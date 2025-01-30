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Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς

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Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών

Όλες οι σειρές

  • Κάτι περισσότερο από τοστ σε σχήμα τριγώνου
  • Κάτι περισσότερο από τοστ σε σχήμα τριγώνου
  • Κάτι περισσότερο από τοστ σε σχήμα τριγώνου
  • Κάτι περισσότερο από τοστ σε σχήμα τριγώνου
  • Κάτι περισσότερο από τοστ σε σχήμα τριγώνου
  • Κάτι περισσότερο από τοστ σε σχήμα τριγώνου
  • Κάτι περισσότερο από τοστ σε σχήμα τριγώνου
  • Κάτι περισσότερο από τοστ σε σχήμα τριγώνου
  • Κάτι περισσότερο από τοστ σε σχήμα τριγώνου
  • Κάτι περισσότερο από τοστ σε σχήμα τριγώνου

Σειρά 3000Τοστιέρα

HD2330/90

4.7
| (168) Κριτικές | 98% χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν
Κάτι περισσότερο από τοστ σε σχήμα τριγώνου
Απολαύστε όλες τις αγαπημένες σας συνταγές, από τραγανά ψωμάκια πανίνι μέχρι πλούσια τοστ, με την τοστιέρα Philips 3000 Series. Οι αντικολλητικές πλάκες ζεσταίνονται ομοιόμορφα, για πεντανόστιμα τοστ και εύκολο καθάρισμα.
Δείτε όλα τα οφέλη

Αντικολλητικές πλάκες για κάθε σχήμα και γέμιση

Κάτι περισσότερο από τοστ σε σχήμα τριγώνου

  • Τοστιέρα

  • Κάθετη αποθήκευση

  • Διακόπτης on/off, ενδεικτικές λυχνίες

  • Πλάκα panini

Αντικολλητικές πλάκες για εύκολο καθάρισμα

Αντικολλητικές πλάκες για εύκολο καθάρισμα

Δεν χρειάζεται να τρίβετε τα κολλημένα υπολείμματα. Καθαρίστε τη συσκευή με ευκολία χάρη στην αντικολλητική επίστρωση μεγάλης διάρκειας στις πλάκες.

Πρακτική κάθετη αποθήκευση για εξοικονόμηση χώρου στην κουζίνα σας

Πρακτική κάθετη αποθήκευση για εξοικονόμηση χώρου στην κουζίνα σας

Η τοστιέρα μπορεί να τοποθετηθεί κατακόρυφα για πρακτική αποθήκευση στον πάγκο ή στο ντουλάπι σας.

Ενδεικτικές λυχνίες που δείχνουν πότε είναι έτοιμη για χρήση

Ενδεικτικές λυχνίες που δείχνουν πότε είναι έτοιμη για χρήση

Οι ενδεικτικές λυχνίες υποδεικνύουν με σαφήνεια πότε η τοστιέρα θερμαίνεται και πότε είναι έτοιμη για χρήση.

Τεχνικές προδιαγραφές

Ζητήστε υποστήριξη για αυτό το προϊόν

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Κριτικές

Μάθετε για τις αξιολογήσεις προϊόντων

4.7

από 5

168

Κριτικές

98%

χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν

5
4
3
2
1

geeorgiaa93_346

30/01/2025

United Kingdom

Μέρος της προώθησης

Amazing!

Absolutely obsessed with this toastie maker! It’s super easy to use and great quality. I love how easy it is to clean and the range of things I can make when using it!

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για 5000 Series HD2350/80 Sandwich Maker

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για 5000 Series HD2350/80 Sandwich Maker

lydiah59

07/11/2024

United Kingdom

Μέρος της προώθησης

Makes great waffles!

Love this Philips sandwich maker. It comes with three plate sets so you can make toasties, paninis and waffles. I find it very handy that you can make three different things within one maker. A household favourite is waffles so the kids love that we can now make our own waffles, it's so quick to make your own batter then pour it into the waffles plate the waffles come out really crispy, golden and so tasty they are such a winner in our house. The inserts clip out very easily and I find them so easy to clean in the sink. The maker looks sophisticated in my kitchen, quite compact and easily stored in my kitchen cupboards. Highly recommend.

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για 5000 Series HD2350/80 Sandwich Maker

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για 5000 Series HD2350/80 Sandwich Maker

samh204

11/10/2024

United Kingdom

Μέρος της προώθησης

Amazing

Oh my this is amazing , had the best toasted sandwich. it’s so easy to clean with the removable plates …. Can’t wait to try some waffles they look so goood.

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για 5000 Series HD2350/80 Sandwich Maker

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για 5000 Series HD2350/80 Sandwich Maker

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Θα ήθελα να λαμβάνω προωθητικές ενημερώσεις – με βάση τις προτιμήσεις και τη συμπεριφορά μου – για προϊόντα, υπηρεσίες, εκδηλώσεις και προσφορές της Philips. Μπορώ εύκολα να διαγραφώ οποιαδήποτε στιγμή!

  • Προσφορές αποκλειστικά για μέλη.
  • Πρόωρη πρόσβαση στις προσφορές.
  • Συμβουλές για έναν υγιεινό τρόπο ζωής.