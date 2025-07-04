2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών
1,7 L
Καπάκι με ελατήριο
Φωτεινή ένδειξη
Η καλυμμένη αντίσταση από ανοξείδωτο ατσάλι εξασφαλίζει γρήγορο βρασμό και εύκολο καθαρισμό.
Σύστημα πολυ-ασφαλείας κατά του βρασμού χωρίς νερό, με αυτόματη απενεργοποίηση, όταν το νερό είναι έτοιμο
Η κομψή φωτεινή ένδειξη, που είναι ενσωματωμένη στον διακόπτη λειτουργίας, ανάβει όταν είναι ενεργοποιημένος ο βραστήρας.
4.5
από 5
197
Κριτικές
91%
χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν
kats131_8826
04/07/2025
United Kingdom
Great kettle
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] The Philips kettle is sleek, well designed and good build quality. The efficiency of the kettle whilst boiling is good and overall looks pleasing to the eye and perfect edition in the kitchen!
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Philips Kettle 3000 Series
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Philips Kettle 3000 Series
katato13_9835
02/07/2025
United Kingdom
Great kettle
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Lovely looking kettle, very sleek design. Handle is quite chunky which I liked, but something to take into consideration if you haven't got/struggle with a wider grip. The kettle is quick boiling, fairly quiet and does the job nicely when wanting to make a brew! The button on the handle pops open the lid on the top, fill it up and away you go. Filter easy to remove and the kettle is easy to clean. Only thing I'd criticise (if I had to) is the base, it feels a little unstable as it's slightly rounded In shape so it felt a bit wobbly. In all, I would definitely recommend this kettle.
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Philips Kettle 3000 Series
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Philips Kettle 3000 Series
christinag144_9436
07/06/2025
United Kingdom
Great kettle
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Great lightweight and durable kettle.It’s to use. I love the simple white design, however it’s not so easy to clean the outside.It seems efficient as the water boils relatively quickly. Overall I’m very happy with this kettle
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Philips Kettle 3000 Series
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για Philips Kettle 3000 Series