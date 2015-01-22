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Μη διαθέσιμο πλέον

ηχείο σύνδεσης

DS1400/12

2

| (21) Κριτικές

Ήχος που ταιριάζει στο σπίτι σας

Συμβατό με το iPhone 5 και τα τελευταία iPod μέσω της υποδοχής Lightning, το ηχείο σύνδεσης DS1400 προσφέρει υπέροχο ήχο. Για μεγαλύτερη ευελιξία, διαθέτει και θύρα USB ώστε να φορτίζετε και δεύτερη φορητή συσκευή, ακόμα κι όταν είναι συνδεδεμένο το iPod/iPhone.

Δείτε όλα τα οφέλη

Ήχος που ταιριάζει στο σπίτι σας

  • με υποδοχή Lightning

  • για iPod/iPhone

  • Θύρα USB για φόρτιση

  • 6 W

Νυχτερινή απαλή λάμψη

2 ενεργοί οδηγοί ηχείων και οδηγός μπάσων για ισορροπημένο, πλούσιο ήχο

Μικρή και κομψή σχεδίαση, ώστε να ταιριάζει σε κάθε κομοδίνο

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Κριτικές

Αυτές οι κριτικές υποβάλλονται σε διαχείριση από το Bazaarvoice και συμμορφώνονται με την Πολιτική Αυθεντικότητας του Bazaarvoice, που υποστηρίζεται από τεχνολογία καταπολέμησης της απάτης και ανθρώπινη ανάλυση. Λεπτομέρειες μπορείτε να βρείτε στη διεύθυνση
Οι απόψεις των πελατών με τη μορφή αξιολογήσεων προϊόντων και βαθμολογιών με αστέρια είναι χρήσιμες για όλους. Σας βοηθούν να μάθετε περισσότερα για το προϊόν και να λάβετε μια απόφαση αγοράς. Κάθε πελάτης που έχει αγοράσει ένα προϊόν online ή από κατάστημα μπορεί να υποβάλει κριτική

2.0

από 5

21

Κριτικές

5

22/01/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliantly annoying

Amazing sound for the size of the unit, looks really nice too, cannot fault it except... really annoyingly keeps losing the signal when tuned into radio stations, over an hour period will lose the signal dozens of times, sometimes it comes back itself, but more often than not, you have to reset it, drives me crazy so only really good as an expensive charger/clock, not the reason I bought it for, the superb sound it produces.

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για DS1400 docking speaker

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για DS1400 docking speaker

21/07/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Sound quality

The sound quality is good for the price of the docking station I like the added features like night light and dat and time from the phone also I find it very handy to be able to connect 2 devices at one time.

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για DS1400 docking speaker

Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για DS1400 docking speaker

30/12/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Buzzing sound

The design is good and it's really easy to use, just plug and go. I had the previous model for my iphone 4 and got this one as a present with my iphone 6. As soon as I pressed 'play', an annoying buzzing sound accompanied the music, and it's especially noticeable at low volume (I use it to charge my phone at night and get up in the morning so the volume is usually set on low). I never had that problem with my previous speakers, and loved the sound for such a small device. Was very happy with previous purchase, so why is there this buzzing noise now? I can't return it now because I'm not in the country where it was bought so I hope Philips can find a solution for this.

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για DS1400 docking speaker

Η αξιολογηση έγινε για DS1400 docking speaker

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  • Προσφορές αποκλειστικά για μέλη.
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