First of all sorry for a late reply. Reason being i was away on holidays and therefore could not use the Iron. Last few days were however very productive to write a review as coming back from holidays, there was a massive pile of washing and later ironing. But as promised I set aside all that and took out my party clothes which are all silk, net or velvet/ plushy material all very delicate to iron. To be honest, i first tried the Philips iron on my one black dress which got burnt by my last iron for no fault of mine but because the nonstick coating on the iron had come off partly from it so the silk level setting also did not stop it. Anyhow I must say that this Philips Iron is like my dream come true. As I kept on ironing my different clothes it just amazed me how easily and smoothly it adjust itself from one material type to another and you do not have to worry about adjusting the heat level in between. As I am an Iron freak, having problems with ironing different material clothing and ruining some of my quite expensive clothes, I finally came to a solution and had three irons one for cotton/linen, one for silks/wools and one steam Iron for those net/velvet dresses that are impossible to iron by traditional way. This way although I didn't have to change settings very frequently( but still need to) but took much longer to iron and also took more space to store these irons. So my dream really used to be while ironing that I wish i can iron all my clothes easily gliding through one cloth to other without first sorting out different types making three piles then switching irons but always thought impossible. So Waoh! Hurrah! And Thumbs up! To Philips you have made my dream come true! No hassle no separate piles, no changing of setting, no trial on wrong side of cloth edge to wait and check the correct heat for the material. I iron wool then pick up cotton shirt than silk and in between no changing or waiting for iron to cool down go straight on those T-shirts/ hoodies of my kids that they so like because of some paint design infront without smudging it because of heat. Ah! and since then I am in love with my Philips iron so much that it seems that the gurgling noises and that funny steam sounds seems like talking to me and I enjoy all these sounds knowing that its telling me you relax and watch your favourite programme while i do the talking with your clothes. Finally for all those ladies or men who hate ironing I bet after using Philips Revolution Ultra compact Iron, it will totally change the perception of ironing. As the name suggests, it has definitely revolutionised my life and no doubt the ultra compact size has saved me from space problem and For sure! it will do the same to all people out there who hate or love Ironing. Finally Congratulations to Philips you did it! Much thanks best gift ever!