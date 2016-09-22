2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών
Μη διαθέσιμο πλέον
GC9240/02
Εξαιρετικά γρήγορο σιδέρωμα
Σιδερώστε οποιοδήποτε ρούχο σιδερώνεται (μετάξι, λινό, βαμβάκι, κασμίρ ή άλλο ύφασμα), με όποια σειρά θέλετε, χωρίς να χρειάζεται να ρυθμίσετε τη θερμοκρασία. Το σίδερο PerfectCare της Philips προσφέρει εξαιρετικά γρήγορα αποτελέσματα με όλα σας τα ρούχα, χωρίς τον κίνδυνο να καούν ή να δημιουργηθούν γυαλάδες. Για πραγματικά απλό σιδέρωμα!
Έως 6,5 bar πίεση ατμού
Βολή ατμού 260 γρ.
Κλείδωμα μεταφοράς
Αποσπώμενο δοχείο νερού 1,5 λίτρου
Ο ατμός είναι έτοιμος για χρήση σε 2 λεπτά και μπορείτε να τον ξαναγεμίσετε ανά πάσα στιγμή κατά τη διάρκεια του σιδερώματος.
Το δοχείο νερού αφαιρείται από το σίδερο για να το γεμίζετε εύκολα κάτω από τη βρύση. Χάρη στο μεγάλο άνοιγμα γεμίσματος, το δοχείο γεμίζει γρήγορα, ενώ έχει χωρητικότητα 1,5 λίτρων για να σιδερώνετε έως και 2 συνεχόμενες ώρες χωρίς διακοπές.
Απόδοση ατμού εξαιρετικά μεγάλης διάρκειας: η αποκλειστική λειτουργία Easy De-Calc της Philips είναι ο ιδανικός τρόπος να καθαρίζετε τα άλατα και να παρατείνετε τη διάρκεια ζωής της συσκευής. Το σίδερο θα σας υπενθυμίζει με ηχητικές και φωτεινές ενδείξεις πότε πρέπει να εκτελέσετε τη διαδικασία. Όταν η συσκευή είναι κρύα, ανοίξτε την υποδοχή Easy De-Calc και συλλέξτε το βρώμικο νερό και τα άλατα σε ένα δοχείο.
Βρείτε συχνές ερωτήσεις, εγχειρίδια χρήστη, πληροφορίες ασφάλειας και συμβουλές
Βραβεία
4.0
από 5
106
Κριτικές
Ron27
22/09/2016
United Kingdom
So good I bought another
I had this iron for just over 5 years and it transformed the choir of ironing, but unfortunately after 5+ years of sterling work it started to smoke followed by a flash and so it was time for safety reasons to look for a replacement and I had no hesitation in going for the latest model of this iron from Phillips lets hope it is as good as the one it replaced.
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για PerfectCare Expert GC9240/02 Steam generator iron
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για PerfectCare Expert GC9240/02 Steam generator iron
Valerie
13/08/2013
United Kingdom
Finally my other half is the one doing the ironing - voluntarily :)
When I first tried this steam generator I got really excited by the fact that i did not have to adjust a dial as you normally would for other irons, to accomodate for different fabrics. I gained trust in its optimal temeperature feature, when I left the iron on my silk scarf for five minutes and it did not burn. Another great advantage is how fast I manage to iron my shirts with great results. Moreover, it is easy to use, the steam function is amazing as it makes it easy to glide through fabrics. The helpful lock on the iron allows you to carry the iron easily. However, the main point is that my partner got so excited by this technology that he is not letting me iron his shirts and even doing mine, thats what I call success :)
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για PerfectCare Expert GC9240/02 Steam generator iron
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για PerfectCare Expert GC9240/02 Steam generator iron
Glitterx
17/04/2013
United Kingdom
Why didn't I get this sooner?
I have been wanting a new iron for so long - completely fed up with my old "normal" steam iron sticking to fabrics at will. I went out with the intention of getting another but more expensive model. I was totally resistant to getting a steam generator because I thought it was too bulky to store and too difficult to carry. However a lovely helpful Phillips assistant gave me a demonstation and I tried it for myself and I was sold! (Without any pressure for the sales assistant - the product sold itself). She warned me about the noise but for me this isn't a problem though maybe if you iron in a room full of people they might complain. I love that the iron locks in position so carrying is easy. Its brilliant on all fabrics - I have a gorgeous silky duvet cover which I have only even ironed on the underside with limited success for fear of burning but this iron just glides over the fabric. In fact it does glide over every type of fabric. I get such great results that ironing is actually more enjoyable! Perhaps my only minor negative comment would be storing the power cord, I think a little more thought and design could have been put into this. For anyone like me who is resisting purchasing one of these types of irons do go somewhere you can try before you buy.
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για PerfectCare Expert GC9240/02 Steam generator iron
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για PerfectCare Expert GC9240/02 Steam generator iron