I was so happy to retire our old 90s one-slice toastie maker for this amazing piece of kitchenware. Not only can you make toasties but it has an option panninis and waffles too! The unit itself is compact and sleek, with removable plates depending on what you'd like to toast. It is so easy to use and clean, disassembling by tiny little click locks for each plate after use. There are clear digital instructions as to when it's ready to be used via a little screen on top. It gets very hot so be careful! We've only made toasties so far but excited to try different things next - the bread was delicious and crisp, each toastie crimped so the contents were sealed (even though we may have used too big a slice of bread haha). Onto the next toasties!