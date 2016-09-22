I have been wanting a new iron for so long - completely fed up with my old "normal" steam iron sticking to fabrics at will. I went out with the intention of getting another but more expensive model. I was totally resistant to getting a steam generator because I thought it was too bulky to store and too difficult to carry. However a lovely helpful Phillips assistant gave me a demonstation and I tried it for myself and I was sold! (Without any pressure for the sales assistant - the product sold itself). She warned me about the noise but for me this isn't a problem though maybe if you iron in a room full of people they might complain. I love that the iron locks in position so carrying is easy. Its brilliant on all fabrics - I have a gorgeous silky duvet cover which I have only even ironed on the underside with limited success for fear of burning but this iron just glides over the fabric. In fact it does glide over every type of fabric. I get such great results that ironing is actually more enjoyable! Perhaps my only minor negative comment would be storing the power cord, I think a little more thought and design could have been put into this. For anyone like me who is resisting purchasing one of these types of irons do go somewhere you can try before you buy.