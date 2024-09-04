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  • Απαλή, αλλά αποτελεσματική απομάκρυνση της πλάκας
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  • Απαλή, αλλά αποτελεσματική απομάκρυνση της πλάκας
  • Απαλή, αλλά αποτελεσματική απομάκρυνση της πλάκας
  • Απαλή, αλλά αποτελεσματική απομάκρυνση της πλάκας
  • Απαλή, αλλά αποτελεσματική απομάκρυνση της πλάκας
  • Απαλή, αλλά αποτελεσματική απομάκρυνση της πλάκας
  • Απαλή, αλλά αποτελεσματική απομάκρυνση της πλάκας
  • Απαλή, αλλά αποτελεσματική απομάκρυνση της πλάκας
  • Απαλή, αλλά αποτελεσματική απομάκρυνση της πλάκας
  • Απαλή, αλλά αποτελεσματική απομάκρυνση της πλάκας
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Νέα σελίδα

Philips Sonicare Nozzles for Compact FlosserΚανονικό και Comfort

HX3072/00

4
| (185) Κριτικές
Απαλή, αλλά αποτελεσματική απομάκρυνση της πλάκας
Απολαύστε γρήγορο και αποτελεσματικό καθαρισμό με τα στόμια για τον Philips Sonicare Compact Flosser. Το κανονικό στόμιο προσφέρει αποτελεσματικό καθαρισμό ανάμεσα στα δόντια, ενώ το στόμιο Comfort, με τη μαλακή άκρη του, έχει σχεδιαστεί για ευαίσθητα ούλα.
Δείτε όλα τα οφέλη

Αφαιρεί έως και το 99,9% της πλάκας στις περιοχές που εφαρμόζεται*

Απαλή, αλλά αποτελεσματική απομάκρυνση της πλάκας

Καθημερινός, ολοκληρωμένος καθαρισμός

Καθημερινός, ολοκληρωμένος καθαρισμός

Το Κανονικό στόμιο N1 είναι ιδανικό για καθημερινή χρήση, προσφέροντας αποτελεσματική απομάκρυνση της πλάκας και των υπολειμμάτων τροφών ανάμεσα στα δόντια.

Καθαρισμός με νήμα για ευαίσθητα δόντια και ούλα

Καθαρισμός με νήμα για ευαίσθητα δόντια και ούλα

Το στόμιο N2 Comfort διαθέτει μαλακή άκρη, ειδικά σχεδιασμένη για ευαίσθητα δόντια και ούλα, χωρίς να μειώνει την αποτελεσματικότητα στην απομάκρυνση της πλάκας.

Σχεδιάστηκε για καθημερινή άνεση

Σχεδιάστηκε για καθημερινή άνεση

Η αλλαγή ή αντικατάσταση των στομίων γίνεται πιο εύκολα από ποτέ. Με ένα απλό «κλικ» μπορείτε να τα τοποθετήσετε ή να τα αφαιρέσετε στη στιγμή. Για βέλτιστη υγιεινή, συνιστάται να αντικαθιστάτε τα στόμια της συσκευής μεσοδόντιου καθαρισμού κάθε έξι μήνες.

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Κριτικές

Αυτές οι κριτικές υποβάλλονται σε διαχείριση από το Bazaarvoice και συμμορφώνονται με την Πολιτική Αυθεντικότητας του Bazaarvoice, που υποστηρίζεται από τεχνολογία καταπολέμησης της απάτης και ανθρώπινη ανάλυση. Λεπτομέρειες μπορείτε να βρείτε στη διεύθυνση
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4.0

από 5

185

Κριτικές

04/09/2024

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Really good

This is my first such thing and I couldn’t be happier. Takes a while to get used to using it but it will only get better in the way that you will not splash water everywhere and you will get to do it quicker and quicker till you probably reach the 15 seconds on each side, i still take longer than that but i know i am doing it quicker that the first few times i used it. You should start with the lower pressure setting first and gradually increase it as you get used to it. Battery lasts about 4 days till i get the power light flashing and I haven’t tried to check how much longer it lasts after that.

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Power Flosser 3000 HX3806/33 Cordless water flosser with accessories

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Power Flosser 3000 HX3806/33 Cordless water flosser with accessories

12/01/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fantastic, a really good clean

A bit of practice is required, as another user said it can be messy until you get the hang of it, I sprayed water everywhere. I don't think it's designed for you to look at what you are spraying but once you have the feel of it it's fine. In terms of cleaning it brilliant, I've used the little brushes for between your teeth since to see how clean the gaps are and it really does the job. Not much else to say, simple and works, I only use it on the high setting.

Πλεονεκτήματα

All over and in between clean teeth.

Μειονεκτήματα

Bathroom death spray until you get the hang of it.

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Power Flosser 3000 HX3806/31 Cordless water flosser with accessories

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Power Flosser 3000 HX3806/31 Cordless water flosser with accessories

12/01/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Works as it should

The dentist kept on at me to floss more, and never got round to it, then thought about a power flossy. And now l have one, l trend to use it every day sometimes even twice, and it's amazing how much stuff it get from between your teeth, which will keep my dentist happy, and and going forwards less problems with my teeth.

Πλεονεκτήματα

Good at removing food debris from between your teeth

Μειονεκτήματα

Not really a con, but be careful not to point it towards your throat

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Power Flosser 3000 HX3806/31 Cordless water flosser with accessories

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Power Flosser 3000 HX3806/31 Cordless water flosser with accessories

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Αποποιήσεις ευθύνης

  1. Σε in-vitro μελέτη. Τα πραγματικά αποτελέσματα ενδέχεται να διαφέρουν.