασμό, που μειώνει τα προβλήματα
  • Ροή γάλακτος όπως στο θηλασμό, που μειώνει τα προβλήματα
  • Ροή γάλακτος όπως στο θηλασμό, που μειώνει τα προβλήματα
  • Ροή γάλακτος όπως στο θηλασμό, που μειώνει τα προβλήματα
  • Ροή γάλακτος όπως στο θηλασμό, που μειώνει τα προβλήματα
  • Ροή γάλακτος όπως στο θηλασμό, που μειώνει τα προβλήματα
  • Ροή γάλακτος όπως στο θηλασμό, που μειώνει τα προβλήματα
  • Ροή γάλακτος όπως στο θηλασμό, που μειώνει τα προβλήματα
  • Ροή γάλακτος όπως στο θηλασμό, που μειώνει τα προβλήματα
  • Ροή γάλακτος όπως στο θηλασμό, που μειώνει τα προβλήματα
  • Ροή γάλακτος όπως στο θηλασμό, που μειώνει τα προβλήματα
  • Ροή γάλακτος όπως στο θηλασμό, που μειώνει τα προβλήματα
  • Ροή γάλακτος όπως στο θηλασμό, που μειώνει τα προβλήματα
  • Ροή γάλακτος όπως στο θηλασμό, που μειώνει τα προβλήματα
  • Ροή γάλακτος όπως στο θηλασμό, που μειώνει τα προβλήματα
  • Ροή γάλακτος όπως στο θηλασμό, που μειώνει τα προβλήματα
  • Ροή γάλακτος όπως στο θηλασμό, που μειώνει τα προβλήματα
  • Ροή γάλακτος όπως στο θηλασμό, που μειώνει τα προβλήματα
  • Ροή γάλακτος όπως στο θηλασμό, που μειώνει τα προβλήματα
  • Ροή γάλακτος όπως στο θηλασμό, που μειώνει τα προβλήματα
  • Ροή γάλακτος όπως στο θηλασμό, που μειώνει τα προβλήματα
  • Ροή γάλακτος όπως στο θηλασμό, που μειώνει τα προβλήματα
  • Ροή γάλακτος όπως στο θηλασμό, που μειώνει τα προβλήματα

Philips Avent Natural ResponseΒρεφικό σετ δώρου

SCD657/11

4.7
| (66) Κριτικές | 95% χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν
Ροή γάλακτος όπως στο θηλασμό, που μειώνει τα προβλήματα
Προσφέρει ήρεμο και άνετο τάισμα. Η θηλή Natural Response υποστηρίζει το μοναδικό ρυθμό του μωρού, ενώ η βαλβίδα AirFree έχει σχεδιαστεί για επιπλέον προστασία από κολικούς, αέρια και παλινδρόμηση. Η χρήση της σωστής θηλής είναι πολύ σημαντική. Δείτε περισσότερα παρακάτω.
Δείτε όλα τα οφέλη
ROW Philips Avent Nr1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [master-fc6671207bf9427eb2b7b27500eaec22] [com-mig]

επωνυμία που συνιστάται από τις μαμάδες παγκοσμίως1

Η θηλή που λειτουργεί όπως το στήθος κατά τον θηλασμό*

Ροή γάλακτος όπως στο θηλασμό, που μειώνει τα προβλήματα

  • 4 μπιμπερό

  • Βούρτσα καθαρισμού μπιμπερό

  • Πιπίλα ultra soft

Η θηλή απελευθερώνει γάλα μόνο όταν το μωρό πίνει

Η θηλή απελευθερώνει γάλα μόνο όταν το μωρό πίνει

Η θηλή Natural Response Nipple προσαρμόζεται στο φυσικό ρυθμό πρόσληψης τροφής του μωρού σας, διευκολύνοντας το συνδυασμό θηλασμού και ταΐσματος με μπιμπερό. Η θηλή διαθέτει μια μοναδική οπή που απελευθερώνει γάλα μόνο όταν το μωρό πίνει. Έτσι, όταν το μωρό διακόπτει για να καταπιεί και να αναπνεύσει, διακόπτεται και η ροή του γάλακτος.

Επιλέξτε τη σωστή ροή γάλακτος για το μωρό σας

Επιλέξτε τη σωστή ροή γάλακτος για το μωρό σας

Κάθε μωρό έχει τον δικό του ρυθμό όσον αφορά το τάισμα και την ανάπτυξη. Σχεδιάσαμε ένα φάσμα ρυθμών ροής, έτσι ώστε να βρείτε αυτόν που είναι ιδανικός για το μωρό σας και να εξατομικεύσετε το μπιμπερό του. Όλες οι θηλές Natural Response είναι κατασκευασμένες από μαλακή σιλικόνη.

Ίδια προϊόντα, νέα πλοήγηση

Ίδια προϊόντα, νέα πλοήγηση

Πραγματοποιήσαμε μετάβαση σε ένα σύστημα ροής με βάση τον ρυθμό. Ξεκινήστε με τη θηλή που συνοδεύει το μπιμπερό. Αν το γάλα διαρρέει από το στόμα του μωρού ή το μωρό ξεροκαταπίνει, δοκιμάστε μικρότερη ροή. Αν το μωρό παίζει με τη θηλή και δεν πίνει ή φαίνεται απογοητευμένο, δοκιμάστε μεγαλύτερη ροή. Καθώς κάνουμε αυτήν την ενημέρωση, μπορεί να λάβετε οποιοδήποτε στυλ πακέτου.

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Κριτικές

Αυτές οι κριτικές υποβάλλονται σε διαχείριση από το Bazaarvoice και συμμορφώνονται με την Πολιτική Αυθεντικότητας του Bazaarvoice, που υποστηρίζεται από τεχνολογία καταπολέμησης της απάτης και ανθρώπινη ανάλυση. Λεπτομέρειες μπορείτε να βρείτε στη διεύθυνση
Οι απόψεις των πελατών με τη μορφή αξιολογήσεων προϊόντων και βαθμολογιών με αστέρια είναι χρήσιμες για όλους. Σας βοηθούν να μάθετε περισσότερα για το προϊόν και να λάβετε μια απόφαση αγοράς. Κάθε πελάτης που έχει αγοράσει ένα προϊόν online ή από κατάστημα μπορεί να υποβάλει κριτική

4.7

από 5

66

Κριτικές

95%

χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν

3

03/09/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brillant features you wouldn’t want anything else

Brillant I thought it was just going to be a camera but it plays songs and settles the children. Perfect view and clear if your going to get a baby monitor this is what you need

Πλεονεκτήματα

Brillant

Μειονεκτήματα

Can’t fault

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Natural Response SCD657 Bottle (plastic Air Free Vent) giftset for newborns

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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Natural Response SCD657 Bottle (plastic Air Free Vent) giftset for newborns

29/08/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great bottles!

I had the same brand with my first born as my newborn now, and they are still just as good as they were 10 years ago. My baby loves them, she drinks out from them very comfortably havent had any issus with colic as of yet and shes 1 half months old now. She loves the dummy also! The bottle cleaner has also really come in handy cleaning the bottles, it isnt the best of brushes as still get residue ive noticed but bit more scrubbing and nice and clean. Great size bottles for newborn and few months older, differentflow teets also. Overall very happy with the bottles.

Πλεονεκτήματα

Great for colic. Bottles the best and dummy is perfect!

Μειονεκτήματα

Not the best brush.

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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Natural Response SCD657 Bottle (plastic Air Free Vent) giftset for newborns

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Natural Response SCD657 Bottle (plastic Air Free Vent) giftset for newborns

29/08/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Baby gift set is a perfect start

Hello Phillips Tester Team, we want to express our heartfelt thanks for allowing us to be a part of this experience and for sharing your wonderful products with us. Regarding the Baby Gift Set, we find the presentation to be delightful, making it a wonderful start to our parenting journey. The bottles come with clear instructions for first-time use and care between uses, which is very helpful. The included brush is a great tool to ensure the bottles are thoroughly cleaned before sterilization. Our baby seems to have no trouble transitioning between the bottle and breastfeeding, which is such a relief for us, as we were concerned about this preference. The bottles are easy to clean, show no signs of staining, and appear to be quite durable. The variety of sizes is perfect for different needs. We were pleasantly surprised by the dummy as well! We would love to continue participating in any future testing programs you may have. Thank you once again! Best, Carlos and Ewe.

Πλεονεκτήματα

Easy to clean, child love it, happy wife :)

Μειονεκτήματα

None

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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Natural Response SCD657 Bottle (plastic Air Free Vent) giftset for newborns

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Natural Response SCD657 Bottle (plastic Air Free Vent) giftset for newborns

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Αποποιήσεις ευθύνης

  1. Βάσει διαδικτυακής έρευνας ικανοποίησης που διενεργήθηκε παγκοσμίως σε 10.109 χρήστες επωνυμιών και προϊόντων φροντίδας παιδιών για τη μητέρα και το παιδί το 2023. 

  1. Η θηλή Natural Response απελευθερώνει γάλα μόνο όταν το μωρό πίνει. Τα μωρά πίνουν, καταπίνουν και αναπνέουν με το δικό τους φυσιολογικό ρυθμό, όπως κατά το θηλασμό.