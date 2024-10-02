2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών
Μη διαθέσιμο πλέον
Σπαστές κεφαλές TripleTrack
60 λεπτά αυτονομίας/φόρτιση 1 ώρα
Πτυσσόμενο τρίμερ
Βάση φόρτισης και θήκη μεταφοράς
Ολοκληρώστε το στιλ σας με το πτυσσόμενο τρίμερ. Ιδανικό για να διατηρείτε το σχήμα στο μουστάκι σας και να τριμάρετε τις φαβορίτες σας.
Μπορεί να χρησιμοποιηθεί με ή χωρίς καλώδιο
Απλά ανοίξτε τις κεφαλές και ξεπλύνετε τις καλά με νερό βρύσης.
4.1
από 5
433
Κριτικές
87%
χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν
Muttonblot
02/10/2024
United Kingdom
Fantastic product
Considering I have had my shaver for 7 years, and the previous owner had it for a number of years before that, I have NOTHING to complain about from my shaver. Between the previous owner and myself, there was a period of about 2 years it wasn't used... I charged it up and away it went... and has been giving good shaving time between charges. I haven't had to change anything, the heads, the holders, the charger, everything is still as I got it. My son now uses it as well, it's a brilliant shaver. I'm looking now for another one for my son... but this models been discontinued !!! SAD !!!
Πλεονεκτήματα
Battery life, shave quality
Μειονεκτήματα
NONE !!
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/21 Dry electric shaver
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/21 Dry electric shaver
twohead
04/07/2021
United Kingdom
Επαληθευμένος αγοραστής
Product is comfortable to use and does a good job
I have only ever used Philips razors for my daily shave ( for 63 years), initially a two head mains model, the rechargeable ones. I replaced worn ones or those where the batteries failed with new Philips products because I happy with the features and particularly the customer service - very good if I had problems during or even just after the warranty period.
Πλεονεκτήματα
Good to use and excellent customer service
Μειονεκτήματα
Only concern relates to likely battery life
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/18 Dry electric shaver
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/18 Dry electric shaver
Grandad Batman
21/08/2020
United Kingdom
MR
The service from Philips re replacement free of charge of a similar model by this model was second to none. Where I can I will always buy philips products.
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/20 dry electric shaver
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/20 dry electric shaver