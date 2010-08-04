2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών
Μη διαθέσιμο πλέον
Lift & Cut
3 κεφαλές
Διπλό σύστημα λεπίδων: η πρώτη λεπίδα ανασηκώνει τις τρίχες και η δεύτερη τις κόβει, για άνετο και βαθύ ξύρισμα.
4.2
από 5
5
Κριτικές
80%
χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν
suggs67
04/08/2010
United Kingdom
excellent!!
had my philishave for about 3years & the symbol came up on the shaver to say change the heads which i have done & the shaving is so much quicker & less irritating! also a smoother shave the only problem is that the symbol is still on the shaver saying to change the heads ???? not botherd though glad i changed them as i am getting a much better shave !
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για HQ177/40 shaving heads
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για HQ177/40 shaving heads
Yoyyoyo
30/09/2010
España
Precio y plazo
Este producto en mi ciudad lo hay solo en 2 ó 3 sítios mas caro y no en stock. En este caso la tienda online es mas rápida y económica que la compra tradicional. Buena experiencia.
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για HQ177/40 cabezales de afeitado
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για HQ177/40 cabezales de afeitado
Robbomate
22/07/2012
United Kingdom
Great heads, just a shame they go blunt quick( @3 months for me)
Great heads, just a shame they go blunt quick( @3 months for me)
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για HQ177/40 shaving heads
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για HQ177/40 shaving heads