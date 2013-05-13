2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών
Μη διαθέσιμο πλέον
CMD305A/12
Συνδέστε το στο ταμπλό
Καθίστε στο τιμόνι με αυτό το σύστημα ψυχαγωγίας αυτοκινήτου από τη Philips, που συνεργάζεται άψογα με το τηλέφωνο Android. Φορτίστε τη συσκευή σας στο ταμπλό, ελέγξτε την αναπαραγωγή με μια δωρεάν εφαρμογή και απαντήστε σε κλήσεις hands-free, ακόμη κι αν δεν έχετε συνδέσει το τηλέφωνο.
Βάση για τηλέφωνο Android
Με τη λειτουργία USB Direct, απλώς συνδέετε την επιθυμητή συσκευή USB στη θύρα USB της συσκευής Philips και απολαμβάνετε απευθείας αναπαραγωγή μουσικής από τη συσκευή Philips.
Οδηγήστε πιο άνετα, με το σύστημα ψυχαγωγίας αυτοκινήτου από τη Philips. Το μόνο που πρέπει να κάνετε είναι να συνδέσετε το τηλέφωνο Android, ώστε να γίνει μέρος του ηχοσυστήματος αυτοκινήτου που ήδη διαθέτετε. Ξεχάστε τις δύσκολες συνδέσεις και τα αντιαισθητικά καλώδια: απλώς τοποθετήστε το τηλέφωνο Android στη βάση σύνδεσης και είστε έτοιμοι να φορτίσετε τη συσκευή, να αναπαράγετε αρχεία αλλά και να πραγματοποιήσετε κλήσεις hands-free. Μπορείτε ακόμη να χρησιμοποιήσετε και άλλες λειτουργίες της συσκευής, όπως τα συστήματα πλοήγησης και οι υπηρεσίες εντοπισμού θέσης. Επιλέξτε τον εύκολο δρόμο, με τη Philips.
Βρείτε συχνές ερωτήσεις, εγχειρίδια χρήστη, πληροφορίες ασφάλειας και συμβουλές
2.9
από 5
7
Κριτικές
AeroDave
13/05/2013
United Kingdom
Let down by the app slightly
Product is great, looks fantastic, phone dock is solid etc The app works very well too but could do more. For example the access to the usb drive could be alot more in depth than skip track, repeat and shuffle, I'd like more explorarion Possible better interaction with Google music and Spotify would be good too but usb improvements to me are a must. Other than that, nice big buttons, makes phonecalls etc very easy to do too. Would like to be able to change the background colour too, black rather than red I LOVE it
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για CarStudio CMD305A Car media docking system
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για CarStudio CMD305A Car media docking system
Pancakeboy
26/04/2013
United Kingdom
Great but with some issues
I bought this unit as I was tired of having countless leads all over the interior of the car, and the boot cd player was acting up. The stereo was easy to fit though if your car has a recessed opening for the stereo you might need to invest in a spacer. The radio found the phone within a few seconds and hung onto the Bluetooth signal. However, the unit is preprogrammed to start with a volume of 17, which when I start the music either on the radio or via the phone the unit pulses and changes the display to USB, before switching itself off..... I have no idea why it does this but it can be extremely annoying. So Mr Philips please please explain what this about and how it can be resolved.
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για CarStudio CMD305A Car media docking system
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για CarStudio CMD305A Car media docking system
VJ79
26/11/2014
United Kingdom
Great Idea, Sounds Great, Poorly Built!
The CMD305A is a great piece of kit, however it has an Achilles heel. The usb port that connects your phone to the unit will eventually stop working. In fairness to the warranty, I've had the unit replaced three times within the warranty period. You can trust that the device will become faulty again after the warranty period expires; as my third unit now has the same fault. There is also another fault on my third unit that wasn't a problem with the previous ones I had. When trying to turn the volume low, the unit increases the volume instead.... it take a while but you'll eventually get the volume down.
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για CarStudio CMD305A Car media docking system
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για CarStudio CMD305A Car media docking system