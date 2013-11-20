2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
2 χρόνια εγγύηση
Συμβουλές και έμπνευση από ειδικούς
Εγγραφείτε και εξοικονομήστε
Επιστροφή εντός 30 ημερών
Μη διαθέσιμο πλέον
CED780/12
Ζωντανή μουσική με βίντεο στο αυτοκίνητο
Απολαύστε κορυφαίο ήχο στα βίντεο και στη μουσική από διάφορες πηγές και με μετάδοση Bluetooth®, χάρη στις τεχνολογίες ήχου της Philips. Με ενσωματωμένο σύστημα πλοήγησης, που σας καθοδηγεί στον προορισμό σας με ευκολία.
με οθόνη αφής WVGA 17,8 εκ. (7")
Bluetooth
Η συσκευή αναπαραγωγής της Philips είναι συμβατή με τους περισσότερους δίσκους DVD και CD που κυκλοφορούν στην αγορά. Το DVD+/-R μπορεί να δεχτεί και τις δύο μορφές εγγράψιμων DVD. Παρομοίως, το DVD+/-RW δέχεται και τους δύο τύπους επανεγγράψιμων δίσκων. Η ποιότητα ενός SVCD (Super VideoCD) προσφέρει μια πολύ καλύτερη εικόνα από εκείνη του VCD χάρη στην υψηλότερη ανάλυση. Το MPEG4 είναι σχεδιασμένο για να παρέχει βίντεο ποιότητας DVD (MPEG-2) σε χαμηλότερους ρυθμούς μεταφοράς δεδομένων και αρχεία μικρότερου μεγέθους. Η κωδικοποίηση DivX είναι μια τεχνολογία συμπίεσης βασισμένη στο MPEG-4, με την οποία μπορείτε να μειώνετε το μέγεθος των ψηφιακών βίντεο και παράλληλα να διατηρείτε την υψηλή ποιότητα εικόνας.
Η hands-free λειτουργία μέσω Bluetooth σάς επιτρέπει να χρησιμοποιείτε το κινητό σας με ασφάλεια ενώ οδηγείτε, για να μην χάνετε καμία σημαντική κλήση. Με τον ενσωματωμένο δέκτη Bluetooth®, μπορείτε επίσης να μεταδίδετε άνετα τα μουσικά σας αρχεία από το τηλέφωνο στο σύστημα ψυχαγωγίας του αυτοκινήτου.
Βρείτε συχνές ερωτήσεις, εγχειρίδια χρήστη, πληροφορίες ασφάλειας και συμβουλές
3.9
από 5
14
Κριτικές
bnjvh5467547
20/11/2013
United Kingdom
Great all rounder, awesome sound and easy to use, but 1 major Satnav flaw.
I had this model fitted the other day to replace my separate Radio, Hands Free and SatNav and I also got a DVD thrown in which even connects to a rear view camera too... In use however one major flaw came up which really needs to be resolved quickly, hopefully by a downloadable upgrade... THE FLAW; If someone calls you or you call out whilst using the SatNav the entire screen is taken over by the Phone-Screen which shows the Caller ID and a giant 'Hang-Up Button'... Useful perhaps if you keep forgetting who you're talking to by the end of each sentence. However even the 'Navi' Button on the facia panel cannot bring back the SatNav Screen during the call???... I found this astonishing as the SatNav is far more important than seeing the name of the person you are speaking to all throughout the call???... But at least you know who they are rather than where your supposed to be going!!!... But Seriously; Why anyone NEEDS the Callers Name and a great big Hang-Up Button taking up their screen throughout the entire call when there's a perfectly good Hang-Up Button on the Facia panel itself is beyond me, especially when you're driving through somewhere like Central London or Birmingham and not knowing the route you're supposed to be taking and you're desperate for directional guidance, and the SatNav cannot be re-engaged even with Buttons provided without hanging up on your caller???... MEGA-FAIL!!!... Also it has another slightly annoying quirk; For some inexplicable reason it sometimes gets the Caller ID wrong... E.g. I received a call from my Brother, then shortly after I received another call from my Brother, who upon my answering was actually Someone Else and NOT my Brother???... So occassionally it likes to give you the PREVIOUS Caller's ID instead of the CURRENT Caller's ID???... I guess just to keep you on your toes by tricking you into answering calls to people you didn't want to speak to???... It is a real nice product but it does have a few niggles that I hope can be easily sorted out if Philips take note of comments like these!!!...
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για CED780 Car audio video system
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για CED780 Car audio video system
Octopeye
20/11/2013
United Kingdom
Great all rounder, awesome sound and easy to use, but 1 major Satnav flaw.
I had this model fitted the other day to replace my separate Radio, Hands Free and SatNav and I also got a DVD thrown in which even connects to a rear view camera too... In use however one major flaw came up which really needs to be resolved quickly, hopefully by a downloadable upgrade... THE FLAW; If someone calls you or you call out whilst using the SatNav the entire screen is taken over by the Phone-Screen which shows the Caller ID and a giant 'Hang-Up Button'... Useful perhaps if you keep forgetting who you're talking to by the end of each sentence. However even the 'Navi' Button on the facia panel cannot bring back the SatNav Screen during the call???... I found this astonishing as the SatNav is far more important than seeing the name of the person you are speaking to all throughout the call???... But at least you know who they are rather than where your supposed to be going!!!... But Seriously; Why anyone NEEDS the Callers Name and a great big Hang-Up Button taking up their screen throughout the entire call when there's a perfectly good Hang-Up Button on the Facia panel itself is beyond me, especially when you're driving through somewhere like Central London or Birmingham and not knowing the route you're supposed to be taking and you're desperate for directional guidance, and the SatNav cannot be re-engaged even with Buttons provided without hanging up on your caller???... MEGA-FAIL!!!... Also it has another slightly annoying quirk; For some inexplicable reason it sometimes gets the Caller ID wrong... E.g. I received a call from my Brother, then shortly after I received another call from my Brother, who upon my answering was actually Someone Else and NOT my Brother???... So occassionally it likes to give you the PREVIOUS Caller's ID instead of the CURRENT Caller's ID???... I guess just to keep you on your toes by tricking you into answering calls to people you didn't want to speak to???... It is a real nice product but it does have a few niggles that I hope can be easily sorted out if Philips take note of comments like these!!!...
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για CED780 Car audio video system
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για CED780 Car audio video system
bazcam1981
28/01/2013
United Kingdom
Great bit of in car kit
The unit is a well made, sleek designed little box with easy to use buttons on the fascia and easy to operate touchscreen when it's extended. The sound quality when connected using the individual speaker outputs is very clear with negligible distortion even at higher volumes. The amount of media you can use is very good too, being able to choose between DVDs, MP3 CDs, USB, SD cards, Bluetooth and radio leaves little left out with regards to choice of entertainment sources, you can even connect an auxiliary source such as a games console if that's not enough for you! The bundled Sat-Nav software if you choose the add-on is fairly comprehensive with easy to use functions and the ability to save favourite locations, the only downside I found with the system is the lack of a post-code search function, small gripe aside its a very accomplished little box of tricks and if you can ignore the small inconvenience of the post-code search it's well worth a look.
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για CED780 Car audio video system
Ναι, προτείνω αυτό το προϊόν
Η αξιολογηση έγινε για CED780 Car audio video system