2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών
Μη διαθέσιμο πλέον
HQ7180/16
Η Νο1 μάρκα ηλεκτρικών ξυριστικών παγκοσμίως
Το σύστημα διπλών λεπίδων αυτής της ηλεκτρικής ξυριστικής μηχανής ανασηκώνει τις τρίχες, για άνετο ξύρισμα κάτω από την επιδερμίδα.
Η αδιάβροχη ξυριστική μηχανή Philips μπορεί εύκολα να πλυθεί με νερό βρύσης.
Προσαρμόζεται αυτόματα σε κάθε καμπύλη του προσώπου και του λαιμού σας.
4.0
από 5
3
Κριτικές
Sassy
03/10/2011
United Kingdom
Good quality at an attractive price.
This is a basic model but it competes with more sophisticated models at a very competitive price. This is my third purchase of a similar model in over 50 years.
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 3000 HQ7180/17 Electric shaver
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 3000 HQ7180/17 Electric shaver
antonysoc
18/10/2020
United Kingdom
Easy to use shaver with trimmer
Nice easy to use Philips shaver, it’s quite old now and needs to be plugged in to make it work. However the shave quality is still excellent. Comes with a bag. The attached trimmer is handy for longer hairs.
Πλεονεκτήματα
Gives a close shave.
Μειονεκτήματα
Battery doesn’t work now but can run off mains.
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 3000 HQ7180/17 Electric shaver
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 3000 HQ7180/17 Electric shaver
DKondrat
03/10/2011
United Kingdom
Great product if you prepared to charge it every second week
I was on the older model, Philipshave 6890 for about 9 years until it literally fell apart. Good thing about old one was - you charge it for 60-70 minutes, you then use it for a month until the next charge. Unfortunately, this is not the case with this model, HQ7180. You have to charge it every second week and red warning light starts to go off on the second-third day which is really annoying as you have to ignore it and you have no idea how much charge is left. So my verdict is: one AA-size rechargeable battery is not enough for a shaver, Philips, please bring back second one. Shaver will be heavier but at least customers will be able to go on hokiday without shaver charger!!!
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 3000 HQ7180/16 Electric shaver
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 3000 HQ7180/16 Electric shaver