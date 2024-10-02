Considering I have had my shaver for 7 years, and the previous owner had it for a number of years before that, I have NOTHING to complain about from my shaver. Between the previous owner and myself, there was a period of about 2 years it wasn't used... I charged it up and away it went... and has been giving good shaving time between charges. I haven't had to change anything, the heads, the holders, the charger, everything is still as I got it. My son now uses it as well, it's a brilliant shaver. I'm looking now for another one for my son... but this models been discontinued !!! SAD !!!