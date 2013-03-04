2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών
Μη διαθέσιμο πλέον
CMD310/12
Συνδέστε το στο ταμπλό
Καθίστε στο τιμόνι με αυτό το σύστημα ψυχαγωγίας αυτοκινήτου από τη Philips, που συνεργάζεται άψογα με το iPhone/iPod. Φορτώστε τη συσκευή σας στο ταμπλό, ελέγξτε την αναπαραγωγή με μια δωρεάν εφαρμογή και απαντήστε σε κλήσεις hands-free, ακόμη κι αν δεν έχετε συνδέσει το τηλέφωνο.
Βάση για iPod/iPhone
Διατηρήστε τον έλεγχο με το σύστημα αυτοκινήτου από τη Philips. Το ενσωματωμένο Bluetooth σάς δίνει τη δυνατότητα να συνδέσετε το iPhone στο ηχοσύστημα αυτοκινήτου που ήδη διαθέτετε, ώστε να λαμβάνετε και να πραγματοποιείτε κλήσεις hands-free μέσω του ενσωματωμένου μικροφώνου και των ηχείων του αυτοκινήτου. Επίσης, σας επιτρέπει να ακούτε όλα τα αρχεία μουσικής του iPhone από τα ηχεία του αυτοκινήτου, χωρίς να χρειαστεί να συνδέσετε τη συσκευή σας. Με σταθερή σύνδεση και εξαιρετική ποιότητα ήχου, οι κλήσεις σας θα ακούγονται πάντα πεντακάθαρα. Με τη Philips η οδήγηση γίνεται πιο ασφαλής και απολαυστική, καθώς έχετε πάντα τα μάτια σας στο δρόμο και τα χέρια σας στο τιμόνι.
Με τη λειτουργία USB Direct, απλώς συνδέετε την επιθυμητή συσκευή USB στη θύρα USB της συσκευής Philips και απολαμβάνετε απευθείας αναπαραγωγή μουσικής από τη συσκευή Philips.
Βρείτε συχνές ερωτήσεις, εγχειρίδια χρήστη, πληροφορίες ασφάλειας και συμβουλές
3.3
από 5
13
Κριτικές
Steven8867
04/03/2013
United Kingdom
A Great all in one unit.
I was looking for a decent iPhone holder, a phone kit and a stereo that I could link my phone to. This unit does it all with great clarity, easy to install and great sound. The phone works and sounds clearer than other professionally fitted systems I have had in the past. The iPhone app is a bit clunky and needs refining, so I am 90% happy. I would be 100% happy if I can work out how to get the sound from my iPhone sat nav app to play through the speakers.
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για CarStudio CMD310 Car media docking system
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για CarStudio CMD310 Car media docking system
Broadsword02
04/03/2013
United Kingdom
A Great all in one unit.
I was looking for a decent iPhone holder, a phone kit and a stereo that I could link my phone to. This unit does it all with great clarity, easy to install and great sound. The phone works and sounds clearer than other professionally fitted systems I have had in the past. The iPhone app is a bit clunky and needs refining, so I am 90% happy. I would be 100% happy if I can work out how to get the sound from my iPhone sat nav app to play through the speakers.
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για CarStudio CMD310 Car media docking system
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για CarStudio CMD310 Car media docking system
teknow
07/08/2012
United Kingdom
Simply the best in-car product I've owned
I needed a new head unit in my Porsche with bluetooth handsfree and an iPhone dock. This unit was absolutely perfect and I bought it within the first week of it being available. Unboxing was a pleasure and fitting was really easy. I get quite a lot of road noise in my car, particularly when the roof is down, but the noise cancelling is truly spectacular and I've had loads of positive comments from colleagues about how they can now hear me! Sound quality is excellent. Better than the unit it replaced. Docking is easy, you can even leave your protective case on as the "clamp" that secures the iPhone is width adjustable. The iPhone rotates through 90 degrees. The Car Studio app acts as a front panel to the unit, but you really don't need it. It is a nice idea but I feel it needs a little more thought and development before I'm likely to use it. TomTom runs seamlessly and music/radio fades in and out as announcements are made. The FM/AM radio is again superior to the unit I removed - and that was no slouch! The unit feels well made and solid in design - I can't recommend at enough at this price point.
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για CarStudio CMD310 Car media docking system
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για CarStudio CMD310 Car media docking system