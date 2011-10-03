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Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών

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  • Άνετο και βαθύ ξύρισμα
  • Άνετο και βαθύ ξύρισμα

Μη διαθέσιμο πλέον

Shaver series 3000Ηλεκτρική ξυριστική μηχανή

HQ7180/16

4
| (3) Κριτικές
Άνετο και βαθύ ξύρισμα
Αυτή η ξυριστική μηχανή είναι εξοπλισμένη με το μοναδικό σύστημα κοπής ακριβείας. Διαθέτει εξαιρετικά λεπτές ξυριστικές κεφαλές με ειδικές εγκοπές για ξύρισμα μακριών τριχών και οπές σχεδιασμένες να ξυρίζουν τα πιο κοντά γένια. Ακόμη, όλη η ξυριστική μηχανή πλένεται.
Δείτε όλα τα οφέλη
Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-f6983e0723be4e9d85eeb29000eaa25e] [com-mig]

Η Νο1 μάρκα ηλεκτρικών ξυριστικών παγκοσμίως

Ξυρίζει ακόμα και τις πιο κοντές τρίχες

Άνετο και βαθύ ξύρισμα

Ανώτερη τεχνολογία Lift & Cut

Ανώτερη τεχνολογία Lift & Cut

Το σύστημα διπλών λεπίδων αυτής της ηλεκτρικής ξυριστικής μηχανής ανασηκώνει τις τρίχες, για άνετο ξύρισμα κάτω από την επιδερμίδα.

Ξυριστική μηχανή που πλένεται

Η αδιάβροχη ξυριστική μηχανή Philips μπορεί εύκολα να πλυθεί με νερό βρύσης.

Σύστημα Reflex Action

Σύστημα Reflex Action

Προσαρμόζεται αυτόματα σε κάθε καμπύλη του προσώπου και του λαιμού σας.

Τεχνικές προδιαγραφές

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Κριτικές

Αυτές οι κριτικές υποβάλλονται σε διαχείριση από το Bazaarvoice και συμμορφώνονται με την Πολιτική Αυθεντικότητας του Bazaarvoice, που υποστηρίζεται από τεχνολογία καταπολέμησης της απάτης και ανθρώπινη ανάλυση. Λεπτομέρειες μπορείτε να βρείτε στη διεύθυνση
Οι απόψεις των πελατών με τη μορφή αξιολογήσεων προϊόντων και βαθμολογιών με αστέρια είναι χρήσιμες για όλους. Σας βοηθούν να μάθετε περισσότερα για το προϊόν και να λάβετε μια απόφαση αγοράς. Κάθε πελάτης που έχει αγοράσει ένα προϊόν online ή από κατάστημα μπορεί να υποβάλει κριτική

4.0

από 5

3

Κριτικές

2
1

03/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good quality at an attractive price.

This is a basic model but it competes with more sophisticated models at a very competitive price. This is my third purchase of a similar model in over 50 years.

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Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 3000 HQ7180/17 Electric shaver

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 3000 HQ7180/17 Electric shaver

18/10/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy to use shaver with trimmer

Nice easy to use Philips shaver, it’s quite old now and needs to be plugged in to make it work. However the shave quality is still excellent. Comes with a bag. The attached trimmer is handy for longer hairs.

Πλεονεκτήματα

Gives a close shave.

Μειονεκτήματα

Battery doesn’t work now but can run off mains.

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 3000 HQ7180/17 Electric shaver

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 3000 HQ7180/17 Electric shaver

03/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product if you prepared to charge it every second week

I was on the older model, Philipshave 6890 for about 9 years until it literally fell apart. Good thing about old one was - you charge it for 60-70 minutes, you then use it for a month until the next charge. Unfortunately, this is not the case with this model, HQ7180. You have to charge it every second week and red warning light starts to go off on the second-third day which is really annoying as you have to ignore it and you have no idea how much charge is left. So my verdict is: one AA-size rechargeable battery is not enough for a shaver, Philips, please bring back second one. Shaver will be heavier but at least customers will be able to go on hokiday without shaver charger!!!

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 3000 HQ7180/16 Electric shaver

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Shaver series 3000 HQ7180/16 Electric shaver

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