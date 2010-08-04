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Ο υγιεινός τρόπος ζωής ξεκινά εδώ. Εγγραφείτε και λάβετε αποκλειστικές προσφορές

2 χρόνια εγγύηση

Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς

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Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών

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Μη διαθέσιμο πλέον

κεφαλές ξυρίσματος

HQ177/11

4.2
| (5) Κριτικές | 80% χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν
Ανανέωση για καλύτερα αποτελέσματα
Για να διατηρήσετε τη μέγιστη απόδοση της ξυριστικής μηχανής Philips, αντικαθιστάτε τις ξυριστικές κεφαλές κάθε 2 χρόνια
Δείτε όλα τα οφέλη

Βαθύ και ακριβές

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  • Lift & Cut

  • 3 κεφαλές

Ανώτερη τεχνολογία ξυρίσματος Lift & Cut με σύστημα δύο λεπίδων

Διπλό σύστημα λεπίδων: η πρώτη λεπίδα ανασηκώνει τις τρίχες και η δεύτερη τις κόβει, για άνετο και βαθύ ξύρισμα.

Για απαλότερο ξύρισμα και λιγότερους δερματικούς ερεθισμούς

Τεχνικές προδιαγραφές

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Βρείτε συχνές ερωτήσεις, εγχειρίδια χρήστη, πληροφορίες ασφάλειας και συμβουλές

Κριτικές

Αυτές οι κριτικές υποβάλλονται σε διαχείριση από το Bazaarvoice και συμμορφώνονται με την Πολιτική Αυθεντικότητας του Bazaarvoice, που υποστηρίζεται από τεχνολογία καταπολέμησης της απάτης και ανθρώπινη ανάλυση. Λεπτομέρειες μπορείτε να βρείτε στη διεύθυνση
Οι απόψεις των πελατών με τη μορφή αξιολογήσεων προϊόντων και βαθμολογιών με αστέρια είναι χρήσιμες για όλους. Σας βοηθούν να μάθετε περισσότερα για το προϊόν και να λάβετε μια απόφαση αγοράς. Κάθε πελάτης που έχει αγοράσει ένα προϊόν online ή από κατάστημα μπορεί να υποβάλει κριτική

4.2

από 5

5

Κριτικές

80%

χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν

2
1

04/08/2010

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

excellent!!

had my philishave for about 3years & the symbol came up on the shaver to say change the heads which i have done & the shaving is so much quicker & less irritating! also a smoother shave the only problem is that the symbol is still on the shaver saying to change the heads ???? not botherd though glad i changed them as i am getting a much better shave !

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για HQ177/40 shaving heads

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για HQ177/40 shaving heads

30/09/2010

España

España

Precio y plazo

Este producto en mi ciudad lo hay solo en 2 ó 3 sítios mas caro y no en stock. En este caso la tienda online es mas rápida y económica que la compra tradicional. Buena experiencia.

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για HQ177/40 cabezales de afeitado

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για HQ177/40 cabezales de afeitado

22/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great heads, just a shame they go blunt quick( @3 months for me)

Great heads, just a shame they go blunt quick( @3 months for me)

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για HQ177/40 shaving heads

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για HQ177/40 shaving heads

Εγγραφείτε στο ενημερωτικό δελτίο της Philips για αποκλειστικές προσφορές

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Θα ήθελα να λαμβάνω προωθητικές ενημερώσεις – με βάση τις προτιμήσεις και τη συμπεριφορά μου – για προϊόντα, υπηρεσίες, εκδηλώσεις και προσφορές της Philips. Μπορώ εύκολα να διαγραφώ οποιαδήποτε στιγμή!

  • Προσφορές αποκλειστικά για μέλη.
  • Πρόωρη πρόσβαση στις προσφορές.
  • Συμβουλές για έναν υγιεινό τρόπο ζωής.