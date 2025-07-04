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Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών

Όλες οι σειρές

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  • Απολαύστε ζεστά ροφήματα στη στιγμή
  • Απολαύστε ζεστά ροφήματα στη στιγμή
  • Απολαύστε ζεστά ροφήματα στη στιγμή
  • Απολαύστε ζεστά ροφήματα στη στιγμή
  • Απολαύστε ζεστά ροφήματα στη στιγμή
  • Απολαύστε ζεστά ροφήματα στη στιγμή
  • Απολαύστε ζεστά ροφήματα στη στιγμή
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  • Απολαύστε ζεστά ροφήματα στη στιγμή
  • Απολαύστε ζεστά ροφήματα στη στιγμή
  • Απολαύστε ζεστά ροφήματα στη στιγμή
  • Απολαύστε ζεστά ροφήματα στη στιγμή
  • Απολαύστε ζεστά ροφήματα στη στιγμή
  • Απολαύστε ζεστά ροφήματα στη στιγμή

Series 3000Πλαστικός βραστήρας

HD9318/00

4.5
| (197) Κριτικές | 91% χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν
Απολαύστε ζεστά ροφήματα στη στιγμή
Ο νέος πλαστικός βραστήρας της Philips χωρητικότητας 1,7 λίτρων, με αυτόματο άνοιγμα καπακιού και φωτεινή ένδειξη, σας δίνει την ευκαιρία να ετοιμάσετε εύκολα το αγαπημένο σας ρόφημα στη στιγμή.
Δείτε όλα τα οφέλη

Χωρητικότητα 1,7 λίτρων οικογενειακού μεγέθους, ιδανική για όλους

Απολαύστε ζεστά ροφήματα στη στιγμή

  • 1,7 L

  • Καπάκι με ελατήριο

  • Φωτεινή ένδειξη

Επίπεδη αντίσταση για γρήγορο βρασμό

Επίπεδη αντίσταση για γρήγορο βρασμό

Η καλυμμένη αντίσταση από ανοξείδωτο ατσάλι εξασφαλίζει γρήγορο βρασμό και εύκολο καθαρισμό.

Σύστημα κατά του βρασμού εν κενώ

Σύστημα κατά του βρασμού εν κενώ

Σύστημα πολυ-ασφαλείας κατά του βρασμού χωρίς νερό, με αυτόματη απενεργοποίηση, όταν το νερό είναι έτοιμο

Η φωτεινή ένδειξη υποδεικνύει πότε ο βραστήρας είναι ενεργοποιημένος.

Η φωτεινή ένδειξη υποδεικνύει πότε ο βραστήρας είναι ενεργοποιημένος.

Η κομψή φωτεινή ένδειξη, που είναι ενσωματωμένη στον διακόπτη λειτουργίας, ανάβει όταν είναι ενεργοποιημένος ο βραστήρας.

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Κριτικές

Αυτές οι κριτικές υποβάλλονται σε διαχείριση από το Bazaarvoice και συμμορφώνονται με την Πολιτική Αυθεντικότητας του Bazaarvoice, που υποστηρίζεται από τεχνολογία καταπολέμησης της απάτης και ανθρώπινη ανάλυση. Λεπτομέρειες μπορείτε να βρείτε στη διεύθυνση
Οι απόψεις των πελατών με τη μορφή αξιολογήσεων προϊόντων και βαθμολογιών με αστέρια είναι χρήσιμες για όλους. Σας βοηθούν να μάθετε περισσότερα για το προϊόν και να λάβετε μια απόφαση αγοράς. Κάθε πελάτης που έχει αγοράσει ένα προϊόν online ή από κατάστημα μπορεί να υποβάλει κριτική

4.5

από 5

197

Κριτικές

91%

χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν

04/07/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great kettle

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] The Philips kettle is sleek, well designed and good build quality. The efficiency of the kettle whilst boiling is good and overall looks pleasing to the eye and perfect edition in the kitchen!

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Philips Kettle 3000 Series

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Philips Kettle 3000 Series

02/07/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great kettle

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Lovely looking kettle, very sleek design. Handle is quite chunky which I liked, but something to take into consideration if you haven't got/struggle with a wider grip. The kettle is quick boiling, fairly quiet and does the job nicely when wanting to make a brew! The button on the handle pops open the lid on the top, fill it up and away you go. Filter easy to remove and the kettle is easy to clean. Only thing I'd criticise (if I had to) is the base, it feels a little unstable as it's slightly rounded In shape so it felt a bit wobbly. In all, I would definitely recommend this kettle.

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Philips Kettle 3000 Series

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Philips Kettle 3000 Series

07/06/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great kettle

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Great lightweight and durable kettle.It’s to use. I love the simple white design, however it’s not so easy to clean the outside.It seems efficient as the water boils relatively quickly. Overall I’m very happy with this kettle

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Philips Kettle 3000 Series

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Philips Kettle 3000 Series

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Θα ήθελα να λαμβάνω προωθητικές ενημερώσεις – με βάση τις προτιμήσεις και τη συμπεριφορά μου – για προϊόντα, υπηρεσίες, εκδηλώσεις και προσφορές της Philips. Μπορώ εύκολα να διαγραφώ οποιαδήποτε στιγμή!

  • Προσφορές αποκλειστικά για μέλη.
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  • Συμβουλές για έναν υγιεινό τρόπο ζωής.