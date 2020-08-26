2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών
Μη διαθέσιμο πλέον
Απολαύστε πραγματική πιστότητα
Το ηχείο σύνδεσης DS9000/12 της Philips σάς ανοίγει το δρόμο της πραγματικής μουσικής απόλαυσης. Κατασκευασμένο από φυσικό ξύλο και υλικά κορυφαίας ποιότητας, προσφέρει ήχο πλήρους πιστότητας από iPod/iPhone/iPad, για μια αυθεντική εμπειρία εφάμιλλη με την πρωτότυπη ηχογράφηση.
για iPod/iPhone/iPad
Η σχεδίαση παθητικού crossover σάς επιτρέπει να ακούτε πεντακάθαρα κάθε νότα, έτσι ώστε η μουσική σας να αποδίδεται με κρυστάλλινο, φυσικό και γεμάτο ήχο. Μέσω μιας σύνθετης τεχνολογίας, κάθε τμήμα του πλήρους φάσματος ακουστών συχνοτήτων ήχου διαχωρίζεται και αποστέλλεται στους κατάλληλους οδηγούς. Τα σήματα πέραν της συχνότητας απόκρισης ενός οδηγού, δεν αποστέλλονται ποτέ και, επομένως, η ποιότητα του ήχου βελτιώνεται σημαντικά και το επίπεδο παραμόρφωσης μειώνεται σε μεγάλο βαθμό. Σε συνδυασμό με κορυφαία ηλεκτρονικά εξαρτήματα, το παθητικό crossover παράγει ασύγκριτο και πιστό ήχο.
Η εξελιγμένη τεχνολογία ψηφιακής επεξεργασίας ήχου προσφέρει απόδοση πολύ ανώτερη από τη συμβατική τεχνολογία αναλογικής επεξεργασίας που διαθέτουν οι συσκευές σύνδεσης, οι οποίες χρησιμοποιούν την αναλογική έξοδο ήχου ενός iPod ή ενός iPhone. Αξιοποιώντας την έξοδο ψηφιακού ήχου από iPod ή iPhone και εφαρμόζοντας ψηφιακή επεξεργασία σε κάθε στάδιο του κυκλώματος, παράγεται πολύ μεγαλύτερος λόγος σήματος προς θόρυβο. Το αποτέλεσμα είναι ασύγκριτα καθαρός ήχος με άψογη ισορροπία.
Οι περισσότερες κορυφαίες "audiophile" συσκευές επιτρέπουν το σβήσιμο της οθόνης – για απόλυτη απόλαυση της μουσικής και για εστίαση της ισχύος στην αναπαραγωγή του ήχου. Με τη λειτουργία αισθητήρα εγγύτητας, μπορείτε να απολαμβάνετε αυτά τα χαρακτηριστικά. Μόλις απομακρυνθείτε, μειώνεται αυτόματα η ένταση του φωτισμού των πλήκτρων λειτουργιών. Μόλις πλησιάσετε το χέρι σας, τα πλήκτρα λειτουργίας φωτίζονται ώστε να μπορείτε να ελέγχετε τη μουσική σας χωρίς κανένα πρόβλημα.
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χρήστες προτείνουν αυτό το προϊόν
Ilias1977
26/08/2020
Ελλάδα
Ηχος
Ποιοτικος ηχος φοβερο μπασο Πολυ καλη κατασκευη ομορφο και διαχρονικο
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για DS9000 docking speaker
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για DS9000 docking speaker
Mazzy123
15/04/2018
United Kingdom
Best ever sound quality!
I have had this docking station for over 6 years and still love everything about it . I still use my old iPod with it and it has never failed to produce the best clear sound I have ever heard from any sound system. I am now trying to find out how I can listen to my much loved CD collection through it . They don't make this docking speaker anymore but Philips are really good at giving support ,so I'm pretty sure they will be able to guide me in the right direction. I hope to cherish this speaker for many more years to come .
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για DS9000 docking speaker
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για DS9000 docking speaker
KingJohn
26/10/2012
United Kingdom
Probably the best dock out there, regardless of price.
Beware using iOS 4.1 with this dock, I had an iPod touch 3G with 4.1 and got a load of crackling noises while playing any sounds through the dock connector (although it was fine through the audio-in). After updating to a newer version of iOS this was gone though (I think I updated to 4.3 and then to 5.0.1, neither produced the crackling). The dock looks awesome. Some other docks look "wow" but not as sexy as this one. The build quality is fantastic too - feels like the right weight, materials feel good and there's no squeaks or anything when you move it around. There's only one thing wrong with this, and that's "Philips" written in between the volume buttons. It looks and feels like metal, but in fact it's just a sticker, and as a result after a while part of the "s" has come off. Small complaint though. Portability is good and bad. Being rather heavy and large it's not portable at all, but having a great big hole in the middle makes it easy to lift to move around your house, for example. The sound is absolutely brilliant. Can be very balanced or very biased (depending on how you have it set up with the app you are told to download). I'm no good at describing sound quality, but it's the best I've heard from an iPod dock and I've tried many high-end ones. Nearly up to the standard of my floor-standers. The controller is decent but nothing special. It has your standard buttons (select, left/right/up/down, volume, mute, play/pause etc) and feels fairly well made. Being very harsh on it though, the buttons don't feel that good to press and the back can dent if you drop it on something (not carpet - the corner of a table for example). The app that I mentioned is pretty good. Allows you to properly edit the sound of the music and select presets too unlike some other docks, and allows me to set up a temporary playlist. So I can select a list of 30 songs for it to play from my library in order or shuffled and it will play those and then stop. This is brilliant as the only other way to do it would be to use the awful method of navigating through your music with the remote, getting up and changing song (especially annoying while on exercise machine) or by creating a new playlist and adding the songs to it, then deleting it later.
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για DS9000 docking speaker
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για DS9000 docking speaker