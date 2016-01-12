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Beardtrimmer series 5000αδιάβροχο τρίμερ για γένια

QT4022/15

3.6

| (174) Κριτικές

Τρίμερ για τέλεια γένια 3 ημερών

Αυτό το τρίμερ γενιών της Philips εγγυάται κορυφαία απόδοση τριμαρίσματος και εξαιρετική άνεση για το δέρμα, για τέλεια γένια 3 ημερών.

Δείτε όλα τα οφέλη

Απόλυτη προστασία για το δέρμα

Τρίμερ για τέλεια γένια 3 ημερών

  • Ρυθμίσεις ακριβείας 0,5 χιλ.

  • Λεπίδες αδαμαντοειδούς άνθρακα

  • 60 λεπτά αυτονομίας/φόρτιση 1 ώρας

20 ρυθμίσεις μήκους με εύκολη επιλογή και κλείδωμα, 0,5-10 χιλ.

20 ρυθμίσεις μήκους με εύκολη επιλογή και κλείδωμα, 0,5-10 χιλ.

Κλειδώστε τη συσκευή στη ρύθμιση μήκους που θέλετε: για γένια 0,5 χιλ. έως μούσι 10 χιλ., ανά διαστήματα του 0,5 χιλ.

Ρυθμίσεις μήκους 0,5 χιλ, για γένια 3 ημερών κάθε μέρα

Ρυθμίστε το τρίμερ στη χαμηλότερη θέση για τέλεια γένια 3 ημερών, μόλις 0,5 χιλ.

Λυχνία με ένδειξη μπαταρίας (χαμηλή/πλήρης)

Η λυχνία της μπαταρίας ανάβει με πράσινο χρώμα όταν η μπαταρία είναι πλήρως φορτισμένη, ενώ αναβοσβήνει με πορτοκαλί όταν απομένουν 10 λεπτά λειτουργίας.

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Κριτικές

Αυτές οι κριτικές υποβάλλονται σε διαχείριση από το Bazaarvoice και συμμορφώνονται με την Πολιτική Αυθεντικότητας του Bazaarvoice, που υποστηρίζεται από τεχνολογία καταπολέμησης της απάτης και ανθρώπινη ανάλυση. Λεπτομέρειες μπορείτε να βρείτε στη διεύθυνση
Οι απόψεις των πελατών με τη μορφή αξιολογήσεων προϊόντων και βαθμολογιών με αστέρια είναι χρήσιμες για όλους. Σας βοηθούν να μάθετε περισσότερα για το προϊόν και να λάβετε μια απόφαση αγοράς. Κάθε πελάτης που έχει αγοράσει ένα προϊόν online ή από κατάστημα μπορεί να υποβάλει κριτική

3.6

από 5

174

Κριτικές

12/01/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

I bought this by chance for movember...never looked back

I've had this beard trimmer for a couple of years now and it's an indispensable piece of kit for the discerning gent. The trimmer is very solid and feels weighty but not overly much in your hand. Adjustment is very simple. Nothing to really go wrong and no pointless "touch" electronic gimmicks like my old trimmer from another competitor brand. The battery lasts ages. Really ages. I charge this trimmer and I think it gets plugged in again after a couple of months. Unless you shave daily, you will have at least 6-8 weeks worth of charge. It's quiet which is nice in the morning. It means I can continue listening to my radio without a buzzing in the background. And this trimmer isn't just for beards. This trimmer can be used anywhere and everywhere all over your body for the ultimate trim. Cleaning is incredibly easy. Since the unit is waterproof, you just rinse it under the tap. Any stubborn hairs under the blades are easily removed with an old toothbrush and the trimmer can then be left to drip-dry. The only downside to this trimmer is the flimsiness of the guard. I fear one day it may break and it does flex when you apply too much pressure.

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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Beardtrimmer series 5000 QT4022/32 waterproof stubble trimmer

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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Beardtrimmer series 5000 QT4022/32 waterproof stubble trimmer

09/02/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Pro stubble

Excellant, no head to change, note the .5 is close.

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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Beardtrimmer series 5000 QT4022/32 waterproof stubble trimmer

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Beardtrimmer series 5000 QT4022/32 waterproof stubble trimmer

08/02/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent quality trimmer.

This trimmer is a very capable and well made product. It cuts with ease and is very comfortable to use and has some very useful features like the zoom wheel and the flip top cutting head. I highly recommend this product!

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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Beardtrimmer series 5000 QT4022/32 waterproof stubble trimmer

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Beardtrimmer series 5000 QT4022/32 waterproof stubble trimmer

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