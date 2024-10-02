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Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών

  • TripleTrack
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  • TripleTrack
  • TripleTrack
  • TripleTrack
  • TripleTrack
  • TripleTrack
  • TripleTrack
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  • TripleTrack
  • TripleTrack
  • TripleTrack
  • TripleTrack
  • TripleTrack

Μη διαθέσιμο πλέον

Shaver series 5000 PowerTouchΗλεκτρική ξυριστική μηχανή στεγνού ξυρίσματος

PT920/18

4.1
| (433) Κριτικές | 87% χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν
TripleTrack
Το PowerTouch σάς επιτρέπει να ξεκινήσετε δυναμικά τη μέρα σας. Με περισσότερα λεπτά αυτονομίας, πλήρως πλενόμενες κεφαλές και λεπίδες TripleTrack, σας προσφέρει πιο γρήγορο ξύρισμα. Με το PowerTouch, η πρωινή σας περιποίηση γίνεται πιο γρήγορη από ποτέ.
Δείτε όλα τα οφέλη

50% μεγαλύτερη επιφάνεια ξυρίσματος σε κάθε κίνηση

TripleTrack

  • Σπαστές κεφαλές TripleTrack

  • 60 λεπτά αυτονομίας/φόρτιση 1 ώρα

  • Πτυσσόμενο τρίμερ

  • Βάση φόρτισης και θήκη μεταφοράς

Ιδανικό για να τριμάρετε φαβορίτες και μουστάκι

Ιδανικό για να τριμάρετε φαβορίτες και μουστάκι

Ολοκληρώστε το στιλ σας με το πτυσσόμενο τρίμερ. Ιδανικό για να διατηρείτε το σχήμα στο μουστάκι σας και να τριμάρετε τις φαβορίτες σας.

Μπορεί να χρησιμοποιηθεί με ή χωρίς καλώδιο

Μπορεί να χρησιμοποιηθεί με ή χωρίς καλώδιο

Μπορεί να χρησιμοποιηθεί με ή χωρίς καλώδιο

Καθαρίζεται με ένα απλό ξέβγαλμα

Καθαρίζεται με ένα απλό ξέβγαλμα

Απλά ανοίξτε τις κεφαλές και ξεπλύνετε τις καλά με νερό βρύσης.

Τεχνικές προδιαγραφές

Ζητήστε υποστήριξη για αυτό το προϊόν

Βρείτε συχνές ερωτήσεις, εγχειρίδια χρήστη, πληροφορίες ασφάλειας και συμβουλές

Κριτικές

Αυτές οι κριτικές υποβάλλονται σε διαχείριση από το Bazaarvoice και συμμορφώνονται με την Πολιτική Αυθεντικότητας του Bazaarvoice, που υποστηρίζεται από τεχνολογία καταπολέμησης της απάτης και ανθρώπινη ανάλυση. Λεπτομέρειες μπορείτε να βρείτε στη διεύθυνση
Οι απόψεις των πελατών με τη μορφή αξιολογήσεων προϊόντων και βαθμολογιών με αστέρια είναι χρήσιμες για όλους. Σας βοηθούν να μάθετε περισσότερα για το προϊόν και να λάβετε μια απόφαση αγοράς. Κάθε πελάτης που έχει αγοράσει ένα προϊόν online ή από κατάστημα μπορεί να υποβάλει κριτική

4.1

από 5

433

Κριτικές

87%

χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν

02/10/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fantastic product

Considering I have had my shaver for 7 years, and the previous owner had it for a number of years before that, I have NOTHING to complain about from my shaver. Between the previous owner and myself, there was a period of about 2 years it wasn't used... I charged it up and away it went... and has been giving good shaving time between charges. I haven't had to change anything, the heads, the holders, the charger, everything is still as I got it. My son now uses it as well, it's a brilliant shaver. I'm looking now for another one for my son... but this models been discontinued !!! SAD !!!

Πλεονεκτήματα

Battery life, shave quality

Μειονεκτήματα

NONE !!

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/21 Dry electric shaver

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/21 Dry electric shaver

04/07/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Επαληθευμένος αγοραστής

Product is comfortable to use and does a good job

I have only ever used Philips razors for my daily shave ( for 63 years), initially a two head mains model, the rechargeable ones. I replaced worn ones or those where the batteries failed with new Philips products because I happy with the features and particularly the customer service - very good if I had problems during or even just after the warranty period.

Πλεονεκτήματα

Good to use and excellent customer service

Μειονεκτήματα

Only concern relates to likely battery life

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/18 Dry electric shaver

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/18 Dry electric shaver

21/08/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

MR

The service from Philips re replacement free of charge of a similar model by this model was second to none. Where I can I will always buy philips products.

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/20 dry electric shaver

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 5000 PowerTouch PT920/20 dry electric shaver

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