2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών
Μη διαθέσιμο πλέον
GC5060/02
Πανεύκολο σιδέρωμα, χωρίς ρυθμίσεις
Σιδερώστε οποιοδήποτε ρούχο σιδερώνεται (μετάξι, λινό, βαμβάκι, κασμίρ ή άλλο ύφασμα), με όποια σειρά θέλετε, χωρίς να χρειάζεται να ρυθμίσετε τη θερμοκρασία. Το Philips PerfectCare Xpress προσφέρει εκπληκτικά αποτελέσματα με όλα σας τα ρούχα, χωρίς τον κίνδυνο να καούν ή να δημιουργηθούν γυαλάδες. Το σιδέρωμα είναι πλέον πραγματικά απλό.
Παροχή ατμού 65 γρ./λεπτό, βολή 200 γρ.
Πλάκα SteamGlide
Αυτόματο σβήσιμο, προστασία από άλατα
Για όλα τα υφάσματα που σιδερώνονται
100% ασφαλές ακόμα και για τα πιο ευαίσθητα υφάσματα, όπως μετάξι, κασμίρ, μαλλί και πολυέστερ. Ανεξάρτητα ινστιτούτα δοκιμών που ειδικεύονται στα σίδερα χρησιμοποίησαν το PerfectCare στα πλέον ευαίσθητα υφάσματα που σιδερώνονται και επιβεβαίωσαν τα τέλεια αποτελέσματα.
100% ευκολία στη χρήση, χωρίς επιπλέον ρυθμίσεις. Τώρα μπορείτε να σιδερώνετε όλα τα ρούχα σας μαζί ανεξάρτητα από το ύφασμα, χωρίς να χρειάζεται να περιμένετε ή να ρυθμίζετε το διακόπτη θερμοκρασίας της συσκευής.
100% γρήγορο σιδέρωμα, χωρίς να ξεχωρίζετε τα ρούχα - σιδερώστε τα όλα με μια ρύθμιση ατμού.
Βρείτε συχνές ερωτήσεις, εγχειρίδια χρήστη, πληροφορίες ασφάλειας και συμβουλές
Βραβεία
3.9
από 5
33
Κριτικές
asiao2
18/05/2015
United Kingdom
Επαληθευμένος αγοραστής
this ironing is absolutelly amazing
i love my ironing and i really recommend ;) fantastic product
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για PerfectCare Xpress GC5060/02 Pressurised steam iron
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για PerfectCare Xpress GC5060/02 Pressurised steam iron
sab67
12/08/2013
United Kingdom
the new age of ironing!
First of all sorry for a late reply. Reason being i was away on holidays and therefore could not use the Iron. Last few days were however very productive to write a review as coming back from holidays, there was a massive pile of washing and later ironing. But as promised I set aside all that and took out my party clothes which are all silk, net or velvet/ plushy material all very delicate to iron. To be honest, i first tried the Philips iron on my one black dress which got burnt by my last iron for no fault of mine but because the nonstick coating on the iron had come off partly from it so the silk level setting also did not stop it. Anyhow I must say that this Philips Iron is like my dream come true. As I kept on ironing my different clothes it just amazed me how easily and smoothly it adjust itself from one material type to another and you do not have to worry about adjusting the heat level in between. As I am an Iron freak, having problems with ironing different material clothing and ruining some of my quite expensive clothes, I finally came to a solution and had three irons one for cotton/linen, one for silks/wools and one steam Iron for those net/velvet dresses that are impossible to iron by traditional way. This way although I didn't have to change settings very frequently( but still need to) but took much longer to iron and also took more space to store these irons. So my dream really used to be while ironing that I wish i can iron all my clothes easily gliding through one cloth to other without first sorting out different types making three piles then switching irons but always thought impossible. So Waoh! Hurrah! And Thumbs up! To Philips you have made my dream come true! No hassle no separate piles, no changing of setting, no trial on wrong side of cloth edge to wait and check the correct heat for the material. I iron wool then pick up cotton shirt than silk and in between no changing or waiting for iron to cool down go straight on those T-shirts/ hoodies of my kids that they so like because of some paint design infront without smudging it because of heat. Ah! and since then I am in love with my Philips iron so much that it seems that the gurgling noises and that funny steam sounds seems like talking to me and I enjoy all these sounds knowing that its telling me you relax and watch your favourite programme while i do the talking with your clothes. Finally for all those ladies or men who hate ironing I bet after using Philips Revolution Ultra compact Iron, it will totally change the perception of ironing. As the name suggests, it has definitely revolutionised my life and no doubt the ultra compact size has saved me from space problem and For sure! it will do the same to all people out there who hate or love Ironing. Finally Congratulations to Philips you did it! Much thanks best gift ever!
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για PerfectCare Xpress GC5060/02 Pressurised steam iron
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για PerfectCare Xpress GC5060/02 Pressurised steam iron
Christelle101
04/07/2013
United Kingdom
Easy to use
This model is stylish, compact, powerful and lightweight in comparison with traditional steam generators. The Eco button is a green plus. There is no fabric dial so you don't have change setting when moving from cotton to mixed fabric. It's easy to handle and to store as you don't have the separate tank associated with a traditional steam generator. It glides on all sort of fabrics, the steam delivery is generous and it's great on multi folded pieces (e.g., bed fitted sheet, duvet covers). The cord is easy to tidy and long enough when in use. Small by size and big results and time savings.
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για PerfectCare Xpress GC5060/02 Pressurised steam iron
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για PerfectCare Xpress GC5060/02 Pressurised steam iron