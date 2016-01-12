2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών
Μη διαθέσιμο πλέον
QT4022/15
Τρίμερ για τέλεια γένια 3 ημερών
Αυτό το τρίμερ γενιών της Philips εγγυάται κορυφαία απόδοση τριμαρίσματος και εξαιρετική άνεση για το δέρμα, για τέλεια γένια 3 ημερών.
Ρυθμίσεις ακριβείας 0,5 χιλ.
Λεπίδες αδαμαντοειδούς άνθρακα
60 λεπτά αυτονομίας/φόρτιση 1 ώρας
Κλειδώστε τη συσκευή στη ρύθμιση μήκους που θέλετε: για γένια 0,5 χιλ. έως μούσι 10 χιλ., ανά διαστήματα του 0,5 χιλ.
Ρυθμίστε το τρίμερ στη χαμηλότερη θέση για τέλεια γένια 3 ημερών, μόλις 0,5 χιλ.
Η λυχνία της μπαταρίας ανάβει με πράσινο χρώμα όταν η μπαταρία είναι πλήρως φορτισμένη, ενώ αναβοσβήνει με πορτοκαλί όταν απομένουν 10 λεπτά λειτουργίας.
3.6
από 5
174
Κριτικές
beanyuk
12/01/2016
United Kingdom
I bought this by chance for movember...never looked back
I've had this beard trimmer for a couple of years now and it's an indispensable piece of kit for the discerning gent. The trimmer is very solid and feels weighty but not overly much in your hand. Adjustment is very simple. Nothing to really go wrong and no pointless "touch" electronic gimmicks like my old trimmer from another competitor brand. The battery lasts ages. Really ages. I charge this trimmer and I think it gets plugged in again after a couple of months. Unless you shave daily, you will have at least 6-8 weeks worth of charge. It's quiet which is nice in the morning. It means I can continue listening to my radio without a buzzing in the background. And this trimmer isn't just for beards. This trimmer can be used anywhere and everywhere all over your body for the ultimate trim. Cleaning is incredibly easy. Since the unit is waterproof, you just rinse it under the tap. Any stubborn hairs under the blades are easily removed with an old toothbrush and the trimmer can then be left to drip-dry. The only downside to this trimmer is the flimsiness of the guard. I fear one day it may break and it does flex when you apply too much pressure.
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Beardtrimmer series 5000 QT4022/32 waterproof stubble trimmer
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Beardtrimmer series 5000 QT4022/32 waterproof stubble trimmer
Hamfan
09/02/2012
United Kingdom
Pro stubble
Excellant, no head to change, note the .5 is close.
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Beardtrimmer series 5000 QT4022/32 waterproof stubble trimmer
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Beardtrimmer series 5000 QT4022/32 waterproof stubble trimmer
pleased
08/02/2012
United Kingdom
Excellent quality trimmer.
This trimmer is a very capable and well made product. It cuts with ease and is very comfortable to use and has some very useful features like the zoom wheel and the flip top cutting head. I highly recommend this product!
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Beardtrimmer series 5000 QT4022/32 waterproof stubble trimmer
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Beardtrimmer series 5000 QT4022/32 waterproof stubble trimmer